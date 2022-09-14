A regime that manipulates very sense of democracy and the disquieting silence of citizenship

Shiv Visvanathan By

Some regimes have facades which are difficult to read. Other regimes are easy to confront; they enact the ideologies they claim to follow. A totalitarian regime has brutal clarity, while a majoritarian regime does not. Its strength lies in its ability to manipulate the very sense of democracy, the power of numbers. Its authoritarianism has a subtlety that one needs to grasp. It banalises brutality and bullying. Violence is presented as an official ritual, a spectacle to consume, and even acquires a seasonal quality like urban displacements. One even feels smug while predicting it. Its arrest of people has a stylised format as if it is inaugurating a set of initiation rites, creating a new class of people. Such activities leave ordinary citizens confused. They consume the event in silence, sensing the threat but unable to grasp it theoretically.

This regime has been strategic in its handling of dissent. It coins words for which it demands loyalty and consensus. Patriotism is one such word; development is another; security is sacrosanct. And then, in the name of these three sacred words, it can conduct any atrocity. To question it is to question the very civics of official beings.

Secondly, it has vitiated the meaning of elections. As a ritual, it has become arid and a mere number’s game without the accompanying sense of the debate. Elections merely become a power game losing their sense of the normative. A defeated opposition becomes an obsolescent opposition. In fact, the Congress, once compared to a banyan-like metaphor, has shrunk to become a joke we all seem to participate in.

Thirdly, the regime summons its legitimacy strategically to create a law and order framework. Obedience becomes a civitas, and all programs project a sense of civic duty. To question duty is to court disobedience. The regime can banalise protest while redefining it. The myth of Shaheen Bagh, the great legendary protest in Delhi, was reworked as a traffic problem. Protest can never officially have priority over traffic.

The regime also has a method for tackling dissent, slicing it into separate silos, each of which it isolates and eliminates. This regime created four silos of dissent and tackled it ruthlessly by sanitising each domain. It first attacked environmental groups which were opposed to development, especially in the border areas. Dissent became a double threat to security and development and, therefore, doubly objectionable.

It created a post-truth myth in constructing the urban Naxal. Human rights activists who cared and fought for the marginal were demonised. One has to merely think of Stan Swamy or Sudha Bharadwaj.

Recently it was decided that human rights activists were hysterical creatures who cooked up evidence against the regime. Suddenly, Teesta Setalvad and former DGP Sreekumar, from being dedicated activists in the pursuit of justice, became irrelevant, prolonging cases beyond necessity. When they were arrested, there was hardly a protest. A few run-of-the-mill letters to the editor and a cosy demonstration. What was impressive as a spectacle was the accompanying silence. It was tacit support of citizenship as spectatorship and not the disquiet of democracy one heard.

Even more confidently, last week, the regime raided the Centre for Policy Research, a leading think tank, and made it sound like an act of obligation, a clerical routine of civics rather than a threat to any attempt by the researchers to think of alternative worlds for democracy.

It is the silence of citizenship that is disquieting. It is eerie to watch the lack of public response to the atrocities of the regime. In fact, in an Orwellian style, the regime is able to impoverish and emasculate dissent as an adolescent phenomenon, as a set of bad manners, as impudence, as hysteria conducted by marginal groups. Subtly, it has become an imaginary double of the anti-national. The citizen becomes a chorus, a mob demanding that the dissenters be punished as spoilt children of democracy. As one dissenter told me, “Today, one cannot be Indian without being anti-national.” Dissent is no longer a part of the ritual of democracy. Majoritarian democracy as an ecology of ideas is monocultural. It has no place for dissent. How does one respond in a situation like this?

There is only one way to confront the fact that dissent has been the major casualty of majoritarian democracy and its urge to promote monolingual politics. To recover dissent is to reinvent democracy. There is a playfulness about dissent that dogmatic regimes cannot tolerate. It breaks the servility of dominance. This is why in folklore, the clown and the trickster were parts of the dissenting imagination. Dissent digs deep into the thought systems, into the humus of democratic thought. Dissent is deeply tied to the fate of knowledge in society. Even a university, as the sociologist Patrick Geddes pointed out, evolves from dissenting academies. A university makes possible a dissenting civics of knowledge. Both democracy and knowledge dull out without difference, and dissent makes the different creative and possible.

India today is running out of ideas as it is cast in the mediocrity of uniformity. Dissent is a trusteeship of the future of alternatives. It is pedagogically vital for understanding thought systems. Dissent, in that sense, creates diversity, the ecologies of thought modern democracies need. It is a craft that pedagogy has to teach from childhood. By keeping alternatives alive, dissent keeps alternative worlds and possibilities alive. The BJP has created an officialdom of correctness that one has to challenge. Dissent adds to the theatre of political life, creates a new plot, and adds to the ethics and unexpected quality of life. It prevents democracy from being banalised or desiccated. In that sense, dissent always carries the seeds of untold futures. This is why we need dissenting imaginations as discourses, paradoxes, and as new forms of storytelling. This regime fears dissent because it fears alternatives. It fears playfulness and is afraid of the future. Today, dissent has become an urgent civic duty. Civil society has to invent it as an alternative to the banality of official patriotism. This is the challenge of today’s politics.

Shiv Visvanathan

Social scientist associated with THE COMPOST HEAP, a group researching alternative imaginations

(svcsds@gmail.com)

