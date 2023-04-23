Be nice, you never know who could do you in

Renuka Narayanan By

Old Indian books amaze in the way they impart life codes through stories. In particular, the Panchatantra by Vishnu Sharman has an energy of its own that also tells us why India is called the ‘Mother of Story’. As far back as around 570 CE, Burzoi, physician to Anaushirvan Khusro, emperor of Iran, translated the Panchatantra into Pahlavi. This was next translated into another old language, Syriac, by the priest Buda, as Kalilag-Damnag. The title came from ‘Karataka’ and ‘Damnaka’, the names of two jackals in a Panchatantra story.

Buda’s translation became Kalila wa Dimna in Arabic in 750 CE. The Panchatantra reportedly went on a long journey after that into Greek, Hebrew, Latin, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Danish, Icelandic, French and English. The story that I would like to retell shows us why we should never take subordinates for granted:

Gorambha, the head sweeper of the palace in the kingdom of Avantika was very tired cleaning up after a big party. How many pots of liquor had the courtiers drunk and how much roast meat had their platters been piled with? The only man who had behaved with restraint was the Prime Minister, Dantila. Gorambha, who observed everybody and everything as he went from room to room, his minions cleaning behind him, approved of Dantila. Was there ever such a sober, sensible, and fair-minded man? Avantika ran smoothly and with due process because of Dantila. He was sympathetic to rightful needs but brooked no nonsense. Dantila especially disdained bribery and corruption as totally beneath him.

“It’s really another kind of vanity,” thought Gorambha cynically, “but the most useful kind to have. Dantila understands that high moral ground is the only place to be if you want your way, and he pays the price of self-restraint for it. Nobody can find any mud to throw at him. I can see it all so clearly.” And today was the wedding lunch for Dantila’s daughter. Gorambha had been invited as a palace official and made his way to Dantila’s house.

Entering the finely decorated mansion, Gorambha suddenly felt an immense wave of fatigue wash over him and sat down on the nearest couch. Almost at once, Dantila’s estate manager came up and asked him to sit somewhere else, saying “These seats are reserved for the king’s relatives.” Gorambha stood up, embarrassed. He spotted Dantila at the door and greeted him from afar. But Dantila was receiving important guests and waved a dismissive hand.

Gorambha strode out, enraged. Too angry to go home at once, he walked along the banks of the river Shipra and being quite clever, thought up a plan to teach Dantila a lesson.

Whereas his team cleaned the rest of the palace, the royal apartments were under Gorambha’s personal care. The next morning, he did not set to work quietly in the king’s bedchamber. He groaned, hiccupped and clattered. When he saw the king’s eyelids flutter, he muttered, “Ah, fine doings. My master sleeps innocently while Dantila romances the queen.”

The king shot up in bed. “What did you say?” he barked. Gorambha cringed humbly. “Forgive me, Majesty. I had too much to drink last night, I don’t know what idiocies I mumbled.” The king snorted and lay down again. But the seed of doubt planted by Gorambha shot up almost at once into a big tree. “That fellow sees everything, what if it’s true?” worried the king. He tore out in a royal rage and declared that Dantila was dismissed and not allowed to enter the palace again.

Dantila responded to this shattering diktat with silence. He attended to his household and estates with such poise that everyone agreed Dantila was a true karma yogi of the good old sort who did his duty unattached to awards and rewards, the very person described in the Bhagavad Gita who responded to life’s up and downs with utter equanimity.

Meanwhile, lacking direction and a firm hand, the kingdom rapidly unraveled. Thieves and vagabonds migrated to Avantika as news spread of its supportive atmosphere for their professions. Judges and administrators began to accept bribes, the army grew restive and the balance of trade dipped alarmingly because of intolerable malpractice.

Driven by loyalty to his country, Dantila decided to go to the palace to reason with the king. Gorambha came by as Dantila was turned away and could not resist gloating, “Hah, so the great Dantila is shown the door like how he showed me the door at his daughter’s wedding.”

Dantila went away at once, knowing what had happened and why. He sent courteously for Gorambha that very evening and got the whole story. Apologising handsomely, he presented Gorambha with a fine set of clothes. Pleased and appeased, Gorambha, with the hint of a swagger, promised to make things right the next day.

Going into the king’s room the next morning, Gorambha broke out again into a clatter and muttered, “What a funny king, he eats cucumbers on the chamber pot.” The king leapt out of bed. “When did you ever see me do that, liar?” he raged. “Forgive me, Majesty, I had too much to drink last night, I don’t know what I said,” cringed Gorambha. The king let him off with an angry warning. “I give him till after breakfast,” chortled Gorambha silently as he scurried out.

Sure enough, the king sent word to Dantila by mid-morning and a royal reconciliation gracefully took place with no questions asked. It took Dantila over six months of hard work to put the kingdom back on track. Law and order were sternly restored and best practices firmly re-established. Dantila then threw a party for all the officials who had been critical in regaining control. Gorambha was invited too and went away well-satisfied. As insurance, though, Dantila planted his own man in Gorambha’s team to clean for the crown prince, to block Gorambha’s possible influence in that quarter and never failed to send Gorambha a fine basket of fruit every New Year.

Renuka Narayanan

(shebaba09@gmail.com)

How many pots of liquor had the courtiers drunk and how much roast meat had their platters been piled with? The only man who had behaved with restraint was the Prime Minister, Dantila. Gorambha, who observed everybody and everything as he went from room to room, his minions cleaning behind him, approved of Dantila. Was there ever such a sober, sensible, and fair-minded man? Avantika ran smoothly and with due process because of Dantila. He was sympathetic to rightful needs but brooked no nonsense. Dantila especially disdained bribery and corruption as totally beneath him. "It's really another kind of vanity," thought Gorambha cynically, "but the most useful kind to have. Dantila understands that high moral ground is the only place to be if you want your way, and he pays the price of self-restraint for it. Nobody can find any mud to throw at him. 