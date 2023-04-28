Successes galore, why hesitate patting government on the back

Sandip Ghose By

At a recent media conclave, PM Narendra Modi was recounting what he considered as achievements of his government. On the previous day, his cabinet colleague, Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, presented an identical report card in his keynote address. While Mr Yadav underscored the focus on last-mile delivery, the prime minister highlighted the disruptive and transformative nature of policy interventions of the present government. With the general elections less than a year away and other important state Assembly elections round the corner, one could not be oblivious to their political intent. As a communicator par excellence, Mr Modi knows the importance of repeating a message for it to register. However, I thought the narrative may sound jaded to a well-informed audience. But I was surprised by the resonance it generated in the hall, even if one discounted their apparent ideological inclinations.

In a parallel universe, the regional political parties are frenetically working at cobbling up a united front of the opposition, while the Congress is training its guns on the prime minister for his alleged closeness with an industrialist. Their common refrain is that the economy is in doldrums, the common people are reeling under inflation and unemployment, with only favoured businessmen and the super-rich benefiting from this government’s policies—something they unanimously and unequivocally term as “disastrous”. What the voters think will only be known when the ballot machines or EVMs are counted. Meanwhile, there are some developments that are worth noting.

One of Narendra Modi’s most trenchant critics has been the left-leaning international magazine, or newspaper as they prefer to call themselves, The Economist. In fact, they twice disapproved of Modi’s candidature as PM. However, some of their recent pieces have been uncharacteristically complimentary. In a first, it praised India’s “eye-wateringly big transport upgrade”, writing how “overhauling the country’s roads and railways will make it richer and much better-connected”. Incidentally, at the same event mentioned above, two other ministers of the Modi government—Ashwini Vaishnaw, Railways, and Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and Highways—expounded on the government’s plans for infrastructure development, which by any standards is impressive. In a second piece, The Economist praised the EV (Electric Vehicles) revolution happening in the two-wheeler segment, which it thinks is a step ahead of the EV cars strategy of more advanced economies. Gadkari also talked of the work underway towards hydrogen-powered cars, which is going to be the next game changer.

However, they left the best for the last: It was about India’s population surpassing that of China and the demographic dividend that it is going to yield. It seems the visit of Apple’s Tim Cook and his plans for shifting a sizable production of iPhones out of China to India was an eye-opener for its editors. Therefore, clearly there is a lot going for India in what Mr Modi has christened as the country’s “Amrit Kal”.

Besides these, Narendra Modi has earned undeniable “bragging rights” on a few counts. Foremost among them is the phenomenal success of the JAM (Jan-Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile) trinity which is now being recognised the world over. He never fails to remind his audience about the initial scepticism expressed by the opposition, especially the former finance minister, about the feasibility of digital payments. Now the story of India’s UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is being cited as an example of global best practices. The benefits of formalisation of the economy and the implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) are now paying dividends with higher revenue collection, which has helped the government to fund welfare schemes and development expenditure.

JAM made Aadhaar-linked DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) possible, plugging leakages in transmission and delivery of other schemes such as fertiliser subsidy and gas cylinders to the poorer sections. However, nothing can match the distribution of free ration to over 80 crore people during Covid, averting a food crisis that many doomsday prophets had predicted for India. As much as his critics may portray otherwise, India’s economic management during the pandemic has been exemplary, something which is reflected in GDP growth rates when major economies are floundering. Recent IMF studies confirm the confidence in the continuation of the India growth story.

Modi showed the courage of conviction on two other major challenges, which has stood India in good stead. First was rebuffing pressures from multinational big-pharma companies and their lobbyists in India to buy foreign vaccines for India at exorbitant prices. As doubts are now being expressed about the efficacy of those vaccines, India is having the last laugh. The second was his decision to buy Russian crude during the Ukraine war, incurring the wrath of Western powers. This not only insulated India from the oil shocks but also asserted its position in the new world order, making a statement that we are no pushover.

There are some other findings that have bolstered the confidence of the Modi government. The highly respected Washington DC-based libertarian organisation, CATO Institute, has cited several studies pointing out that after a rise in poverty during the initial months of Covid, there was actually a reduction in poverty levels and income inequality in subsequent months due to the massive distribution of food grains and financial support under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY). Similarly, a report of the prime minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC), authored by Prof Shamika Ravi, suggests that the government’s social welfare schemes have been providing basic amenities to people—regardless of which religion, social group or geography they belong to. All these have created a massive constituency of “Labarthies’’ or beneficiaries for the Modi government.

Whether this translates into votes is another matter. But it does raise the question: are we as people far too self-critical not to recognise our own accomplishments?

(Views are personal)

