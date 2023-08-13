When a jujube girl learned an important lesson

Renuka Narayanan By

India, on the eve of her 76th Independence Day, is a fiercely aspirational society, determined to get a better life with all the material rewards. The path is not easy and requires persistent hard work and a positive attitude. Setbacks, small and big, may well happen. But the national spirit, as we regularly see, is to keep going through every adversity and meet life halfway with good effort and a good attitude. A small but relevant jataka comes to mind that I would like to retell on the occasion of our big day.

The story is about how you might respond when fate suddenly hands you the world on a golden platter and just as suddenly takes it all away. The root of this story is found in the Sujata Jataka. Its dramatic turnaround is intended, like all jatakas, to serve as a cautionary tale—in this case, that good fortune takes work to maintain.

Picture, then, a busy morning at the market square of Shravasti, the capital of the kingdom of Kosala. Our tale concerns a humble seller of jujube or ber fruit juice. Let’s call her Malati. She was 16 years old and the only child of a widowed mother. Malati lived on the outskirts of Shravasti where ber trees grew aplenty. She collected the fruit in the morning, crushed them for juice in a heavy stone quern and strained the juice through the cloth into a large earthen pot. She loaded the pot, with a dipper and little terracotta cups, on a cart. Then she would make her way each day to the middle of the town. She attracted excellent custom as much for the pleasant, healthy drink she sold as for her good looks.

One morning, Malati looked even prettier in a new sari, with a string of jasmine in her hair. Her skin shone with the glow of youth and her big, brown eyes looked merrily at the passing world.

Suddenly a drumbeat announced that the king was coming through on his elephant. The crowd parted to let him pass. The king, all of 23, noticed Malati’s youthful perfection from atop his elephant. He turned to his chief adviser beside him in the royal howdah and said in an urgent whisper, “I must have that girl! Get her to the palace, will you?”

“King, she is a poor seller of jujube juice. What will you do with a girl like that? And how will the people react if you just help yourself to one of them?” said the adviser, who was none other than the Bodhisattva, the Buddha in a previous birth.

“I will marry her, of course!” said the hot-headed king.

The Bodhisattva knew it was no use arguing. Since it was a personal matter and not one of policy, the Bodhisattva signalled to a horseman to step up. “Bring that jujube girl to the palace,” he said in a low voice.

Malati, to her amazement and delight, was married to the king with her mother’s glad consent. She had a splendid suite near the king and 10 maids to wait on her. The royal cooks outdid themselves, hoping to overwhelm her digestion since everyone was jealous of her sudden good fortune.

But Malati did more than justice to the rich, new food. She had more dresses than she could count and the king gave her new jewellery every other day. She woke at leisure, had a luxurious bath, strolled in the royal park and welcomed her husband in the evening with a radiant smile.

The Bodhisattva suggested that as a queen, Malati should learn to read and write. However, neither her nor the king could be bothered; they were too content as they were. It was hard for the Bodhisattva to dislike the king, though. At work, he was rather hot-headed, but a just and conscientious ruler who disliked flattery and valued straightforward people.

One day, the king went on a long tour of his kingdom. When he returned, the Bodhisattva organised a welcome banquet. Malati, by the king’s side, ate very well as usual. As the meal progressed, a server brought in a golden dish heaped with jujubes. The king helped himself liberally but Malati suddenly wondered if the servants were making fun of her. To cover up, she asked in a high, artificial voice, “Oh, and what are these?” The king stared at her in disbelief and lost his temper.

“Why are you putting on such airs?” he said in disgust. “I detest such vulgarity. Leave, you are unfit to be queen.”

Malati was sent back to her mother in a cart minus her fine clothes and jewellery. Her shame was compounded by the nasty remarks of people, who liked their king and opined that Malati was merely an upstart who had proved unfit for her great position. But most of all, Malati missed her husband, whom she loved sincerely. To fall so low in his esteem was her greatest sorrow.

Malati kept indoors and lived very quietly. But the Bodhisattva discreetly sent her a tutor and Malati eagerly received the education he offered. “I don’t know how it will help but I must try to learn,” she thought desolately, “I should have understood my lord’s character better.” Along with the alphabet, she learned about great kings and queens, and appropriate behavior, which made her more thoughtful every passing month.

A year went by and the Bodhisattva decided it was time to bring Malati to court. The king frowned when he saw her but the Bodhisattva spoke out. “She has lived with dignity and studied all this while to fit in better. It was your fault, King, to elevate a poor girl but not teach her the graces of living. You should take her back,” he said persuasively.

The king was touched by this unexpected disclosure and also accepted the truth of the Bodhisattva’s rebuke. He reinstated Malati, who never put on empty airs again and neither did the king’s love falter.

