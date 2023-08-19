Where there is a ‘Bimar’ there is medication  

Bibek Debroy By

If people are scared of getting old, why celebrate birthdays? Another birthday means one has aged by another year. Typically, the young tend to look forward. The old tend to look back. The relatively young look at the road ahead, the old at the road travelled so far. In 2023, there is palpable pride in India’s achievements since 1947, evident in every event centred around Independence Day. There is a sense of aspiration in Amrit Kaal for what must be achieved by 2047.

For my generation, born a few years after 1947, there is much to wonder and marvel at: the pace of technological change. And growing up as we did in an era of shortages, India’s economic change is no less a marvel. A few months ago, a friend and fellow economist, a few years older, received a lifetime award for his contributions. In his reminiscences, he spoke about studying without electricity, walking 10 km to school, cooking with coal and getting water from a well.

There was no sense of deprivation or complaint in what he said. It was a statement of fact. I could identify since I went through the same. The applauding audience was mostly young, with looks of blank incomprehension. These weren’t propositions they could identify with. This was an audience in Delhi; indeed, in India’s villages, electricity, cooking gas, sanitation, sewage treatment, toilets and water are still issues. “Are” or “were”? This isn’t binary, where everything changes overnight at the flick of a switch. “Are” hasn’t become “were” everywhere. But as the basic necessities dashboards show, the past tense is becoming more common.

Basic necessities dashboards are based on administrative data, with incentives to overstate the case. A census or survey validates or invalidates. One such is the National Family Health Survey-5, conducted bang in the middle of Covid. UNDP’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MDPI) is more of a development index. It isn’t quite what one means when one uses the word “poverty” as traditionally measured. MDPI as well as both the UNDP and Niti Aayog reports validate how the provision of physical and social infrastructure has improved and how changes have been remarkable in what used to be the BIMARU states (undivided Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh) years ago.

Why should the government provide physical and social infrastructure? There can be arguments about market failures, merit goods and positive externalities. First, irrespective of economic gains, such material and social infrastructure must be provided as a developmental goal. Second, there will be empowerment and economic gains, regardless of whether these can be easily quantified and measured. These are related points, not entirely separate ones. The more substantive point is that what happens to India is almost entirely a function of what happens to the states. If the states develop and prosper, as they are doing, so will India.

From a national income point of view, barring items like railways, defence and national highways, India’s GDP growth is an aggregate of state GSDP (gross state domestic product) growth. There are aspirations about India becoming a developed economy in 2047. When we were students, there were clear definitions of three kinds of countries in the world—developed, developing and least developed countries or LDCs. (The expression used was underdeveloped, but subsequently, developing became fashionable as it had a positive connotation of change, unlike the static underdeveloped.) Today, through WTO, we have a notion of LDC. But we no longer have definitions of “developed” or “developing”.

The World Bank doesn’t use such nomenclature anymore. Hence, what do we mean when we say we want India to be developed by 2047? Any such definition has to be in terms of per capita income, not the aggregate size of the economy. Whether aggregate size or per capita income, there can be conversions using official exchange rates or PPP (purchasing power parity) exchange rates. In the present context, we should have official exchange rates in mind.

The World Bank’s current classification is low income for less than $1,085 (per capita), lower middle income for $1,086 to $4,255, upper-middle income for $4,256 to $13,205, and high income for more than $13,205. One could argue that India becomes developed if it moves to the high-income category by 2047, that is, the per capita income crosses around $13,000. With a current figure of $2,200 or thereabouts, is that feasible? Growth has an exponential element. It blows up pretty fast, as exemplified in the story about the king and the minister who invented chess. (One grain of rice in the first square, doubled in the next and so on, for 64 squares.)

Even then, what is the balance of probability? It is possible to play around with assumptions—real GDP growth, rate of population growth, exchange rate, inflation. Indeed, several people and organisations have done so. Of these, the tricky one is the real rate of growth. The other assumptions are fairly robust. (They won’t vary that much from one projection to another.) (a) What growth is likely? What kind of per capita income figure do we get in 2047? (b) If per capita income has to be $13,000 in 2047, what growth rate do we need? These are two different ways of probing.

With (a), I think 6.5 to 7 per cent is likely. (Others can be, and are, more optimistic.) This will only get us to around $10,000, which is upper-middle income, not high income. With (b), we need 7.5 to 8 per cent. It seems like a minor difference in growth. But the exponential nature of the growth function means that the outcome blows up. (The human mind functions linearly and finds it challenging to comprehend the exponential.)

Most such exercises are, however, back-of-the-envelope messing around with calculators. There are only a few with proper production functions. (The celebrated Goldman Sachs BRICS paper had a production function.) However, I haven’t seen a single one that estimates production functions for states and aggregates upwards to predict what will happen for the country. That’s the way to get a proper answer since the slack is at the level of the states. The “bimar” and medication are both there.

Bibek Debroy

Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the PM

(Views are personal)

(bibek.debroy@gov.in)

There was no sense of deprivation or complaint in what he said. It was a statement of fact. I could identify since I went through the same. The applauding audience was mostly young, with looks of blank incomprehension. These weren't propositions they could identify with. This was an audience in Delhi; indeed, in India's villages, electricity, cooking gas, sanitation, sewage treatment, toilets and water are still issues. "Are" or "were"? This isn't binary, where everything changes overnight at the flick of a switch. "Are" hasn't become "were" everywhere. But as the basic necessities dashboards show, the past tense is becoming more common. Basic necessities dashboards are based on administrative data, with incentives to overstate the case. A census or survey validates or invalidates. One such is the National Family Health Survey-5, conducted bang in the middle of Covid. 