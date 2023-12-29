Suspension saga sullies temple of democracy

Dr Thamizhachi Thangapandian By

The 2023 winter session will go down in history for various reasons. It started with a member of parliament demanding why their questions of national importance were disallowed during the Question Hour, followed by the expulsion of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha, and then a parliamentary breach by four people who released a coloured gas in the Lok Sabha chamber. The session ended with the suspension of more than 140 members in the two Houses of parliament over a few days. Somehow all of these incidents are related.

The recent suspensions have ignited yet another debate on our democratic institutions and the values we espouse as a parliamentary democracy. The mass suspension from both the Houses on December 13 was triggered by the serious security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 parliament attack, and members asking for a statement on it. But the suspensions continued till the end of the session.

Security breaches are a serious issue, especially if it concerns the parliament of India. But suspending members en masse? This sounds like a case of fixing a leaky tap with a hammer. We, the members of parliament, are not just raising eyebrows at the events that unfolded—we are raising the demand for accountability for this unprecedented series of events.

While parliamentary suspensions are not new, a mass suspension of such a magnitude has never been witnessed in history. On March 15, 1989, 63 Lok Sabha members were suspended for a week after protesting the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. However, these recent suspensions surpass the previous instances in terms of scale and the potential consequences it had on parliamentary proceedings.

To put this in perspective, here is the magnitude of suspensions—the Janata Dal (United) party’s eight Lok Sabha and two Rajya Sabha members, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s 16 Lok Sabha members and eight Rajya Sabha members, 13 Lok Sabha members and eight Rajya Sabha members of the Trinamool Congress, the largest opposition party, the Indian National Congress’s 40 Lok Sabha members and 18 Rajya Sabha members.

The suspension of so many members of opposition parties, including regional ones, makes the proceedings resemble a political seesaw. Instead of finding an equitable balance, we find that the proceedings were predominantly in the hands of the majority party. The temple of democracy risked being handed to a solo performer, leaving us all to wonder if it’s truly a level playing field for every member of parliament.

The session witnessed the tabling of several crucial bills, including the Telecommunications Bill, Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill. The way these bills were passed while so many opposition MPs were suspended highlights a disregard for India’s diverse regional perspectives. This appears to be more of a strategic event to stifle the opposition and expedite legislative proceedings, completely sidelining the voices of regional and opposition parties.

This unprecedented saga has left us questioning the essence of democracy in the country. Prominent national and regional political parties such as the Janata Dal (United), DMK, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, and Indian National Congress saw substantial parts of their representatives suspended. Thus the seesaw appears to be one-sided, with only the saffron party and their allies in the proceedings. The disregard for a diversity of regional perspectives questions the fair and inclusive nature of our democratic process. The events call for a reassessment of the balance between parliamentary democracy and the right of elected representatives to voice their dissent.

By the end of the session, the few opposition parties that remained in the House to discuss the bills included the Shiromani Akali Dal, Telugu Desam and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Even when the members of these parties spoke against some of the bills, the Speaker of the House could be heard saying that “objectionable parts will be expunged from the official records”.

This was seen in the case of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. While discussing the three criminal bills, hateful words were hurled at him by some members belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party. The same day, when Shiromani Akali Dal member Harsimrat Kaur Badal was talking about one of the bills and discussing the implications of the police atrocities committed on the people of Punjab, she was advised to restrict her speech only to the bill.

Outside parliament, opposition members stood with placards and signs. We pleaded for the revocation of the suspensions so that we could represent our states and communities. Our demands were simple—a discussion of the December 13 attack or a statement from the home minister. We stood there asking, “More than 140 members are suspended, is this the mother of democracy?” The whole episode brought to mind the words of 19th-century British politician Benjamin Disraeli: “No government can long be secure without a formidable opposition.”

Thamizhachi Thangapandian,

Member of Lok Sabha and Standing Committee on IT & Communications

(contact@ithamizhachi.com)

Click here for all the earlier columns

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

