Killing tigers is not a solution

When you enter Kochi airport, there is a large statue of an elephant with chains around his feet and body. That says everything about Kerala’s attitude towards wildlife: capture and torture or kill.

Kerala has come out with an outrageous proposal to permit the killing of tigers. “The Wildlife Protection Act is no longer useful in dealing with the issues that arise now, like human-animal conflict. It was drafted at a time when there were no cases of wild animals attacking humans and farmland,” to quote Forestry Minister A K Saseendran. The state government has identified the tiger, elephant, wild boar, peacock, deer and monkey as “threats” to human lives and livelihoods. The deer? It was the Buddha’s symbol of peace. The minister supports the demand of local farmers to kill tigers. A Rajya Sabha MP supported by the ruling party, Jose K Mani, added that an order must be issued to shoot wild animals that raid human habitations and kill, and a permanent solution found to ‘wildlife encroachment’. He proposes to move a private member’s bill to review wildlife and forest conservation laws. Meanwhile, 395 km of new roads will come up in Kerala’s forests.

What is shocking is that so-called environmentalist Madhav Gadgil has supported the state government with a demand for culling tigers and licensed hunting outside national parks. The Church, which demands the same, supports him. He is the same who had once recommended declaring 37 per cent of the Western Ghats as ‘ecologically fragile’ and ending all commercial activities. He says that humans have hunted animals through the ages. But those were hunter-gatherers who killed for food, not people who took over forests, converted them into farmlands and then killed the wildlife which once lived there. Who surveyed the wildlife carrying capacity of the forests, asks the activist group Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi. Wayanad’s tigers could belong to either Bandipur or Mudumalai. They don’t know state boundaries.

The tiger has lived in India since the Late Pleistocene age. There are tigers on the seals of the Indus Civilisation, and the animal finds mention in Vedic literature. Habitat destruction decimated the population in the colonial period. The British offered special rewards for every tiger killed, and hunting was a favourite pastime. The tiger was drummed out of its hiding place by ‘beaters’ who were often mauled or killed by the animal: their lives were cheap and expendable. Only 1,827 tigers were counted in the first-ever all-India census in 1972, prompting Indira Gandhi to promulgate the Wildlife Protection Act. Twenty-nine tiger reserves were created. There are 53 today. The National Tiger Conservation Authority reported 2,967 tigers in 2018, still a very poor number for a national animal.

The problem in Kerala is that people are encroaching on forest lands. For example, on January 22, the forest department captured a tusker named PT-7 (renamed Dhoni). His crime? He used to raid crops in the Dhoni, Malampuzha and Mundur regions of the Palakkad district. These were forested areas where the land was converted to cropland. He was damned as ‘rogue’, ‘villain’ and ‘unruly’. He is held in a kraal, to be ‘trained’ to become a kumki — an elephant used to capture wild pachyderms. The training will be cruel. The animal will be beaten continuously, prodded with bull hooks and frightened in any which way till his spirit is broken. He is chained like the airport figure and tamely answers the commands of a cruel mahout. All this for eating in his own forest.

Since it is difficult to capture tigers, the Kerala government’s solution is to hunt and kill them, euphemistically called ‘culling’. Killing will open Pandora’s box. It will become a free-for-all and bring down trophy hunters from elsewhere in India and abroad.

According to Samuel Baker, a naturalist and big game hunter, “...the tiger seldom attacks to actually kill, unless it is driven, or wounded in a hunt. It will frequently charge with a short roar if suddenly disturbed, but it does not intend to charge home, and a shout from a native will be sufficient to turn it aside; it will then dash forward and disappear, probably as glad to lose sight of the man as he is at his escape from danger.” Relocation is a solution in this hostile atmosphere, but nobody anywhere in Kerala wants tigers.

The Mahabharata (Udyogaparva, XXXVII) says: “Do not cut down the forest with its tigers! Let not the tigers be driven from the forest! There can be no forest without tigers, and no tigers without a forest. The forest shelters the tigers, and tigers guard the forest!” The tiger has religious significance for several indigenous tribes in India. Kerala’s Irulars worship the tiger, Gonds and Korku worship Baghdeo, and Bharias, who believe that the tiger will never kill them, worship Bageshwar. There are many other tiger deities like this: Vaghdeo in Maharashtra, Huliraya in Karnataka and Bonbibi in Bengal. Tribals who share their lands with this top predator do not kill him.

Traditionally, India has had a culture of conserving forests and wildlife. But Kerala is showing a lack of that culture. Governments must allow wildlife to live in their forest habitats and prevent human encroachment. Wildlife tourism can earn good money. That is the only solution for man-animal conflicts.

Nanditha Krishna

Historian, environmentalist and writer based in Chennai

(nankrishna18@gmail.com)

