Speculation, security or shocks

Stock markets stir an enigmatic fascination. For an amateur, a dream of Eldorado, and to a professional, a constant desire to ride the crest. Burgeoning markets bring to the fore a plethora of expert advice and recommendations. Investment patterns evolve around specific sectors and scripts. However, there is more to it than mere financial prudence.

The pulse of the market is structurally irregular! Equity pricing and participation is an interplay of investor psychology and prevailing politico-economic scenario. More than the gravity of an event, individual perception of such happenings influences market temperament.

The Great Depression of 1929 brought much emotional and economic pain to the US. Stocks had a freefall from rising unemployment and displaced families, leading to psychological, social and cultural strain. The script was rewritten on October 19, 1987, when both S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted almost 22 per cent. Experiences of the past prompted the US to introduce circuit breakers which were, in fact, regulatory mechanisms to check panic-induced falls.

Closer home, during the infamous Bombay Stock Exchange Scam of 1992, the Sensex rose more than 270 per cent in less than a year. With the market price of some ‘rogue’ shares moving into the stratosphere, fundamentals and accounting parameters were ignored. It was an extended beach party! The crash, when it came, failed to sympathise with the blue chips.

The Financial Crisis of 2007–08, often referred to as the Great Recession, brought bankruptcies and bank failures in its wake. Indices took a beating worldwide in a prolonged environment of gloom and pessimism.

All these events have a common denominator, human sentiments and behaviour. The negative percept of the future influences market activity, precipitating emotional divestment.

Neuroscience has established the interdependence of regions of the human brain and behaviour in financial markets. Events in personal life impact investing ideologies. During moods of elation, markets tend to perform better as negative news is overlooked or downplayed. Happy investors are more optimistic and can make quicker decisions. Disrupted family or professional relationships and financial stress breed negativity, exacerbating recklessness. This could have ramifications either way.

The effect of weather on market participation is well acknowledged. Seminal studies by Saunders (1993) and, more recently, by Mark J Kamstra (2003) for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, lend support to seasonally affective investment. Winter Blues witness heightened risk aversion, whilst sunny days manifest sanguine investment patterns regarding the quantum and quality of assets.

Risk as an element of uncertainty is ubiquitous in markets. Indulgence in hedging by short selling and trading in options is a manifestation of such speculative instincts. In times of volatility, individual risk propensity and its management come to the fore. Profits and losses are the outcomes of such behaviour.

Market bubbles are an offspring of mass euphoria paving the way for exuberance. Trends of ‘herd investment’ stem from such irrational optimism. The Bengal Bubble of 1769, built around an exponentially overvalued East India Company, ultimately led to the inevitable collapse of the company. Benjamin Graham once said, “Investing isn’t about beating others at the game; it’s about controlling yourself at your own game.” During the dot-com bubble, insane valuations of technology startups led the Nasdaq to rise 400 per cent from 1995 to 2000, only to crash over 75 per cent in October 2002.

During periods of pessimism, investors empirically choose sustainable financial instruments owing to risk aversion. Bank deposits and Sovereign Bonds take precedence. Fundamentally strong stocks remain irrationally undervalued due to a lack of investor support.

Conjectures and opinions on the outcome of geopolitical factors influence the market participants. Indications of a world crisis abating or accelerating have a corresponding reaction that is not necessarily commensurate. Investor mood has the propensity to be influenced by personal bias and information accessible in the news and social media. The first quarter of 2020 brought a spate of news anticipating worldwide doom in the wake of Covid-19. In hindsight, the effects were an overplay of interpretations and apprehensions. Fear, like greed, breeds temerity and portfolios were hastily reworked. More recently, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the escalating global political tension left an equally bitter taste. Panic selling and frenzy buying seldom create enviable asset portfolios.

Recent events, on the back of the Adani Group episode, corroborate the effect of sentiments on market susceptibility. With scant explanatory information in the public domain, a ‘favourite’ of traders and investors was the outcast overnight. Opportunism was making the best in the prevailing atmosphere of uncertainty. A downgrade by rating institutions further builds up selling pressure regardless of promising projections.

A mild recessionary visage looms through the oncoming spring. With memories of the pandemic in rearview and the inflationary trend of 2022 abating, one may see a re-emergence of appetite for stocks and bonds. The IMF recently raised its estimate of the global growth rate to 2.9 per cent this year. The Bank of England has predicted a milder recession, though it’s a long walk to the surety. The above could infuse ‘attitudinal positivity’ into investors’ moods. The role of human nature and emotions can never be trivialised in the making or breaking of financial markets.

Major indices could see better days but with delinquencies inadvertently interspersed. Despite their relative resilience, Indian financial markets are prone to sympathetic jolts. But encouraging quarterly figures posted by most high-profile domestic companies across sectors and a revival of domestic demand indicate stability. This could translate into Sensex gaining 12 per cent from current levels by the end of 2023.

Let me borrow from Alan Greenspan, “Forecasting our futures is built into our psyches because we will soon have to manage that future. We have no choice. No matter how often we fail, we can never stop trying.”

Ranjan Tandon

Senior Markets Specialist and author

(ranjantandon@live.com)

