Quantifying the envy of the city we live in

Harish Bijoor By

The recent chaos on the Adani issue has me thinking. There is a conspiracy theory doing the rounds. A theory that says that the entire issue is all about country jealousy. The whole world is jealous of the fact that India is on the rise. An Indian persona has actually dared to emerge as a front-runner among the hallowed list of the richest in the world. An Indian has actually dared to outrun many businesses across the globe. Add to it the fact that India is growing at the rate of anything between 6% to 7% in GDP terms when the rest of the world is in a bit of a limbo. Add one more bit to it all: India is likely to rob the world of its jobs.

The Indian is seen to be that much more prosperous in the near future than anyone else in the world. Indians and people of Indian origin are seen to be occupying high offices all across the world, be it political, economic, social, sports-related or even religious.

Is the world by and large jealous of India and, in turn, the Indian? Is this reason enough to go after India in every fora there is to use? Is the global media being used to do this systematically? And is the Indian political leadership sensitive to this?

Many questions. I have no answer to any of them. I do, however, have an answer of sorts to a related question. Is city jealousy a thing?

This is an arena I have been researching over the last 26 months. I have run a qualitative exercise on this very question across six cities and 17 Tier-II cities in India. I have picked the biggest cities of them all. I have chosen cities that have enjoyed a very high status in the last hundred years. I have picked cities that have been touted to be the political capital, the cultural capital, the commercial capital, the technology capital, and cities that enjoy tags of the similar kind. I have chosen upstart cities like Rajkot that defy the paradigm of development. I have chosen post-pandemic cities that have enjoyed a huge influx of new people settling in them as well. The urban agglomeration of Goa is one such, if you can call it an agglomeration of the urban by now.

My 23-city research, then, has posed some basic questions. The first few relate to the city they live in. What do they like? What do they hate? What do they think is their cutting-edge offering for the future? What would they want to see corrected? And many such questions like this. And then I move on to the city they admire the most: Why do they admire these cities? What do they visualise to be the future of these cities? How would they rank their city against this gold-standard, benchmark city? And finally, I move in for the kill. I get to the real intent of this research exercise at hand. How many of you are envious of this city? And is this conscious envy or subconscious, if not totally unconscious?

Over to the results then. The outcome at hand is an eye-popping one. Firstly, everyone who lives in a city is totally proud of it. And there are three kinds:

The first is the one who was born in the city and has links that are umbilical in a manner of speaking. Many in this category feel they are sons and daughters of the city and are indeed closely connected to it. The soil of the city and everything it represents in terms of food, clothing, culture, festivities and most importantly, language. Language is that big binding force and connect. This facet is passionate to the point of having a specific manner of speaking and intonation. A Kannadiga in Bengaluru speaks Kannada differently than a Kannadiga in Mangaluru or a Kannadiga in Dharwad. This way of speaking is also a way of distinction, as it is a point of ownership.

The second is the old resident of the city. This is the persona and family that has made the city its home. It does not matter where they were born; they have adopted the new city they live in. They are as local as any local. They are totally domiciled in every manner of speaking. People in this bracket love their new city as well. Their love at times, in comparison, is deeper than those who were born there. In many ways, when you choose a city, it is a conscious choice. When you are born in it, it is happenstance.

The third is the new resident of the city. These are folks who have arrived in the city either by choice or by force. They work here. Many are still on the voters list of the city their parents live in. They are more or less temporary residents of the new city. They will work here, earn their living, and possibly even make tentative real-estate investments in the city to see their money grow. However, in more ways than one, their love for their original city remains intact. They want to get back to where they “belong” some day or the other.

The fourth category we have explored in this research is the visitor to the city. They have heard of the city and come in to discover and partake of its charms. They will visit Goa and enjoy everything it has to offer. They hate the traffic lineups during peak season, they hate the waiting time at restaurants, and yet they will come in hordes. They use the city to usurp its charms and then leave it to return again. They are temporary visitors.

People in each of these four categories have their own takes on the city. If I am to aggregate it all without the complexity of confusing numbers, the end result is a glaring one. Listing the inference point by point:

Those who own a city in their minds and hearts love the city in completeness, never mind its many downsides. They are proud of their city. They will defend its every defect, many as they are likely to be.

Those who fall in the latter two categories enjoy the city and what it has to offer, but will still criticise its every defect. They will highlight it brightly, underline it and write it in bold as well. Social media is a special space for them in this exercise. In many ways, they are jealous of the city. They compare it with their own all the while.

Those who live in other cities and love their own, are essentially jealous of the city that is in the limelight today. They will not admit it openly, but in my current and ongoing research exercise, in confidence, 84.2% confess to this guilt. If at all a guilt. When an opportunity arises, they will celebrate the downfall of the city, and stay completely silent and critical on its every upside.

Is city jealousy a thing? My research says it is. Touché.

Harish Bijoor

Brand Guru and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc

(harishbijoor@hotmail.com)

The recent chaos on the Adani issue has me thinking. There is a conspiracy theory doing the rounds. A theory that says that the entire issue is all about country jealousy. The whole world is jealous of the fact that India is on the rise. An Indian persona has actually dared to emerge as a front-runner among the hallowed list of the richest in the world. An Indian has actually dared to outrun many businesses across the globe. Add to it the fact that India is growing at the rate of anything between 6% to 7% in GDP terms when the rest of the world is in a bit of a limbo. Add one more bit to it all: India is likely to rob the world of its jobs. The Indian is seen to be that much more prosperous in the near future than anyone else in the world. Indians and people of Indian origin are seen to be occupying high offices all across the world, be it political, economic, social, sports-related or even religious. Is the world by and large jealous of India and, in turn, the Indian? Is this reason enough to go after India in every fora there is to use? Is the global media being used to do this systematically? And is the Indian political leadership sensitive to this? Many questions. I have no answer to any of them. I do, however, have an answer of sorts to a related question. Is city jealousy a thing? This is an arena I have been researching over the last 26 months. I have run a qualitative exercise on this very question across six cities and 17 Tier-II cities in India. I have picked the biggest cities of them all. I have chosen cities that have enjoyed a very high status in the last hundred years. I have picked cities that have been touted to be the political capital, the cultural capital, the commercial capital, the technology capital, and cities that enjoy tags of the similar kind. I have chosen upstart cities like Rajkot that defy the paradigm of development. I have chosen post-pandemic cities that have enjoyed a huge influx of new people settling in them as well. The urban agglomeration of Goa is one such, if you can call it an agglomeration of the urban by now. My 23-city research, then, has posed some basic questions. The first few relate to the city they live in. What do they like? What do they hate? What do they think is their cutting-edge offering for the future? What would they want to see corrected? And many such questions like this. And then I move on to the city they admire the most: Why do they admire these cities? What do they visualise to be the future of these cities? How would they rank their city against this gold-standard, benchmark city? And finally, I move in for the kill. I get to the real intent of this research exercise at hand. How many of you are envious of this city? And is this conscious envy or subconscious, if not totally unconscious? Over to the results then. The outcome at hand is an eye-popping one. Firstly, everyone who lives in a city is totally proud of it. And there are three kinds: The first is the one who was born in the city and has links that are umbilical in a manner of speaking. Many in this category feel they are sons and daughters of the city and are indeed closely connected to it. The soil of the city and everything it represents in terms of food, clothing, culture, festivities and most importantly, language. Language is that big binding force and connect. This facet is passionate to the point of having a specific manner of speaking and intonation. A Kannadiga in Bengaluru speaks Kannada differently than a Kannadiga in Mangaluru or a Kannadiga in Dharwad. This way of speaking is also a way of distinction, as it is a point of ownership. The second is the old resident of the city. This is the persona and family that has made the city its home. It does not matter where they were born; they have adopted the new city they live in. They are as local as any local. They are totally domiciled in every manner of speaking. People in this bracket love their new city as well. Their love at times, in comparison, is deeper than those who were born there. In many ways, when you choose a city, it is a conscious choice. When you are born in it, it is happenstance. The third is the new resident of the city. These are folks who have arrived in the city either by choice or by force. They work here. Many are still on the voters list of the city their parents live in. They are more or less temporary residents of the new city. They will work here, earn their living, and possibly even make tentative real-estate investments in the city to see their money grow. However, in more ways than one, their love for their original city remains intact. They want to get back to where they “belong” some day or the other. The fourth category we have explored in this research is the visitor to the city. They have heard of the city and come in to discover and partake of its charms. They will visit Goa and enjoy everything it has to offer. They hate the traffic lineups during peak season, they hate the waiting time at restaurants, and yet they will come in hordes. They use the city to usurp its charms and then leave it to return again. They are temporary visitors. People in each of these four categories have their own takes on the city. If I am to aggregate it all without the complexity of confusing numbers, the end result is a glaring one. Listing the inference point by point: Those who own a city in their minds and hearts love the city in completeness, never mind its many downsides. They are proud of their city. They will defend its every defect, many as they are likely to be. Those who fall in the latter two categories enjoy the city and what it has to offer, but will still criticise its every defect. They will highlight it brightly, underline it and write it in bold as well. Social media is a special space for them in this exercise. In many ways, they are jealous of the city. They compare it with their own all the while. Those who live in other cities and love their own, are essentially jealous of the city that is in the limelight today. They will not admit it openly, but in my current and ongoing research exercise, in confidence, 84.2% confess to this guilt. If at all a guilt. When an opportunity arises, they will celebrate the downfall of the city, and stay completely silent and critical on its every upside. Is city jealousy a thing? My research says it is. Touché. Harish Bijoor Brand Guru and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc (harishbijoor@hotmail.com)