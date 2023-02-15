PM’s courage of conviction and commitment

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe By

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President’s Address was, as expected, full of confidence. This was the confidence of a Karta, the doer of a large joint family. He very clearly outlined how during his tenure of over eight years he has untiringly worked to add great value to the governance of this country. His attack on the mudslinging of the opposition was also extraordinarily sharp. He minced no words in holding a mirror to the opposition, especially the Congress. However, what was most striking was his ‘courage of conviction’ that made him go on the offensive and puncture the collective indulgence of the opposition parties in baseless allegation-mongering.

Such courage of conviction comes when a leader works resolutely on some specific agenda. Only one who has a dream can work to make it a reality. Thanks to the purity of purpose that goes with him, PM Modi was able to talk about the protective shield of 140 million Indians so very confidently. His direct connect with the people of India has made him move forward unhesitatingly. One may ask, what is the source of his courage of conviction? How can he boldly take on the opposition with a ‘catch the bull by horn’ approach, so effortlessly? The answer to this question lies in his very own foundational philosophy behind his governance. Remember, philosophy provides one a strong basis and when one is confident about the correctness of the same, courage of conviction automatically comes.

One can trace the Gangotri of PM Modi’s courage of conviction to the days when he started his campaign as BJP’s prime ministerial candidate back in 2013–14. It all started with a simple mantra, ‘Development and Good Governance’. Like a seasoned physician, he had rightly diagnosed that the aspirational New India was in fact yearning for its simple expectations from the government, rightly articulated in the term ‘Development and Good Governance’. Popular resonance with these twin promises bolstered his confidence and then there was literally no looking back.

Again, close to the voting for Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi brought further clarity by explaining his roadmap to achieve the twin objectives of Development and Good Governance. And then came the formulae: ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. This silenced his usual critics and halted their pet practice of casting aspersions. And see the progressive unfoldment that happened later. In 2019, he added ‘Sabka Vishwas’ and last Independence Day, he also spoke of ‘Sabka Prayaas’. PM Modi, even when he was the CM of Gujarat, always spoke about government-people partnership for making development a popular movement. The latest suffix of ‘Sabka Prayaas’ is his way of reminding all fellow citizens that each one and everyone needs to contribute through their efforts.

And contribute for what? For making India a Vikasit Bharat, a developed nation. Modi himself thinks big and disallows countrymen to be shortsighted and needlessly complacent. The ambitious goal of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, which is ‘Integrated India, Great India’ is again his style of reminding people that India’s greatness depends upon India’s oneness. People in a fragmented society cannot make their nation great—this is what he wanted to underscore.

Remember, when Covid-19 was posing several challenges to the Indian economy, he gave a clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India. This was both a statement of his government’s policy direction as also an earnest appeal to the people to try and help the nation free itself from its dependence on other countries. On several occasions he made it amply clear that the concept of Atmanirbharata was not about being self-centred. It was about rushing to help other countries after we as a nation are standing on our own legs. His foresight and confidence in Indian scientists was evident when less than a year later, he unveiled what we now know as ‘vaccine diplomacy’. Known for his extremely thoughtful messages, the timing that he selects to convey them and the terms chosen, are all a case study in Communication Leadership. The world today is in the Attention Economy era and communication that catches the imagination of the people has gained centrality. Last Independence Day, he spoke of five pledges or Panch Pran, all indisputable and easy to understand. How can one object to his appeal:

Firstly, we need to stop being happy with the Developing Country status and start aspiring for a Vikasit Bharat. While talking about Vikasit Bharat, he was underscoring the need for advancing with greater conviction and the determination of a truly developed India. Second, to remove any trace of a colonial mindset. Mindful of the fact that our civilisational journey has always been from the past, through the present and to the future, he also very creatively instituted two commemorative days to remember two great sacrifices. One is the Partition Remembrance Day on every August 14, just like the Holocaust Day in some countries. The other is the Veer Bal Divas on December 26, commemorating the unparalleled sacrifice and dedication of four sahibzades, the brave sons of Guru Gobind Singh. As described by the PM himself, Veer Bal Divas should serve as “a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades” and their steadfast adherence to “the noble principles of Dharma”.

The other three pledges proposed by him are also in perfect sync with his thought process. The eternal relevance of these three other pledges—to be proud of our roots, consolidating the nation’s unity, and discharging our duties as citizens—comes like fundamentals of an indisputable agenda of government-citizen partnership.

To sum up, PM Narendra Modi’s abundant self-confidence is the result of his courage of conviction. His unshakable conviction about the doctrinal foundation of his government and his unquestionable commitment to the same gives him the impregnable shield. Not even a single particle of mud can stick to him due to the teflon cover that his integrity, his perseverance and his globally inspirational leadership has earned him.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

President, ICCR and senior BJP leader

(vinays57@gmail.com)

