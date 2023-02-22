Democratic politics and the need for theatre

Shiv Visvanathan By

South India is a carnival of culture between December-end and February. The cities are alive with festivals. In Chennai, numerous sabhas and the august Music Academy are rife with the rumour of music. Post-Covid, it is one of the most anticipated events imaginable, with hotel bookings made six months ahead. The art biennale adds power to the culture of Kochi, while Thrissur flaunts the theatre festival. Culture takes over the daily rhythms of South India, orchestrating the intensity and variety of discussions.

I attended the theatre festival in Thrissur and was delighted with the playfulness of the conversation. It was not merely a debate around particular plays but a sense of the possibility of drama itself. There was general gossip about the future of theatre as a genre. Strangely, one did not hear much on the usual cliches about the decline of theatre. Theatre was seen as dynamic, in fact, as life-giving. It was cinema, particularly Bollywood, that was treated as the dying myth. Bollywood, once acclaimed by Manto for its diversity as a founding myth, was seen as too tired to sustain the mythical contradictions of modernity. The classic life of Bollywood as a myth that spanned the era from Raj Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan was seen as over. Bollywood survives as pot-boiler entertainment, but it lacks the music of myth. Also, TV was seen as banal every day. The only theatre in its myriad forms was seen as soul-sustaining, still primordial enough to echo nature’s and culture’s depths.

Theatre, from street theatre to Koodiyattam, was seen as plastic and supple in form, invoking and enjoying both myth and memory, while cinema was desperately seeking the aridly historical. Theatre, people felt, added to the playfulness of democracy. Yet they pointed to an irony.

Indian politics, under the current regime, was the worst kind of theatre—predictable and banal. First, the Congress spokesman sounded like failed town criers. Worse, Modi, one observer claimed, was more a character out of Tussauds, well-dressed, well-behaved and pretending to be a khadi-clad boy scout. He has little of the chai wala left in him.

I was intrigued by this and asked people to clarify. They observed that ideology created a bad script and a worse cliché. Great American filmmaker Orson Welles once insisted, “Italy was a country of great actors; only the worst ones were on stage.” Similarly, Indian citizens have an acute sense of politics as theatre. Sadly, our worst politicians are on stage. As a result, majoritarianism dissolved surprises, and violence became a bad habit.

Others added they sense the same about Covid. It created a scenario of death, a melodrama of suffering. But the Indian state exiled suffering to the backstage—what we dubbed the informal economy. The public face was all about official timetables, about epidemics that were punctual to a stop. The poignancy of pain and suffering became a backstage event. Covid was read as a broken machine to be repaired, not as a theatre of silence and meaning.

In this context, many spectators and critics argued that theatre as a genre, as a plastic art form, had a special role in rescuing electoral democracy as an imagination. One scholarly critic added that one must not be a Stanislavski or a Grotowski to sense this. The arguments were powerful. A philosopher friend suggested that theatre, unlike cinema or TV, echoes both the primordial and the power of myth. Speech in theatre has a different kind of signature. Theatre, as an oral performance, invokes memory differently. It summons the power of language, demanding that speech be recited as drama; it evokes a different kind of resonance, catering to memory and emotion in a different way.

Theatre, in that sense, is transparent, demanding little from technology. A body and a voice are all one needs to invoke the drama of myth, immortalising character. A character acquires an archetypal quality, reaching deep into the unconscious. In that sense, theatre creates a pedagogy of literary characters reeking of folklore. It is theatre as speech that keeps the oral imagination and eloquence alive.

The way the body moves in theatre and invokes a sensorium, summoning an entire range of emotions. Electoral democracy, as a number, lacks such an imagination. Theatre invokes memory, while TV invites erasure. One sees this in the power of street theatre, as one senses a Badal Sircar in every piece.

Theatre, in that sense, teaches democracy the literacy of emotion. One is not looking for facts or statistics. One is looking for truth as an imagination. Political parties and cadres, in that sense, are weak as actors and poorer as scripts—they echo with mechanical repetition. There is little sense of surprise.Drama has desiccated in the public space of politics. In that sense, Modi and Amit Shah create a cliched world, banal even in its threats. There is little sense of surprise left in them. Politics needs idiosyncrasies, surprise, laughter and new myths to keep it alive. Democracy desperately needs to return to theatre, to the authenticity of drama, to keep it alive. When you watch the news or a cinema documentary, its dry, value-neutral facticity robs it of drama and the involvement of authenticity. This is why you can switch off the news but not erase the power of theatre.

A spectator from an older generation, talking of nationalism, said that Gandhi, Ambedkar, Periyar and Rajaji were great theatre, projecting an individual genius which is difficult to imitate. During the national movement, the theatre’s narrative summoned the storyteller’s power. Sadly, the storyteller as an archetype is missing today. One senses the absence and the anticipation of a sentence that begins, “Once there was…..”

Watching and listening, I suddenly realised that the spectator as an audience is an intrinsic part of the theatre. I heard of a small village near Mahabalipuram, which enacts 70 versions of the Mahabharata. The producer of the documentary told me how the spectator becomes an interpreter, even an actor, by involving himself in the choice of interpretations. Comparing this plurality and authenticity of emotion to official words like patriotism and security, one realises that theatre must rescue the language of democracy from predictability. The myth of theatre and its sense of craft skills must impregnate the still life called Indian democracy. As a theatre festival, Thrissur has a bigger message than the mere invitation to drama. Is India watching?

Shiv Visvanathan

Social scientist associated with THE COMPOST HEAP, a group researching alternative imaginations

(svcsds@gmail.com)

