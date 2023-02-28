Why the Indian manager tastes sweeter success

Harish Bijoor By

The big news of the week is the nomination of Indian-American Ajay Banga by the President of the United States of America to be the next head of the World Bank. A moment of celebration then. Never mind whether it is in the realm of science, music, art, academics, management or governments, the Indian or someone with a link to India (even a tenuous one), is making it big globally.

In sheer number terms this should not be a surprise at all. India has 1.4 billion people (and represents 17.5% of the global population), so it is only natural that Indians who have left the country will shine wherever they are. Sheer jingoism and number logic apart, there are real reasons why the Indian does well when he, she or they go overseas. I am going to try and isolate these reasons objectively, without letting India-love cloud my judgement. Some of these will seem hard and judgmental, but so be it.

For the purpose of this exploration I am calling these successes all across to be successes of good “managers”. At the end of the day, everyone in every realm (whether it is art or business) is a manager for a start. In this exercise of isolating reasons for the Indian manager’s success overseas, I have a total of 18 points to make. I will end up making only five for the moment. The top five as I see them to be:

The suppressed Indian

Suppression is my big theme. Suppression has been a big common element in Indian life. This “S” word has ruled over us for a long time. It is only now that we see it loosening a bit.

Suppression has been the big theme, with invaders taking over our territories and our Maharajas of yore. It has equally ruled our early existence under British rule. It has continued to rule with systems and processes that we have lived with over decades, even after Independence. Our textbooks, which we use even to this date in our schools, continue to tell us the same. Suppressed is a state of mind, and the Indian has been exposed to it for decades.

Suppression has several avatars. Power suppression, availability suppression, exposure suppression and opportunity suppression are phrases we have felt strongly in Indian life. Add to it gender suppression and we have the panchatantra of suppression.

An Indian manager who has gone through this panchatantra is all the more stronger. The Indian who has stood in queues to get his supplies, faced shortages of basic items such as sugar, rice and wheat, and has actually waited five years to get his favourite scooter allocated in his name, is stronger than them all. The Indian manager, therefore, has the ability never to take things for granted. He has seen the tough times, and when prosperity rains on him, he is still keeping that umbrella open for the rainy day. Like all of us do.

A pressure-cooker environment

Pressure is something that is normal. It starts in the Indian home early on. We live within small confines. A family is a family. The strong bonds that connect, equally transfer pressures from one to another subliminally. If one sneezes, the other catches Covid. Joy and sorrow are shared without walls and boundaries.

There is pressure to perform in school. If you have nothing else to do, educate yourself. There is pressure from the family, the teacher, peers and the competitive exams you have to face. And no one ever complained about it. Everything we did in our early years was meant to prepare us for the tough years ahead. No one really dreamed of an easy life. That’s the Indian way. Does it ring a bell?

Naked and ambitious

When you have nothing, anything that you get is an achievement. The Indian, by and large, never took anything for granted. Everything that came was not due to entitlement but by hard work and effort.

The Indian manager’s hunger is legendary. Corporate organisations globally recognise this facet of the Indian. To an extent, this latent hunger is very much ingrained in the DNA of the Indian manager. Give a task to an Indian, and you will see a different degree of solution-appeal coming through. Some of the best projects in engineering science, data science and chip design are examples of the rigour of work an Indian is prepared for and brings to the party.

A competition of numbers

The Indian manager does not baulk at competition. He has been through it all. Every school admission he got, every competitive exam he sat for, and every job he filled an application form for, had thousands in competition for the same.

This meant he had to be the fastest of them all to make it. Running, and running fast and hard, has been the trait of the Indian manager. He doesn’t shy away from it when it comes to work as well. In the bargain he does get aggressive, but then aggression was never questioned in the past, as it is being done in the new “woke” world of lazy business today.

An uncertain life

The Indian manager has grown up in circumstances totally fluid and uncertain. Nothing has been laid neatly on his dinner plate. Pre-plated meals are not his. A hotchpotch that is served up depending on the mood of the moment, is more his “thaali meal”. Uncertainty is not frowned upon. An act of God is seen as an act of God. As was Covid.

The uncertain life makes you think on your feet and gets you to be that wee bit philosophical as well. The Indian manager is that much more philosophical, save the Japanese and the Chinese, who are way ahead on this count—thanks to Zen philosophy, wabi-sabi and Confucius.

What lies ahead for the Indian manager then? I see a huge explosion waiting to happen. An explosion of Indian talent occupying global leadership positions in every realm. And within this, one will witness a whole lot of Indian women in the lead. If you really dig deep into the suppression theory of mine, you will see gender suppression to be the biggest of them all. This is one suppression theme that continues to the moment and the day.

As women of modern India finally destroy this completely unjust suppression, you will see the Indian woman leader emerge to be the biggest among the best. To that moment then.

Harish Bijoor

Brand Guru and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc

(harishbijoor@hotmail.com)

