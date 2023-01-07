Are we missing literary bus to weld communities together?

Nirad Mudur By

The 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, a three-day literary fest to promote the Kannada language that got underway in Haveri on Friday, could be remembered for a long time in the history of Karnataka. Unfortunately, it may not be remembered for its originally intended purpose of promoting the language and exploiting its valuable role in unifying the communally and linguistically diverse society of Karnataka. Rather disturbingly, it is likely to be remembered for further dividing the society in a state which, for decades, has remained a shining example of harmony.

There is dissent in sections of the Kannada literary circle over a large number of Muslim Kannada scholars being excluded from the event. Only six have been included for participation. The anger among the dissenters is that the event is organised by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat, funded by the Karnataka government — which means taxpayers’ money funding the event. It has led to several progressive Kannada scholars choosing to keep out of the event to hold two alternative literary events called Jana Sahitya Sammelana on January 8 in Bengaluru at Alumni Hall, KR Circle, and a second – a much larger one – on January 29 at Palace Grounds, also in Bengaluru.

The bitterness arising out of exclusion of scholars and intellectuals at Haveri, apparently based on communal lines, at a literary event is anathema to the very purpose of a literary festival. Literary events are inherently aimed at bringing together scholars in a particular language from diverse backgrounds on a single platform. They are meant to put the language on a high pedestal by sharing literary works of high quality. It is meant to promote unity, not divisiveness and exclusivity.

It has led to the dissenting scholars planning to discuss issues that have divided the Karnataka society lately. A more inclusive approach at the Haveri event could have actually allowed the power of Kannada literature to act as a soothing balm on the persisting issues that are deepening the communal divide in the state. Everything points to reactive moves, rather than proactive ones had the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana been held with inclusion of all deserving scholars in Haveri itself, irrespective of the communities they hail from.

The way it has turned out could prevent putting the language and its literature on the high pedestal.

Social and cultural psychologists like Jonathan Haidt categorise ethics of individuals into three: ethics of autonomy, ethics of community and ethics of divinity. The ethics of autonomy deals with the individual’s wants, needs and preferences. The ethics of divinity deals with individuals being children of God and appropriate behaviour in keeping with the divine. The ethics of community — which is the most widely applicable, irrespective of the other two — deals with appropriate behaviour of individuals while being part of a larger community, as in what we call ‘society’. The ethics of community makes individuals subservient to the society they belong to.

Literary events encourage an exchange of ideas using language and its literature in various hues to delve into issues and aspects pertaining to society that individuals live in. These become scaffolds of the ethics of community as individuals are a part of a society that cannot be done without. The fear is about these scaffolds developing cracks, which are bound to remain invisible to those indifferent to their crumbling down.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken a reassuring approach while saying that he would take the alternative literary events sportively, and that the issues discussed at these events would be taken seriously by the state government.

Unfortunately, Karnataka has been witnessing an ever-deepening communal divide over a slew of issues over the past year. The last thing it requires is something like literary events missing the bus to weld the communities together. That welding together of communities is something that Karnataka desperately needs — with not a trace of exclusion.

nirad Mudur

Deputy Resident Editor, Karnataka

niradgmudur@newindianexpress.com

