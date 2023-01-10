Education should develop scientific attitude to shape one’s mind

We are all living… we live. But the question is, what for? Living to love, not to hate, needs to be the order of the day. Students have learnt history in times as glory, but most of the time as rivalry, religious hatred than the true spirit of religion, which emphasizes real brotherhood and happiness.

Tiny tots hitherto have learnt to write the letter of the alphabet, and a group of words sometimes makes no sense to them. The change in demand is to make them listen and speak not only in one language, but in many. Children quickly learn whatever appeals to them. Hence, the future of education is to make them be a part of whatever they want to learn. Education institutions need to give a menu card to choose from. Teacher – the sage on the stage -- is no more befitting. Teachers need to be a proper facilitator of learning. Brains develop at an early age, hence education should make the child find happiness.

Literacy and numeracy are to be made functional and not just a memory game. Children need to explore and learn in nature. Subjects are taught in schools with a focus on passing examinations. From the year 2023 and further, students are to be prepared not only to pass examinations but to face the ups and downs in life with its challenges, and fare well in life.

Education has filled students with intellectual abilities, with a lesser emphasis on emotional and social quotients. Education should make students strong in accepting the failures in life. The People’s President, APJ Kalam, opines that to ‘FAIL’ is the ‘First Attempt In Learning’. Education should make them understand that life is not only individualistic, it is family, friends and people in society. Educational institutions should focus on personal, psychological, social and spiritual development of students, rather than turning them into machines (I am forced to recall Charlie Chaplin’s 1936 film Modern Times, a timely criticism of an industrialised and commercialised society). Focus on deeper understanding of the disciplines and application of that knowledge rather than bookish memory.

Education should be of prime significance in transforming the human mind and the creation of a new culture. Respect for religions, moving away from superstitious practices and development of a scientific attitude to shape one’s mind and life. Education is not to be treated as a means to earn a package or as a source of income. Education should transform individuals to cultivate a critical awareness of the inner and outer world.

The National Education Policy 2020 envisages an Indian Education System to develop holistic individuals who will build a sound mind in a sound body, with an equal emphasis by blending curricular and co-curricular aspects in schools and colleges. Education should allow students to make the right choices in life.

Education of the future should focus on the 21st century, and focus on developing skills like problem solving, decision making, inquiry and a scientific temperament. Reduction in curricular content to enhance essential learning skills with a focus on experiential learning, with an in-built flexibility to choose what one wants to learn from a basket of choices of interest. Especially in higher and professional education, areas like art and science, vocation and academics are not to be treated in silos.

The purpose of education should not be to produce great men but to produce good men. “The illiterate of the 21st century will not be those who cannot read and write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn and relearn...” -- Alvin Toffler

