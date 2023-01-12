'Education wasted if it doesn’t inculcate ethics and right values'

A recent tragic incident involving the stabbing of a female student on a university campus has raised many disturbing questions. The media immediately tried to focus public attention on the effectiveness of security measures. This is nothing but a knee-jerk reaction. We must go beyond scratching the surface.



Security is, no doubt, important for any university campus to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons or miscreants, besides weapons, narcotic drugs or other prohibited substances. At the same time, the presence of too many security guards in uniform inside temples of higher learning can present a jarring picture. It is preposterous to even think of having one security guard for every student or a CCTV camera to cover every nook and corner of the campus. Aren’t educated persons supposed to be self-regulating and follow rules?

While working with a university in North India a couple of years ago, I witnessed a few practices. A birthday is a very important day in anyone’s life. I cannot understand the logic behind throwing eggs at a birthday boy or his friends raining blows on him in the name of birthday bumps, often leading to injuries. What kind of celebration is this and how can we allow it to become a part of campus culture?

Every year, new students join the campus. On some campuses, they do so with trepidation. An ice-breaking session for one can be a nerve-wracking experience for another. Students hail from different backgrounds, including rural-urban, conservative and not-so-conservative etc. As a result, they have differing sensitivities. One must make friends, but any such activity should not lead to lasting psychological impact, or in the extreme, suicide. Ragging is a criminal offence. International campuses are also not immune to this terrible practice which goes by the name ‘hazing’.

Education is not mere acquisition of knowledge or skills, but is, in fact, education for life. True education must enable us to conduct ourselves with each other in a truly dignified manner. It ought to make us better human beings who show respect to the inherent dignity of every human being, regardless of any distinctions based on sex, race, caste, religion, place of origin, sexual orientation or any other status. There is a need to inculcate respect for universally recognised human rights right from the school level onwards. We need to create a human rights consciousness and promote a culture of respect for human dignity. There is a need to have effective counselling and student support services and mentor-mentee system on campuses.

Swami Vivekananda is an extraordinary thinker, philosopher and social leader. His birth anniversary, celebrated on January 12 every year, is an occasion for deep introspection by the student community, teachers, university leaders and the public. Swami Vivekananda said, “Education is not the amount of information that we put into your brain and runs riot there, undigested, all your life. We must have life-building, man-making, character-making assimilation of ideas. If you have assimilated five ideas and made them your life and character, you have more education than any man who has got by heart a whole library.” Very powerful words indeed.

Emphasizing the importance of character, he said, “We want that kind of education by which character is formed, the intellect is expanded and by which one can stand on one’s own feet.”

As India continues its journey on a high-growth trajectory, it is very important to inculcate ethics and right values during the formal education process. We must produce outstanding next-generation leaders who will clean society of its ills, and overcome contemporary challenges. If we don’t get our act right, aberrations such as stabbing and other such mishaps will not only continue but probably worsen in the days to come.

