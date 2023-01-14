The case of the intractable governor

Sriram Panchu By

The governors of Indian states have in recent times enhanced their penchant for controversy. Even so, Tamil Nadu’s incumbent struck a particular low in omitting portions of the Governor’s address while inaugurating the new term of the Legislative Assembly, and by his walk-out after the chief minister moved a motion to take the original speech on record. The address is meant to be a message of the government laying out its vision and policy; it is often laudatory and not lacking in self-esteem. That is expected, and the governor is expected to read his speech as prepared and sent to him earlier. He could perhaps balk at inflammatory or anti-constitutional language, in which event he would return the speech for appropriate changes.

Ravi however sprung a surprise by refusing to read passages which had nothing objectionable, being just patted on the back; worse, he refused to take the names of tall leaders like Periyar, Ambedkar, Kamaraj, Annadurai and Karunanidhi, and eschewed mention of the Dravidian model of governance. To top it all, he left in a huff without waiting for the national anthem. Within a few minutes he displayed blatant disregard and disrespect for constitutional practice and convention, the state and its leaders, and the assembly and its proceedings.

Actions such as these bring into controversy and disrepute the office of the governor. He or she is the Head of the State, but only a ceremonial one. The occupant must act on the basis of the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers, and has little independent scope in governance. The major exceptions are to determine which party commands a majority in the House, and to return a Bill for reconsideration. It is largely formal, consisting of plenty of ribbon-cutting and inaugurating, and it is well accepted that one does not take too much notice of gubernatorial speeches unless the person is one whom one would heed before and after their term in office.

Rather waspishly, governors have been referred to as glorified innkeepers in reference to their palatial residences which must put up state guests. However, there are plenty of brass bands and gold braids and ADCs and red carpets, and that can sometimes bring about a delusion of power and grandeur. That’s when the problem starts.

Governors perform best when they perform within their limitations, because essentially it is an office with limitations.

Many governors are politicians on pasture, past their prime and needing to be housed well. Some have borne marks of distinction in administration or academia or other fields. They are meant to be above and beyond politics, being persons commanding respect, whose advice merits a listening ear, and whose presence enhances an occasion.

A good governor can play a useful calming role in Centre–state relationships, smoothening the federal friction that can arise when the political line-up is one of odds. A respected governor is an asset to his state and a key representative in a mould different from a political chief minister. But what the governor is not supposed to be is an agent of the Central government for political and divisive ends. Sadly, as we look around it is the latter which we encounter more. Ravi is a prime example, both visible and voluble, in his espousement of causes and ideology dear to the party ruling at the centre. That cannot but bring him into conflict with his government in Tamil Nadu, and indeed that leads soon enough to the question whether this was why he was sent here.

Ravi is no Ribeiro. The latter was a police officer who had acquired much distinction by the time he retired from the force, and he went on to become advisor to the governor of Punjab and Indian Ambassador to Romania. By contrast little is known of Ravi’s achievements while in the IPS and the IB. He was the interlocutor of the Indian government in talks with the militant Naga groups; headway seems to have been made but the effort floundered amidst accusations by the Nagas against Ravi. So it is not clear which impressive achievement propelled him to governordom; lacking this, speculation will naturally arise that skills of intelligence and counter-intelligence were key determinants.

And indeed Ravi’s tenure in Tamil Nadu has been marked by discord and disruption on frequent occasions. Not the least is the manner in which he has frustrated about 20 pieces of state legislation by the simple expedient of keeping them in his waiting tray; rejection invites reiteration after which he has no option. Tamil Nadu is a key opposition state, not an easy nut to crack for the ruling party at the centre, and gubernatorial assistance would be quite welcome.

Some wholesome reflection and correction on his part following the rather petulant walk-out would have been welcome, but matters appear contrary. The next day, addressing aspiring entrants to the civil service, he opined that when they face challenges involving a conflict between the Centre and a state, they were obliged to choose the former because they were appointees of the UPSC. That is a good pointer to his thinking and behaviour.

From a governor, however, one would expect the sagacious advice of doing the right thing by the Constitution and the law. Ravi’s latest initiative is to rename the state; he wants to discard Tamil Nadu—land of the Tamils, and instead use the expression Tamizhagam—area occupied by Tamils.

Clearly the limits of office trouble him not, and he seems to have crossed over into the theatre of imaginings. It is time that the Centre realised that its man in Tamil Nadu does it more harm than good, and recalls him to spare the people of the state further embarrassment.

Sriram Panchu

Senior Advocate, High Court, Madras

(sriram.panchu@gmail.com)

It is largely formal, consisting of plenty of ribbon-cutting and inaugurating, and it is well accepted that one does not take too much notice of gubernatorial speeches unless the person is one whom one would heed before and after their term in office. Rather waspishly, governors have been referred to as glorified innkeepers in reference to their palatial residences which must put up state guests. However, there are plenty of brass bands and gold braids and ADCs and red carpets, and that can sometimes bring about a delusion of power and grandeur. That's when the problem starts. Governors perform best when they perform within their limitations, because essentially it is an office with limitations. Many governors are politicians on pasture, past their prime and needing to be housed well. Some have borne marks of distinction in administration or academia or other fields. Tamil Nadu is a key opposition state, not an easy nut to crack for the ruling party at the centre, and gubernatorial assistance would be quite welcome. Some wholesome reflection and correction on his part following the rather petulant walk-out would have been welcome, but matters appear contrary. The next day, addressing aspiring entrants to the civil service, he opined that when they face challenges involving a conflict between the Centre and a state, they were obliged to choose the former because they were appointees of the UPSC. That is a good pointer to his thinking and behaviour. From a governor, however, one would expect the sagacious advice of doing the right thing by the Constitution and the law. Ravi's latest initiative is to rename the state; he wants to discard Tamil Nadu—land of the Tamils, and instead use the expression Tamizhagam—area occupied by Tamils. 