Permissible drinking age without surveillance is as good as no rule on it

Nirad Mudur By

Contradiction in an Act and a subsequent rule over the permissible age to consume liquor has seen the state government continuing with 21 years as the permissible age for consumption in Karnataka.

Here’s how: Section 36(1)(g) of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, prohibits sale of liquor to persons under the age of 18 years. But as per Rule 10(1)(e) of the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967, sale of liquor to persons below the age of 21 is prohibited.

The state excise department stated that in consideration to objections raised by public, associations and media with respect to the draft rules lowering the age limit from 21 years to 18 years, the draft rules published to amend Rule 10 (1)(e) of the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967 and substitute the words ‘eighteen years’ for the words ‘21 years’, was withdrawn.

nirad Mudur

Deputy Resident Editor, Karnataka

niradgmudur@newindianexpress.com

But that’s no reason to cheer about. There is a problem. Whatever the permissible age limit, with no enforcement or surveillance to keep a check on, the number of under-aged youngsters buying and consuming liquor just cannot be estimated. Neither can the rampancy of such under-aged youth slipping in to buy or consume alcohol — basically, none has estimates about how rampant it is.

Boards are displayed in some bars & restaurants, pubs and wine stores reminding — sounds like a caution — that those below 21 are not allowed to buy or consume liquor. But few keep tabs. The practice of asking youths for age-proof before being allowed consumption or sale is rare.

According to a report by National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 and Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL), about 11 per cent of the 6.20 crore population of Karnataka consumes alcohol. Unfortunately, there is no adequate force, nor the will, to maintain surveillance on who among the 68.20 lakh people consuming alcohol in the state are under-aged, and enforce the permissible age limit.

It does not matter whether the permissible age is 18, 21 or 25, if there is no proper screening in place to ensure that under-aged youth do not consume alcohol, the whole effort of formulating such a rule or enacting a law is wasted.

There is a basic problem with the enforcement of permissible age for liquor consumption. Sales are given priority over keeping a check on what the age of the buyer is. Karnataka is ranked second in liquor sales revenue after Uttar Pradesh in India. Also, several wine store and bar & restaurant owners admit that it is a Herculean task to check each and every youth who may look under-aged but isn’t, and yet there are many who are actually under-aged and look old enough to be allowed. It’s an awkward area for enforcement.

That leaves us to fall back on the old adage: “Education begins at home”. It all finally rests on the upbringing and the peer circles that the youth moves in, and what kind of impressions are cast on their mind in the most impressionable years before they are out in the open world.

Well-meaning advice comes by the dozen. Discouraging the youth to stay away from alcohol makes sense, and for a good reason. Alcohol is linked to suicides and are known to be home-breakers. It is also linked to chronic depression, playing a destructive role in one’s life.

There are studies which do say modest alcohol consumption is good for the heart. But ask cardiologists, they will say: “It may be good for the heart, but the heart is not the only organ in the body. ”Knowing well that alcohol is potentially harmful if one crosses the line, those on the threshold, beyond which consumption is legally allowed, may do well to be responsible with their intake — or better still, just keep away from it. Cheers to that!

Contradiction in an Act and a subsequent rule over the permissible age to consume liquor has seen the state government continuing with 21 years as the permissible age for consumption in Karnataka. Here’s how: Section 36(1)(g) of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, prohibits sale of liquor to persons under the age of 18 years. But as per Rule 10(1)(e) of the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967, sale of liquor to persons below the age of 21 is prohibited. The state excise department stated that in consideration to objections raised by public, associations and media with respect to the draft rules lowering the age limit from 21 years to 18 years, the draft rules published to amend Rule 10 (1)(e) of the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967 and substitute the words ‘eighteen years’ for the words ‘21 years’, was withdrawn. nirad Mudur Deputy Resident Editor, Karnataka niradgmudur@newindianexpress.comBut that’s no reason to cheer about. There is a problem. Whatever the permissible age limit, with no enforcement or surveillance to keep a check on, the number of under-aged youngsters buying and consuming liquor just cannot be estimated. Neither can the rampancy of such under-aged youth slipping in to buy or consume alcohol — basically, none has estimates about how rampant it is. Boards are displayed in some bars & restaurants, pubs and wine stores reminding — sounds like a caution — that those below 21 are not allowed to buy or consume liquor. But few keep tabs. The practice of asking youths for age-proof before being allowed consumption or sale is rare. According to a report by National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 and Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL), about 11 per cent of the 6.20 crore population of Karnataka consumes alcohol. Unfortunately, there is no adequate force, nor the will, to maintain surveillance on who among the 68.20 lakh people consuming alcohol in the state are under-aged, and enforce the permissible age limit. It does not matter whether the permissible age is 18, 21 or 25, if there is no proper screening in place to ensure that under-aged youth do not consume alcohol, the whole effort of formulating such a rule or enacting a law is wasted. There is a basic problem with the enforcement of permissible age for liquor consumption. Sales are given priority over keeping a check on what the age of the buyer is. Karnataka is ranked second in liquor sales revenue after Uttar Pradesh in India. Also, several wine store and bar & restaurant owners admit that it is a Herculean task to check each and every youth who may look under-aged but isn’t, and yet there are many who are actually under-aged and look old enough to be allowed. It’s an awkward area for enforcement. That leaves us to fall back on the old adage: “Education begins at home”. It all finally rests on the upbringing and the peer circles that the youth moves in, and what kind of impressions are cast on their mind in the most impressionable years before they are out in the open world. Well-meaning advice comes by the dozen. Discouraging the youth to stay away from alcohol makes sense, and for a good reason. Alcohol is linked to suicides and are known to be home-breakers. It is also linked to chronic depression, playing a destructive role in one’s life. There are studies which do say modest alcohol consumption is good for the heart. But ask cardiologists, they will say: “It may be good for the heart, but the heart is not the only organ in the body. ”Knowing well that alcohol is potentially harmful if one crosses the line, those on the threshold, beyond which consumption is legally allowed, may do well to be responsible with their intake — or better still, just keep away from it. Cheers to that!