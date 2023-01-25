Seven FMs and 32 Union Budgets of liberalisation era

Alam Srinivas By

Since 1991, when India embarked on the arduous and adventurous path of liberalisation, seven finance ministers presented 32 Union Budgets, not counting the interim ones in the years of national elections. Their peculiar traits shaped the country’s destiny in different ways. Manmohan Singh’s silence spoke more (or less) than words and actions. Arun Jaitley and P Chidambaram were overtly confident, even amid grave crises. The hearts of Yashwant Sinha and Jaswant Singh bled for the poor farmers. Pranab Mukherjee and Nirmala Sitharaman were constantly fighting economic demons, some of them perhaps imaginary.

However, the FMs battled similar issues, aptly captured by Nirmala’s mantra in her 2019 Budget speech—“Reform, Perform, Transform”. “Perform” lies in the middle of the other two words. For, governance was the mystical and marvellous vehicle, driven by the turbo-engines of reforms to take the billion-plus citizens on an exciting journey of transformation. Reforms by efficient governments would lead to wealth creation for the masses. Reforms could unleash surpluses to fund ever-expanding welfare schemes to tackle poverty. Reforms would slay the evil spirits of corruption in government and society.

Dispelling yawning wealth inequalities was crucial. “The young people are building castles,” said Chidambaram in 2006. They were castles in the air, but it was the regime’s “duty to put the foundations’’ on which these could be built. In 1998, Yashwant Sinha quoted Hindi poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar: “Rise O’ warrior march ahead undaunted; You are the Creator of future history; The stars of the night are fading; The whole sky belongs to you.” Jaswant (2003) hoped to unleash the “entrepreneurial character and the creative genius of our citizens” to convert the “liability of want into the asset of ability”.

To make India the land of a billion entrepreneurs, market forces and competition could rip apart the shackles that bound local firms, destroy entry barriers for newcomers, allow the sale of public sector units, and open the floodgates for foreign investors. Yashwant (1998) tried dismantling the “Inspector Raj”, as India did with the British Raj. Jaitley (2016) wanted farmers’ earnings to double for “income security”. FMs hoped that the croppers could become capitalists through a second Green Revolution (Jaswant; 2003), a food-processing one (Yashwant; 2002), or a horticulture revolution (Chidambaram; 2004). Self-employment and schemes for guaranteed jobs became the norm.

For this to translate into reality, as Jaitley said in the 2015 Budget speech, Indians “wanted the scam, scandal and corruption Raj to end”. It was an innate decades-old desire. Each FM devised a mechanism to curb black money. Manmohan legalised gold imports to curb smuggling in 1991, and Yashwant tried to mobilise gold stored by Indians in idle assets through the Gold Deposit Scheme in 1999. The war on the use of cash got a boost after Chidambaram (2005) introduced a tax on bank withdrawals and reached an extreme during the 2016 demonetisation. Laws were enacted to curb benami assets and money laundering.

Yet, the stark truth dawned upon the seven FMs that Indians reveled in tax evasion and avoidance. As late as 2017, Jaitley concluded that “we are largely a tax non-compliant society”. He lamented that of the nearly 100 million who engaged with firms in the formal and informal sector, less than 40% filed income tax returns. A mere 172,000 showed annual income of more than ₹5 million. Of the nearly 1.4 million companies, a mere 7,781 showed profits of over ₹100 million. Chidambaram consistently complained (1996 and 2004) that very few people—11 million and 27 million, respectively—pay taxes.

So the FMs widened the tax base through initiatives like the minimum tax on every firm. The onus was on each person, who owned a car, telephone, or real estate, used a credit card, travelled abroad or had a club membership to file tax returns. Tax on services was expanded yearly until Pranab Mukherjee (2012) taxed “all services” except for a small negative list. In 2005, Chidambaram envisaged a value-added tax prevalent in 130 nations, leading to goods and services tax (GST). Finally, as Nirmala said in 2019, GST “consolidated numerous taxes … to one tax and facilitated formalisation of the economy”.

A larger tax base and higher revenues enabled the FMs to grapple with poverty. They needed to vaporise the scourge of deprivation. In 1998, Yashwant admitted, “Even after 52 years of Independence … basic services in rural areas remain very unsatisfactory.” This is why “I have recalled to myself the face of the poorest and the weakest man I have seen and made sure that this budget is of use to him” and “my thoughts wander naturally to the remote villages of India and to millions of our toiling farmers.” In 2003, Jaswant’s first announcement was aimed at putting “Garib ke pet me dana” (Food in poor man’s stomach).

To use the revenues to pull people out of poverty and save costs, the FMs re-designed the massive ecosystem of subsidies. ‘Targeted subsidies’ entered the Budget lexicon. Manmohan (1991) stopped those with “questionable social and economic impact”. Mukherjee capped them to “under 2%” of expenditure in 2012. The latter said that while some subsidies were “inevitable”, they were “undesirable if they compromise the macroeconomic fundamentals”. There were attempts to revamp the Public Distribution System through a dual card system (1996), food stamps (2004), and technology (direct benefit transfer).

Sadly, the welfare schemes and subsidies kept ballooning. Bigger scams tumbled out in the open. Contrary to what Jaswant said in 2003, reforms remained hostage “either to yesterday’s debates or subjective and selective interpretations”. Wealth disparities lingered on. No one listened to Manmohan, who, in 1991, categorically said that “wealth is a social product” and those “who create and own it have to hold it as a trust”.

To pun on what the Prince of Denmark, Hamlet, said in Shakespeare’s immortal words, “The FMs were kind only to be cruel.”

Alam Srinivas

Independent journalist and author

(alamsrinivas@gmail.com)

