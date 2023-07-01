Home Opinions

Rejecting status quo: The Modi way

Just by using ‘divyang’ to refer to differently abled individuals, PM Modi has attempted to change the entire social outlook and, eventually, the mindset.

Published: 01st July 2023 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 12:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express illustration | Soumyadip sinha)

Whenever it is said that one wants to change the system, the reference is generally to the establishment. It is the establishment which drives the system. In one of the definitions of ‘establishment’ available online, it is defined as ‘the people in positions of power in a country, who usually do not support change’. In other words, at least in practical terms, ‘establishment’ becomes synonymous with the status quo. As a logical corollary, status quo-ism becomes an essential characteristic of any establishment.

India’s post-Independence history has seen many discussing the necessity to challenge this establishment. In the case of most who discussed it, their desire to challenge it could also be described as fairly genuine. Ironically, it was Indira Gandhi—she just wanted to replace the old order with her own—who had first raised the flag of ‘anti-establishment’. Briefly, though, the establishment presided over by her faced some challenges posed by those who later came to be known as the Young Turks. The emergence of a genuine challenger in Jayaprakash Narayan in the mid-70s followed this. But alas, in just over two years, he rued, “Mera bagh ujad gaya”, suggesting that: “The garden that I had so very painstakingly cultivated remains destroyed.” A decade later, V P Singh came forward to challenge the establishment. But eventually, the political arithmetic and ideological confusion threw a serious challenge before him, compelling him to put down his papers.

The beginning of the last decade saw the emergence of Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal, both challenging the establishment. Sadly, Hazare lost his credibility thanks to the overuse of his moral prowess. Kejriwal, as it turns out, got swallowed by the establishment. Today, Kejriwal is seen seeking support from Pawar, Nitish Kumar and Mamata—who together are the other names of the establishment!

What is remarkable about Narendra Modi is that without proclaiming anything from the rooftop, he has determinedly challenged the establishment and tried to disrupt the status quo in multiple ways. It started with improvising on the idea of financial inclusion. Conscious that merely opening a branch in a tehsil can’t ensure true financial inclusion, he altered the definition of financial inclusion and made it more practical. Consequently, the government embarked upon a campaign to open bank accounts for all, regardless of what amount one can deposit. These Jan Dhan bank accounts, many of them with zero balance, proved to be a boon when the government wanted to send monetary assistance to those from marginalised sections, especially during the pandemic.

A similar example is the introduction of a new term—divyang—or super-skilled, replacing the word ‘apahij’ or disabled. Just by choosing a different term to refer to differently-abled individuals, PM Modi has attempted to change the entire social outlook and, eventually, the mindset. A divyang today feels more empowered. The introduction of this new term has helped remove any sense of stigma or inferiority complex. This new and more meaningful coinage is symbolic of PM Modi’s approach to true empowerment. With this one act, he rejected the status quo and instilled a new sense of confidence in the minds of this section of our society.

Another major area where PM Modi has challenged the status quo is his complete rejection of economic populism. He has been unambiguous in telling people that development can’t be just a government programme. It has to be a popular movement, and people, too, will have to contribute. He always insists on greater avenues for Jan Bhagidari or people’s partnership, and minces no words in reminding fellow citizens about Sabka Prayas—the effort of all.

Notably, PM Modi has also emphasised greater public-private partnership and thereby tried to free governance from needless apprehensions about everything from the ‘private’ sector.

In the post-Independence era, the talk of national unity and integration remained largely confined to Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian unity. While this unity is certainly critical, what was also needed was creating an understanding of the myriad regional diversities in our country.

This realisation must have prompted PM Modi to embark on the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, a programme close to his heart. Here, too, he refused to remain stuck to the trodden path and moved beyond the status quo.

PM Modi’s foreign policy, too, clearly reflects his approach of discarding the status quo. Conventionally, developed countries used to inflict greater harm on the environment, so developing countries routinely had to pay the price. Modi happens to be the first to challenge this arrangement. Also, Lifestyle for Environment or Mission LiFE—a practical code of personal conduct vis-à-vis ecology—has the quintessential stamp of Modi. However, the most important departure from old practices effected under the Modi regime is that our neighbours today understand pretty well that if Modi talks about some retaliation—he will certainly walk.

Besides, what could be described as the most important anti-status quo move is PM Modi’s success in laying down a foolproof implementation system. It is truly remarkable that during the last nine years, the government has, to a great extent, successfully ensured that the benefits of the welfare system reach the truly eligible. This has prevented corruption and expedited economic development of the marginalised and underprivileged, for whom the welfare schemes have actually been designed.

Remember, when housing schemes for the poor or free healthcare benefits for the marginalised actually reach them, there is progress in socio-economic development as a whole.

Notably, neither the BJP nor Narendra Modi ever uttered the word ‘revolution’. They also have never made any tall talk of drastic changes which could send alarm bells ringing, resulting in those with vested interests sabotaging the changes. However, quietly but determinedly, Modi has set an example of disruptive leadership while challenging the status quo and destroying the widespread network of vested interests.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

President, ICCR and senior BJP leader

(Views are personal)

(vinays57@gmail.com)

