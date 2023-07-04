Modi’s US visit done, but India ‘noise’ here to stay

Harish Bijoor By

India is a noise whose time has come. I have waited a full week for the noise, fury, fizz and fervour around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s State visit to settle down. That week is over and it is time to dissect the noise that India is today.

If you lived in Washington DC or New York, the India buzz was seen all of the last fortnight in the build-up to PM Modi’s visit to the US. Prominent buildings were lit up in the Indian tricolour theme, band-baaja was the dominant sound, Indian food took pride of place, and most importantly, Indian faces were seen everywhere—from the special receptions hosted by the White House to the ones you saw at Times Square in NYC. Television channels, both local and global, had India-themed discussions, and the ubiquitous Samosa Caucus was being spoken about everywhere it mattered.

As the PM’s visit to the US stands all dusted and wrapped up for now, I must start this piece by saying that India has never had it as good in the US ever. Not to date.

The warmth, camaraderie and more-equal-than-equal status the prime ministerial visit enjoyed mean a lot for the India-US relationship, as seen from the prism of commerce, politics and noise. If I am to compare PM Modi’s first official visit to the US in 2016 to the one just concluded, if that was chalk, this is emmental.

Noise then. What is this cacophony all about? In a bid to understand this, one needs to quickly understand items both hard and soft. The hard item first. In the beginning, it is all about commerce. The US is India’s largest trading partner with a trade bill of $191 billion. India and the US are umbilically connected in terms of trade relationship dynamics. Add to it the fact that today India represents the largest free market as far as consumers for goods and services are concerned. Literally every item of American produce, whether it is an apple of the Washington or Cupertino variety, or be it the Harley Davidson or any other high-end luxury brand that sprouts from the shores of the US, has a vast market of consumers waiting in India. The involvement is mutual, as is the dependence.

From the perspective of manufacturing, the ‘China plus one strategy today includes many markets, but none potentially as big as India. Not Vietnam. Not Indonesia. Add the bucket of technology to this mix and India rules. India, and more importantly Indians, cannot be ignored when you plan for the future of the world with Artificial Intelligence, 6G forays into telecom, and quantum computing as pathbreakers in the road ahead.

In the years post-Independence till the early Seventies, if the defining relationship between the US and India was the “North-South” trade dynamics, where the North produced and the South consumed—today it is a topsy-turvy world.

If the “North-South” trade dynamics of the US-India relationship was Ver 1.0, the “Seller-Buyer” dynamics that followed with mutual profit was Ver 2.0. Today, this relationship is more mutual than ever. Ver 3.0 is where we stand now at the end of this prime ministerial visit. The US and India are poised to emerge as co-creators, co-manufacturers and co-users.

The future, in many ways, will be planned together. Not by the US at one end dictating the story. The US will depend on India for services and markets, and India will depend on the US for products. We will still buy aircraft engines from the US, even as it sets up its research and development hubs more and more in India. The dependence is mutual.

India is a noise today and I suspect we will be a noise for a while to come. The idea of what we offer, both as producers and consumers, will be the prime attraction for the US. Even as we continue following a reasonably neutral alignment philosophy when it comes to countries and what they offer us, a combination of destiny and geopolitical realities—the pandemic, the Ukraine war, the alienation of Russia and a possible Russia-China bloc—have brought India and the US closer.

The Indian noise will then continue in the years that follow. Even as we sort the wheat from the chaff, India has a solid story to tell. This noise is, therefore, not empty noise. India is going to continue with its normal habit of growing 3% faster than the global economy by and large. If the global economy is slated to grow at 2.5% at worst, expect India ahead at 5.5%. The joy of it is the fact that we are no longer as small as we were before. We count. We are likely to emerge as the third-largest economy in the world by 2027–28, as per a recent neutral estimation.

But amidst all this garish optimism in the noise, there are really two downsides that need correction. Firstly, India needs to show the will to retain its business people within the borders of the nation. The flight of businesses—both the brick-and-mortar kind and the startup kind—is key to address. And secondly, even as this is done on a war footing, it is time to ramp up our FDI program. Yes, the numbers look exciting when we compare gross numbers from the past versus what we are getting today. Attracting 1% of GDP as FDI is really business as usual. But this is a business that does not suit high-decibel noise. It is important for us to ramp this up to 2%, which other emerging markets of the world are doing right now. Let’s also remember that China was hitting a far greater target of 4% during its heyday.

In closing, if I am to find the biggest bumper sticker item from the recent US-India bonhomie, it is PM Modi’s epic line in his address to the joint session of the US Congress. At this big address which saw many standing ovations from the audience, PM Modi spoke about an all-new AI: “In the past few years, there have been many advances in AI—Artificial Intelligence. At the same time, there have been even more momentous developments in another AI—America and India.”

But here’s a more playful closing note: “A” stands for Artificial and so does America. “I” stands for Intelligence and so does India. On that rather vulgar jingoistic note, here’s to a new AI ahead.

Harish Bijoor

Brand Guru and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc

(harishbijoor@hotmail.com)

