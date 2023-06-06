Odisha train tragedy and our need for speed

C P Surendran By

In the face of the Odisha train accident, which killed 288 people, everything else seems trite, including Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the US. But there is a tenuous connection between what he said in the US last week in his interactions with people and the press there and what happened on Saturday in Odisha.

The new Indian obsession, the need for speed, represented in the wish for bullet rains and Vande Bharat specials, identifies itself with the aspiration of an assertive, emerging middle class. All of us are in a hurry to go. And then, we find, some of us are gone forever. If the trains involved in the Balasore accident were moving at a slower pace, many might have survived the day. But this wish rings hollow as almost all of us are programmed to race against time.

The accident, reports indicate, is likely caused by human error. You wouldn’t want to be that man. His conscience would kill him. But one would have thought that the main Indian tracks run on an electronic signalling system. It appears not to be the case. Without tracks and signalling keeping up with the high-speed trains, there was bound to be trouble sooner or later. It is astonishing how it seems so inevitable in retrospect when an accident finally happens. This is not wisdom in hindsight. It is just a simple statement of the disparity between dreams and reality.

In the Balasore tragedy, the switch pointed to a side track, a loop, but the main line was green-lit. The driver took the turn at full speed at over 100 km per hour, and the freak smash-up began—an avalanche of accidents.

The investigations will fix responsibility on some small guilty man. Fixing the blame should not obfuscate the Modi signature on our developmental philosophy: a furious modernisation drive without taking into account, as in the instance of the railways, the maintenance, and modernisation of the basics, leading to tragic results. Our infrastructure is creaking, and our superstructure is gleaming. We are living, uniquely, between a nightmare and a dream. And sometimes, the dream is the nightmare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not an exponent of small satisfactions. He is a victim of gargantuanism. His vision of India as a superpower plays a crucial role in gigantic developmental schemes. It comes out of his patriotic spirit, no doubt; maybe a Hindutwa need to make up for perceived historic humiliations. And a certain simplistic faith in the virtues of free enterprise.

And millions are caught up in that tidal wave of hope. Perhaps Modi represents, like no other man or woman in history, the modern Indian’s impatience with the idea of the process, fixated as he is on results. This is a typical corporate trait; and might show how deeply we have, as a society, internalised the corporate—as opposed to the community’s interests— goals into our daily transactions. And the corporate philosophy can be summed up in four words: more in less time.

In his 1973 book, Small Is Beautiful, E F Schumacher said that capitalism brought higher living standards at the cost of deteriorating culture—and faster depletion of resources. By culture, he meant humanist culture. His belief that natural resources be conserved led him to conclude that bigness—as in large industries and cities—would lead to a great crisis. Speed was a function of greed; he argued that exploitation would increasingly assume a faster pace. The general idea that man, especially in developing countries, must look for small businesses and bring down his need for speed in social development has not had many takers half a century after the book became a best seller. Except for Rahul Gandhi, perhaps.

I thought of Schumacher as I listened to Rahul Gandhi making a point in his Stanford lecture that three things are revolutionising our world: new forms of energy, transport, and communication technology. In his less convincing one-on-one interactions with his interlocutors at Stanford and elsewhere, where he came across as searching for answers, self-defeating for an Opposition leader, he also said that the alternative to the Modi model, which he says is based on extreme dependence on a handful of big monopoly capitalists, would be to emphasise on small and medium scale enterprises, a Small is Beautiful notion.

The present governance model is a far cry from all that. Modi believes India has lost enough time and that much is to be done at phenomenal speed. The danger is if there is an increasing disconnect between aspiration and reality, tragedies will result. In Balasore, for example, if the signalling system were fully digitised, it is hard to see how the main line would be green-lit while the switch pointed to the loop. The problem is partly a result of manual and digital operations, perhaps.

A media report on Sunday said that ‘the Howrah-Chennai main line was not equipped with modern digital technologies.’ That was the line that the Bangalore-Howrah Express, one of three trains involved in the accident. The report suggested that not all Vande Bharat routes were digitised either. Indeed, in the latter case, the Vande Bharat can maintain the consistency of speed and timing in many states simply because it gets preferential treatment compared to other trains, which are held over while Vande Bharat rushes past.

No investigation would bring back the dead. That so many died in trying to reach a destination is a thought enough to make you shake in your shoes. Those breathing must go on with the petty businesses of living, but those who lost their lives and those bereaved must wonder what’s the point of speed if it kills. What, indeed, can one attribute the tragedy to? Fate? It seems trite to say, but Fate might have been kept at bay with a bit of care.

C P SURENDRAN

Poet, novelist, and screenplay writer. His latest novel is One Love and the Many Lives of Osip B

(cpsurendran@gmail.com)

In the face of the Odisha train accident, which killed 288 people, everything else seems trite, including Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the US. But there is a tenuous connection between what he said in the US last week in his interactions with people and the press there and what happened on Saturday in Odisha. The new Indian obsession, the need for speed, represented in the wish for bullet rains and Vande Bharat specials, identifies itself with the aspiration of an assertive, emerging middle class. All of us are in a hurry to go. And then, we find, some of us are gone forever. If the trains involved in the Balasore accident were moving at a slower pace, many might have survived the day. But this wish rings hollow as almost all of us are programmed to race against time. The accident, reports indicate, is likely caused by human error. You wouldn’t want to be that man. His conscience would kill him. But one would have thought that the main Indian tracks run on an electronic signalling system. It appears not to be the case. Without tracks and signalling keeping up with the high-speed trains, there was bound to be trouble sooner or later. It is astonishing how it seems so inevitable in retrospect when an accident finally happens. This is not wisdom in hindsight. It is just a simple statement of the disparity between dreams and reality.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In the Balasore tragedy, the switch pointed to a side track, a loop, but the main line was green-lit. The driver took the turn at full speed at over 100 km per hour, and the freak smash-up began—an avalanche of accidents. The investigations will fix responsibility on some small guilty man. Fixing the blame should not obfuscate the Modi signature on our developmental philosophy: a furious modernisation drive without taking into account, as in the instance of the railways, the maintenance, and modernisation of the basics, leading to tragic results. Our infrastructure is creaking, and our superstructure is gleaming. We are living, uniquely, between a nightmare and a dream. And sometimes, the dream is the nightmare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not an exponent of small satisfactions. He is a victim of gargantuanism. His vision of India as a superpower plays a crucial role in gigantic developmental schemes. It comes out of his patriotic spirit, no doubt; maybe a Hindutwa need to make up for perceived historic humiliations. And a certain simplistic faith in the virtues of free enterprise. And millions are caught up in that tidal wave of hope. Perhaps Modi represents, like no other man or woman in history, the modern Indian’s impatience with the idea of the process, fixated as he is on results. This is a typical corporate trait; and might show how deeply we have, as a society, internalised the corporate—as opposed to the community’s interests— goals into our daily transactions. And the corporate philosophy can be summed up in four words: more in less time. In his 1973 book, Small Is Beautiful, E F Schumacher said that capitalism brought higher living standards at the cost of deteriorating culture—and faster depletion of resources. By culture, he meant humanist culture. His belief that natural resources be conserved led him to conclude that bigness—as in large industries and cities—would lead to a great crisis. Speed was a function of greed; he argued that exploitation would increasingly assume a faster pace. The general idea that man, especially in developing countries, must look for small businesses and bring down his need for speed in social development has not had many takers half a century after the book became a best seller. Except for Rahul Gandhi, perhaps. I thought of Schumacher as I listened to Rahul Gandhi making a point in his Stanford lecture that three things are revolutionising our world: new forms of energy, transport, and communication technology. In his less convincing one-on-one interactions with his interlocutors at Stanford and elsewhere, where he came across as searching for answers, self-defeating for an Opposition leader, he also said that the alternative to the Modi model, which he says is based on extreme dependence on a handful of big monopoly capitalists, would be to emphasise on small and medium scale enterprises, a Small is Beautiful notion. The present governance model is a far cry from all that. Modi believes India has lost enough time and that much is to be done at phenomenal speed. The danger is if there is an increasing disconnect between aspiration and reality, tragedies will result. In Balasore, for example, if the signalling system were fully digitised, it is hard to see how the main line would be green-lit while the switch pointed to the loop. The problem is partly a result of manual and digital operations, perhaps. A media report on Sunday said that ‘the Howrah-Chennai main line was not equipped with modern digital technologies.’ That was the line that the Bangalore-Howrah Express, one of three trains involved in the accident. The report suggested that not all Vande Bharat routes were digitised either. Indeed, in the latter case, the Vande Bharat can maintain the consistency of speed and timing in many states simply because it gets preferential treatment compared to other trains, which are held over while Vande Bharat rushes past. No investigation would bring back the dead. That so many died in trying to reach a destination is a thought enough to make you shake in your shoes. Those breathing must go on with the petty businesses of living, but those who lost their lives and those bereaved must wonder what’s the point of speed if it kills. What, indeed, can one attribute the tragedy to? Fate? It seems trite to say, but Fate might have been kept at bay with a bit of care. C P SURENDRAN Poet, novelist, and screenplay writer. His latest novel is One Love and the Many Lives of Osip B (cpsurendran@gmail.com)