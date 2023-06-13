The West must buy India’s health diplomacy

V Vijayasai Reddy By

Post Covid-19, the world has realised the importance of coming together for health preparedness. And India has already committed, under its G20 presidency, to strengthen global health architecture to respond efficiently to health emergencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that the G20 has a lot to offer in the global health security agenda. He has urged over 100 countries to improve health security within the next five years, against the backdrop of the rising incidence of Ebola, influenza and antibiotic-resistant pathogens, and the massive spread of infectious diseases. One Health—a key focus in India’s G20 agenda—is a unique concept to enable such partnerships.

The Indian health system has launched some wonderful preemptive and proactive steps by first launching surveillance tools such as the Arogya Setu and later applications such as CoWIN that revolutionised the Covid vaccination programme.

This was a 360-degree response and the world took note even as New Delhi utilised emergency funds to bolster infrastructure, logistics and technological components in its health programmes. What was important was the fact that New Delhi backed up its efforts with Digital Health for its billion-plus population, offering the surplus towards fostering cooperation among Global South partner countries.

India made it clear that it has strong technological, industrial, and financial fundamentals to provide accessible and affordable medical countermeasures, and Vaccines, Therapeutics, and Diagnostics (VTDs). It was a very strong signal to the world and for India in its global health diplomacy.

One needs to remember that the Global South is not a developed enclave: it encompasses low-income economies of developing nations and least-developed and underdeveloped nations. And these nations bore a disproportionate burden of the pandemic. Now, they all need help because they are burdened with low per capita income and lack the infrastructure to handle big disasters.

India wants the world to change, it wants to depoliticise the global supply of medical products, food and fertilisers. It blends well with India’s philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One Earth, One Family, One Future). New Delhi’s health diplomacy is all about strengthening global health equity, security and public health. It wants health and politics to blend and become a part of the national priority of all nations. India knows it is not an easy task.

Consider the case of the AIDS epidemic that wrecked the world in the mid-1990s, forcing the Bill Clinton administration to increase Washington’s global funding for HIV/AIDS. This was not all, the Clinton administration also shifted its foreign policy and focused more on infectious diseases. And then, the World Bank and other international agencies also started lending to health-related projects.

One needs to remember health issues are increasingly becoming priorities in the foreign policy of many nations. I would say such policies are becoming effective power tools for countries to plug their economic interests across the world and sustain their relations with other nations.

And this is not new: I read somewhere that between 1851 and 1894, medical administrators and scientists from different European nations met to discuss cholera, plague and yellow fever at international conferences. And it was after these conferences that the world felt the need to create an international health agency. Eventually, the World Health Organisation (WHO) was formed in 1948. Countries again came together when Europe was hit by a cholera outbreak in the early 19th century.

India is seriously pushing health diplomacy to shape global health governance. Health diplomacy varies from nation to nation but it opens an effective window and shows a nation’s approach to international health institutions, as well as their response to regional and global health challenges.

India wants the health priorities of the world to change. Modi has often reiterated why it is important for nations to allocate high resources for public health. He has made it clear that with changing systems in the world, health issues are moving beyond the control of healthcare professionals and require the involvement of policymakers, corporates and civil society activists.

Once the Cold War was over, health acquired a security dimension, especially within the human security framework. Health concerns were viewed as high politics with both direct and indirect implications for a country’s national security and political stability. India has repeatedly reminded the world that a rise in the transborder spread of infections, non-communicable diseases and biological threats will eventually become a source of social and political unrest and create diplomatic tensions. This needs to change because health diplomacy pushes collaboration both within and among countries, mobilising resources from across the world for collaborative action.

The world is burdened with unprecedented challenges arising from the pandemic, which has pegged health as critical to foreign policy, security, and diplomacy. Worse, many developed nations have not displayed political will for mobilising collective action in their fight against the pandemic. Remember, amid a shortage in medical equipment supply, the US and Europe halted the exports of N95 masks and ordered a re-routing of their overseas production to meet domestic demands.

And what did India do? It became a major provider of pharmaceuticals and other medical equipment critical in the treatment of Covid-19 to many nations. Under Vaccine Maitri, India supplied hundreds of thousands of Indian-made vaccines to around 71 countries. It was a brilliant strategy to revive and reform multilateral health cooperation. Indian pharma currently contributes around 20% of the world’s generics and 62% of the global vaccines. It is time for the world to change and listen to India.

V Vijayasai Reddy

Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture

