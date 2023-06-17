Wading through minefields of hurt feelings

Pratik Kanjilal By

Elizabeth Gilbert, whose Eat, Pray, Love became a global bestseller in 2006, has withdrawn her forthcoming book The Snow Forest in deference to the sentiments of Ukrainian readers, who are pained because it is set in Russia. There’s a certain rightness about this. Russian editions and translations are a lucrative market—a story set in Russia would sell especially well—but an author may not wish to be seen to be profiting from doing business in a nation which is under sanctions for being a murderous neighbourhood bully.

However, there is an overpowering wrongness about it, too—the novel is set in Russia because it is based on the story of the Lykov family of six, who fled from religious persecution to Siberia and lived in isolation in the taiga, like hermits and people of the woods, 250 km from the nearest settlement, for 42 years. Where else could this story be set, except the Russian taiga?

The Lykovs, who were Old Believers, decided to leave civilisation in 1936 after a family member was killed by the Russian army. In 1978, their primitive home in the forest was spotted by a chopper pilot who was ferrying geologists, but they refused to leave on his craft. Children were born and grew up in the taiga, and generations died of hunger and disease. Only one daughter survived into present times, by graduating from the hunter-gatherer life to animal husbandry. This great Russian story was eventually told in 1990 by Vasily Peskov, a journalist with Komsomolskaya Pravda, in Lost in the Taiga: One Russian Family’s Fifty-Year Struggle for Survival and Religious Freedom in the Siberian Wilderness. A few films followed, the most recent made by RT on the last surviving daughter. This story of a retreat into the wild is fascinating because it runs exactly contrary to the narrative of civilisation, which runs from nomadic prehistory to the age of cities. It can be told again and again, even to Russians.

But the Ukrainians protested about the setting, not the story. They were pained “about the fact that (Gilbert) would choose to release into the world right now, any book, no matter what the subject of it is, that is set in Russia.” PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel has said that “the idea that, in wartime, creativity and artistic expression should be preemptively shut down to avoid somehow compounding harms caused by military aggression is wrongheaded.”

A universe littered with hurt feelings is already hard for writers to negotiate. In the past, censorship was the business of the Church and the State and was defined by the Bible and by Law. A faceless bureaucracy would not read your book, pore carefully over the statute books, and declare that you were up to no good, whether you were Galileo or Rushdie. But censorship is now democratised: as the state recedes from public affairs, the internet mob has stepped in. A rash of literary festivals has also brought authors into close proximity with their readerships, whose opinions are now up close and personal.

In the marketplace for goods, the same phenomenon enforced ethics. The public movement against ‘blood diamonds’, mined in areas controlled by rebels and sold to finance the war, has been hugely successful. Fairtrade has caught on, and apparel makers select contractors with great care. This is the victory of the old-fashioned boycott and the power of crowds. International sanctions, like the ones applied to Russian goods and finance, are its modern, organised version.

But are cultural artefacts like books the same as market products like conflict diamonds? Should literary settings or issues which a group sees as problematic invite boycott-like pressures? Creative work in almost all disciplines, but especially in literature, is already at the mercy of the ever-evolving fashions of political correctness. While fashion in clothing is cyclical—hemlines go up and down, trousers alternately flare and narrow over the years—fashion in the ethics of creativity is ever more complicated, with more and more constituencies, interests and historical wrongs to be conscious of.

It’s Pride Month, so take a look at ‘LGBTQIA+’. The trailing ‘+’ indicates that the list is inclusive and permanently open-ended. Authors cannot possibly know if their work would offend groups which will define themselves in the future. Nothing new here, though—Kipling is read as imperialist and racist in our times, not his own. That’s cultural relativism or historical relativism, according to taste. But the rapidity of political change is making it harder for authors to make themselves enduringly acceptable.

Which brings us to the most important point: creative work is not supposed to please all, or please at all times. Some of the most powerful works have offended large populations. George Orwell’s 1984 offended Stalinists, and there were millions of them around at the time. Throughout its long history, the Manusmriti has continued to unsettle many more millions.

But to return to the Russian question, the logic of an old-fashioned boycott of Russian goods, or a sanction, is obviously right. But it’s really hard to understand why setting a Russian story in Russia is wrong. Ukraine’s long-suffering people are entitled to try everything to highlight the immorality of Russian aggression, but should a writer withdraw her book in response? Elizabeth Gilbert probably doesn’t need the money from a Russian edition, but even if we forcibly equate profiting from a book set in Russia with selling blood diamonds, she could have gone ahead and published the book and donated the Russian proceeds to a charity working in Ukraine. Pardon our sexism, but they would have called her a statesman.

