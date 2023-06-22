The panch praan of India-US partnership

Today, India and the US are interlinked in more ways than one. While the US is the hub of finance, critical technologies and defence for the world economy, India is emerging as its locomotive with the largest working-age population. Given the global headwinds, the Indo-US partnership in the 21st century must focus on a host of socioeconomic and strategic areas, with cutting-edge technology as the enabler. We reflect on this potential across five key sectors.

Both countries have a long history of cooperation in the health sector, including successful joint vaccine development during the pandemic. Three areas would be critical for collaboration: vaccine development, drugs and diagnostics, and health tech. Today, the world urgently needs an adult vaccine for tuberculosis and novel vaccines for preventing and treating cancer. India is a major supplier of medicines to the US. In the last two years, Indian manufacturers supplied around 40% of generic drugs, saving $80 billion for US consumers. While the US has made several advancements in medical diagnostics, India is looking to develop effective diagnostics for various non-communicable diseases. After the pandemic, there has been a rapid acceleration in the adoption of AI, blockchain and telemedicine in India’s health sector. The US can benefit from India vis-à-vis disease surveillance and early-warning systems, while India can gain from the US’ innovative approaches in training health professionals, especially those which leverage technology.

Both share the common goal of deploying clean energy at scale and realising climate mitigation targets. The US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership promotes energy access and affordability while supporting sustainable economic growth and just energy transitions. While the US government has committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050, India has committed to net zero by 2070, with an intermediate target of meeting 50% of its energy requirements from renewable sources by 2030. Given the different growth trajectories and complementarities of both nations, there is great potential for technological and research collaboration in clean energy and mitigation of climate change challenges, particularly after the Inflation Reduction (IRA) Act, 2022, by the US, which proposes $394 billion of investment in energy and climate funding. There are prospects for collaboration in exploring novel technologies to advance emerging fuels, electrification and decarbonisation of end-use sectors, energy storage, joint R&D on smart grids, small modular reactors, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Science and technology cooperation has been a critical aspect of the strategic partnership. In 2000, both governments concurred to establish the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum. In the subsequent two decades, India’s digital transformation rapidly accelerated through the creation of large-scale public digital infrastructure. The expansion of deep tech is being driven by enhanced convergence of technology, permeation of cloud computing, increased capacity and reduced cost of computing. The global deep tech market, dominated by North America, was valued at $518 million in 2022. Areas including cybersecurity, semiconductors, AI, IoT, data science, quantum technology, machine learning and its applications through agritech, biotech and cleantech are rapidly advancing. For strategic, geopolitical and commercial reasons, deep tech is an emerging growth opportunity for India. Estimates suggest that India’s deep tech market will grow at a CAGR of 23.1% in the coming years. This calls for increased American investment in research in Indian universities that have developed a reputation for low-cost, high-output work.

The US remains the largest startup ecosystem in the world, with over 600 unicorns. In the last five years, India has become the third-largest, with over 100 unicorns, predominantly tech-empowered.

Early-stage ($5.9 billion) and seed-stage ($1.2 billion) investments in India’s tech startups grew by 25–35% in 2022 compared to the previous year. Entrepreneurs in the India-US tech corridor are uniquely positioned to leverage the best from both ecosystems and transform promising ideas into successful global enterprises. With eased movement across borders and cultures, more young companies will be able to make their presence felt in both countries. For Indian entrepreneurs, working with the US will improve access to capital markets and world-class talent, equipping them to create products/services for global markets. Like the US, integrating higher education with entrepreneurship can significantly accentuate India’s economic growth during the Amrit Kaal while creating jobs.

The US is India’s largest trading partner, with a total bilateral trade of $128.55 billion. Though the US is India’s second-largest equity investor, FDI outflows to the USA have been more than FDI inflows into India, making India a net positive FDI investor in the US economy. Given the economies’ sizes and prospective opportunities, there is tremendous potential to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations. The experiences of large US-based corporations in India, enabled by big-ticket reforms like the PLI Scheme and consistent improvement in Ease of Doing Business, indicate the phenomenal potential of making India one of the largest consumer markets in the world. Greater FDI in India would not only lead to mutual financial benefits but also play an important role in livelihood creation through employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for Indian youth, the largest youth cohort in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US is expected to reaffirm and strengthen the economic and strategic partnership between the two nations. This is the time to maximise collaborative growth avenues to build defence, resilient supply chains, and a STEAM-qualified workforce.

(Views expressed are personal)

Urvashi Prasad

Director, NITI Aayog

Dr Shashank Shah

Senior Specialist, NITI Aayog

Prof Pravakar Sahoo

Senior Lead, NITI Aayog

Today, India and the US are interlinked in more ways than one. While the US is the hub of finance, critical technologies and defence for the world economy, India is emerging as its locomotive with the largest working-age population. Given the global headwinds, the Indo-US partnership in the 21st century must focus on a host of socioeconomic and strategic areas, with cutting-edge technology as the enabler. We reflect on this potential across five key sectors. Both countries have a long history of cooperation in the health sector, including successful joint vaccine development during the pandemic. Three areas would be critical for collaboration: vaccine development, drugs and diagnostics, and health tech. Today, the world urgently needs an adult vaccine for tuberculosis and novel vaccines for preventing and treating cancer. India is a major supplier of medicines to the US. In the last two years, Indian manufacturers supplied around 40% of generic drugs, saving $80 billion for US consumers. While the US has made several advancements in medical diagnostics, India is looking to develop effective diagnostics for various non-communicable diseases. After the pandemic, there has been a rapid acceleration in the adoption of AI, blockchain and telemedicine in India’s health sector. The US can benefit from India vis-à-vis disease surveillance and early-warning systems, while India can gain from the US’ innovative approaches in training health professionals, especially those which leverage technology. Both share the common goal of deploying clean energy at scale and realising climate mitigation targets. The US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership promotes energy access and affordability while supporting sustainable economic growth and just energy transitions. While the US government has committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050, India has committed to net zero by 2070, with an intermediate target of meeting 50% of its energy requirements from renewable sources by 2030. Given the different growth trajectories and complementarities of both nations, there is great potential for technological and research collaboration in clean energy and mitigation of climate change challenges, particularly after the Inflation Reduction (IRA) Act, 2022, by the US, which proposes $394 billion of investment in energy and climate funding. There are prospects for collaboration in exploring novel technologies to advance emerging fuels, electrification and decarbonisation of end-use sectors, energy storage, joint R&D on smart grids, small modular reactors, and carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Science and technology cooperation has been a critical aspect of the strategic partnership. In 2000, both governments concurred to establish the Indo-US Science and Technology Forum. In the subsequent two decades, India’s digital transformation rapidly accelerated through the creation of large-scale public digital infrastructure. The expansion of deep tech is being driven by enhanced convergence of technology, permeation of cloud computing, increased capacity and reduced cost of computing. The global deep tech market, dominated by North America, was valued at $518 million in 2022. Areas including cybersecurity, semiconductors, AI, IoT, data science, quantum technology, machine learning and its applications through agritech, biotech and cleantech are rapidly advancing. For strategic, geopolitical and commercial reasons, deep tech is an emerging growth opportunity for India. Estimates suggest that India’s deep tech market will grow at a CAGR of 23.1% in the coming years. This calls for increased American investment in research in Indian universities that have developed a reputation for low-cost, high-output work. The US remains the largest startup ecosystem in the world, with over 600 unicorns. In the last five years, India has become the third-largest, with over 100 unicorns, predominantly tech-empowered. Early-stage ($5.9 billion) and seed-stage ($1.2 billion) investments in India’s tech startups grew by 25–35% in 2022 compared to the previous year. Entrepreneurs in the India-US tech corridor are uniquely positioned to leverage the best from both ecosystems and transform promising ideas into successful global enterprises. With eased movement across borders and cultures, more young companies will be able to make their presence felt in both countries. For Indian entrepreneurs, working with the US will improve access to capital markets and world-class talent, equipping them to create products/services for global markets. Like the US, integrating higher education with entrepreneurship can significantly accentuate India’s economic growth during the Amrit Kaal while creating jobs. The US is India’s largest trading partner, with a total bilateral trade of $128.55 billion. Though the US is India’s second-largest equity investor, FDI outflows to the USA have been more than FDI inflows into India, making India a net positive FDI investor in the US economy. Given the economies’ sizes and prospective opportunities, there is tremendous potential to enhance bilateral trade and investment relations. The experiences of large US-based corporations in India, enabled by big-ticket reforms like the PLI Scheme and consistent improvement in Ease of Doing Business, indicate the phenomenal potential of making India one of the largest consumer markets in the world. Greater FDI in India would not only lead to mutual financial benefits but also play an important role in livelihood creation through employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for Indian youth, the largest youth cohort in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US is expected to reaffirm and strengthen the economic and strategic partnership between the two nations. This is the time to maximise collaborative growth avenues to build defence, resilient supply chains, and a STEAM-qualified workforce. (Views expressed are personal) Urvashi Prasad Director, NITI Aayog Dr Shashank Shah Senior Specialist, NITI Aayog Prof Pravakar Sahoo Senior Lead, NITI Aayog