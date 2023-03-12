How Samyukta tactfully drove the bandits away

Renuka Narayanan By

This week, I would like to retell a Shan Buddhist story from Myanmar that I like very much. It shows us how Buddhist missionaries used local stories to convey the larger message that it was generally better to manage life’s situations with maximum diplomacy and minimum damage.

This is not surprising given that Shan Buddhism is said to have a strong and distinct culture of ‘daana’ or generosity and giving, and though it may not be well known to the larger world, these values are deeply rooted in the Shan people and intensely treasured from ancient times. As you know, the Indic formula to obtain peace is carefully calibrated as ‘sama, daana, bheda, danda’. In order, this means reconciliation, giving gifts, sowing division in the enemy ranks and finally, aggression. This is the preferred moral order, in which violence is the very last resort. It is interesting to see, even in this little story, how such values were internalised in the Indic bandwidth.

The Shan region in eastern Myanmar is a rich and pleasant land, inhabited by people of nine Asian backgrounds such as the Mongol, Chin, Kachin and Kayah, to name a few. Shan people include the Tai Ahom in Assam, who ruled for almost 600 years.

Gold and silver were mined in the Shan land, and Burmese rubies, the best in the world. Large lakes, rushing rivers and vast limestone caves carved with over 6,000 images of the Buddha made the countryside beautiful, as did tall forests of teak, lush rice fields and delicious fruit and vegetables—the gifts of good climate, rich soil and hard work.

Long ago in this former earthly paradise there lived a landlord called Savatika in the village of Kokkalu. He rejoiced in the ownership of many buffaloes, vast acres of rice fields and coconut groves, large orchards, much pastureland and rooms full of silver and gold. He was a mahaarthika, which is a Sanskrit term for a rich and powerful person.

Savatika was the patron of the able-bodied youth of Kokkalu, who were both soldiers and farmers. They trained in warfare and weaponry and had regular exercises, drills and games of strength to keep themselves fighting fit. In between, they farmed the land and ate enormous, nourishing meals of pork, chicken, fish, fresh greens and rice, after which they chewed quantities of betel leaf and sometimes smoked a roll-up of tobacco. Full moons awoke their wit and Buddha Purnima their piety.

News came one day to Kokkalu that a venerable Buddhist monk was to visit a place in the region. Versions of this story even say that it was the Buddha himself who had come by in the course of his wide-ranging travels. Naturally, this was electrifying news. Everyone wanted to go but it was too far away to walk for the very young and the old. Finally, it was decided that all the young men of Kokkalu would go to seek blessings on behalf of the whole village.

Hearing of this expedition, a local bandit king was quick to realise that Kokkalu would be left unguarded. He had long had a covetous eye on Savatika’s wealth and decided that this was an excellent opportunity to raid and loot the mahaarthika.

However, Savatika heard of it through the jungle telegraph, that mysterious but reliable system of the rural ‘underground’. The able-bodied youth had already left Kokkalu so he hastily armed the few old men left in the village to mount whatever defense they could.

But Savatika’s little daughter Samyukta came up with another plan. She persuaded her father to deflect the robbers with finesse instead of fighting. This was pleasing to the man of property for it did away with the need for direct conflict, which in turn reduced the risk of possible harm to people, livestock and the homestead. But since he was also a father, he slipped his daughter his jade-handled dagger for he had watched her slaughter chickens with a steady arm and was assured that she would not lose her nerve in case matters turned difficult.

Tying up their long, black hair with pretty ribbons and carrying their water jars, Samyukta and her troop of little friends walked innocently to the edge of the mango grove where the ruffians had stopped to rest before launching their attack. The robbers were charmed to see the sweet little girls who offered them water and spoke to them politely as though they were respectable people. The bandit king was very pleased when Samyukta offered to fetch him provisions for lunch.

The girls came back to the bandits as planned with four wheelbarrows bearing rice, fish, oil, onions, pumpkins, spices and salt. Nor had they forgotten betel leaves, tea and tobacco. While they were handing out these luxuries with more sweet words, a pre-arranged drum roll from the village went ‘da-da-da-drr-r-r’. When the bandits leapt up in fright, the little girls fibbed that it was only the sepoys left behind to protect the village in the absence of the other men. The bandit king rapidly reconsidered his plan and the entire band melted almost at once into the jungle, barely stopping to snatch up the provisions.

The able-bodied young men came back to Kokkalu after having offered their respects to the Buddhist monk, which had filled them with good, peaceful thoughts. However, they were furious when they heard about the intended attack, and were all for a counter-raid on the robbers’ jungle hideout. But Savatika calmed them down by pointing out that the bandits had been sent away with gifts and without violence. He invited the young men to a big celebratory feast in place of the proposed counterattack. And so they were persuaded and sat down to feast in great good humour. They made a big fuss of their little sisters and especially of Samyukta for managing it all so well, while the bandits, who were now far away, swore never to go near Kokkalu village again.

The Shan region in eastern Myanmar is a rich and pleasant land, inhabited by people of nine Asian backgrounds such as the Mongol, Chin, Kachin and Kayah, to name a few. Shan people include the Tai Ahom in Assam, who ruled for almost 600 years. Gold and silver were mined in the Shan land, and Burmese rubies, the best in the world. Large lakes, rushing rivers and vast limestone caves carved with over 6,000 images of the Buddha made the countryside beautiful, as did tall forests of teak, lush rice fields and delicious fruit and vegetables—the gifts of good climate, rich soil and hard work. Long ago in this former earthly paradise there lived a landlord called Savatika in the village of Kokkalu. He rejoiced in the ownership of many buffaloes, vast acres of rice fields and coconut groves, large orchards, much pastureland and rooms full of silver and gold. 