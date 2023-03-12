India must quell resurgence of Khalistani threat

Makarand R Paranjape By

Khalistani separatism may have been defeated in Punjab, but it has left a violent, blood-soaked and traumatic trail of memories. The disastrous Operation Bluestar and the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, and the subsequent Pakistan-supported insurgency, which K P S Gill and others brought under control in the 1980s. The wounds are fresh enough to be reopened.

That is exactly what seems to be happening. Newly anointed chief of “Waris Punjab De”, Amritpal Singh, a previously unknown, clean-shaven Dubai-based young man, has suddenly catapulted into the limelight as a second Jarnail Bhindranwale. The recent clashes with the police, the storming of the Ajnala police station, and open threats to India’s top ruling party leaders are just the latest examples of the rising tide of pro-Khalistani rhetoric. In one of his broadcasts, he warned, “If the government does not listen to our demands and release Sikhs from prison, we will change our course of action.” More violence is sure to follow. So far, the government, both at the state and the Centre, seem to be doing little to stem this deadly tide.

The latest upsurge is in the backdrop of the widespread belief that the Khalistani lobby is behind the electoral success of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, which came riding on the tailwinds of the year-long farmers’ protests in Delhi. In tandem, Khalistanis in Canada and, more recently, in Australia have been ratcheting up their anti-India agitation. Even as Australian PM Anthony Albanese concludes a highly publicised state visit to India, complete with photo ops galore, not to mention cricket diplomacy at its highest, there have been concerns over the mounting Khalistani attacks on Hindu temples in Australia.

During the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, India lost the plot in Canada. The Ontario legislature even passed an anti-India resolution, calling the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 a “genocide”. Neither could our High Commission, which must have seen the writing on the wall for years, nor the Indian community in such huge numbers, do much to counter the Khalistanis. The latter, incidentally, constitute a sizeable chunk of the Sikh vote bank in Canada, which the liberals in power do not wish to antagonise.

The rise of similar anti-Indian “militancy” in Australia is a grave concern. But what is different this time is that when it comes to Australia, both the government and the local community are not taking things lying down. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised concerns over attacks on Hindu temples with his counterpart, Albanese. The flashpoint is the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the biggest city. Khalistani-led “Sikhs for Justice” have been organising referendums to create an independent state of Khalistan. The map of Khalistan circulated includes much of North India, from Punjab to UP and Rajasthan, including Kashmir, Haryana, and Delhi. Conspicuous by its absence are areas of Pakistan, even Lahore, the erstwhile capital of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak.This points to a “Pakistani hand” in the mischief-making. India’s diplomatic and strategic options are not unlimited, especially when pushing its interests in democratic and open societies. Under the garb of freedom of speech and other legal protections, anti-India and anti-social elements often thrive. This has been the experience in the past during the height of the Khalistani movement. It is as if history is repeating itself all over again.

The attacks and vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia are part of a time-tested attempt to create enmity between Hindus and Sikhs. During the Khalistani unrest, many Hindus were dragged out of buses and gunned down. Now, Hindu temples are being attacked. Sikh separatism, both religious and secular in the broader cultural and civilisational trajectory, is already too far gone to be easily rectified. What is needed is a de-radicalisation of Sikhs both in India and abroad. For this to happen, however, all parties concerned must set politics aside, keeping in mind national interest. This, unfortunately, is unlikely to happen, given that Indian politics today resembles a state of war. There is uncompromising hostility between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition.

More specifically, Manish Sisodia’s arrest is seen as a move for AAP’s jugular. Lack of political consensus on national security is a sure prescription for fringe groups and movements such as the neo-Khalistanis to thrive in India while overseas, all fissiparous agitations only feed into the colonialist-Marxist narrative that India is a multinational state, with different communities and ethnicities constantly in conflict with one another.

To return to Australia, last month, the honorary Consulate of India in Brisbane was vandalised by Khalistanis, who even posted their flag on the building. That this happened just a few days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Australia was even more galling. In a recent briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We strongly condemn such attacks by extremist elements ... We conveyed our firm rejection of the so-called Khalistan referendum and politically motivated exercises by extremist elements.”

A concerted and coordinated but multipronged response must be put in place to counter the Khalistan menace. The problem is not merely local or regional to Punjab but is also cross-border and international. There is possibly a drugs angle and a deeper, well-funded anti-India network behind it. Therefore, a consistent yet differential response is needed. This must be largely political in Punjab, with the police ensuring law and order whenever needed. Abroad, a strong diplomatic, economic, and counter-narrative pushback is required.

The enemies of India scarcely realise what a mighty enterprise the Indian state is. It cannot be vanquished, let alone undermined easily. Unless it chooses to be inactive and internally divided, as was the case earlier. Amritpal and his associates cannot be allowed to run amok or command a parallel administration using religious rhetoric to inflame sentiments. The Indian state must shut down hostile Khalistani operatives by using all the administrative, diplomatic, economic, strategic and military means at its command. We must, once again, overcome the Khalistani offence by promoting the attractiveness of India that is Bharat, both at home and abroad.

(Views are personal)

Makarand R Paranjape

Professor of English at JNU

(Tweets @MakrandParanspe)

Khalistani separatism may have been defeated in Punjab, but it has left a violent, blood-soaked and traumatic trail of memories. The disastrous Operation Bluestar and the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, and the subsequent Pakistan-supported insurgency, which K P S Gill and others brought under control in the 1980s. The wounds are fresh enough to be reopened. That is exactly what seems to be happening. Newly anointed chief of “Waris Punjab De”, Amritpal Singh, a previously unknown, clean-shaven Dubai-based young man, has suddenly catapulted into the limelight as a second Jarnail Bhindranwale. The recent clashes with the police, the storming of the Ajnala police station, and open threats to India’s top ruling party leaders are just the latest examples of the rising tide of pro-Khalistani rhetoric. In one of his broadcasts, he warned, “If the government does not listen to our demands and release Sikhs from prison, we will change our course of action.” More violence is sure to follow. So far, the government, both at the state and the Centre, seem to be doing little to stem this deadly tide. The latest upsurge is in the backdrop of the widespread belief that the Khalistani lobby is behind the electoral success of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, which came riding on the tailwinds of the year-long farmers’ protests in Delhi. In tandem, Khalistanis in Canada and, more recently, in Australia have been ratcheting up their anti-India agitation. Even as Australian PM Anthony Albanese concludes a highly publicised state visit to India, complete with photo ops galore, not to mention cricket diplomacy at its highest, there have been concerns over the mounting Khalistani attacks on Hindu temples in Australia.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, India lost the plot in Canada. The Ontario legislature even passed an anti-India resolution, calling the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 a “genocide”. Neither could our High Commission, which must have seen the writing on the wall for years, nor the Indian community in such huge numbers, do much to counter the Khalistanis. The latter, incidentally, constitute a sizeable chunk of the Sikh vote bank in Canada, which the liberals in power do not wish to antagonise. The rise of similar anti-Indian “militancy” in Australia is a grave concern. But what is different this time is that when it comes to Australia, both the government and the local community are not taking things lying down. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised concerns over attacks on Hindu temples with his counterpart, Albanese. The flashpoint is the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the biggest city. Khalistani-led “Sikhs for Justice” have been organising referendums to create an independent state of Khalistan. The map of Khalistan circulated includes much of North India, from Punjab to UP and Rajasthan, including Kashmir, Haryana, and Delhi. Conspicuous by its absence are areas of Pakistan, even Lahore, the erstwhile capital of Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak.This points to a “Pakistani hand” in the mischief-making. India’s diplomatic and strategic options are not unlimited, especially when pushing its interests in democratic and open societies. Under the garb of freedom of speech and other legal protections, anti-India and anti-social elements often thrive. This has been the experience in the past during the height of the Khalistani movement. It is as if history is repeating itself all over again. The attacks and vandalism of Hindu temples in Australia are part of a time-tested attempt to create enmity between Hindus and Sikhs. During the Khalistani unrest, many Hindus were dragged out of buses and gunned down. Now, Hindu temples are being attacked. Sikh separatism, both religious and secular in the broader cultural and civilisational trajectory, is already too far gone to be easily rectified. What is needed is a de-radicalisation of Sikhs both in India and abroad. For this to happen, however, all parties concerned must set politics aside, keeping in mind national interest. This, unfortunately, is unlikely to happen, given that Indian politics today resembles a state of war. There is uncompromising hostility between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition. More specifically, Manish Sisodia’s arrest is seen as a move for AAP’s jugular. Lack of political consensus on national security is a sure prescription for fringe groups and movements such as the neo-Khalistanis to thrive in India while overseas, all fissiparous agitations only feed into the colonialist-Marxist narrative that India is a multinational state, with different communities and ethnicities constantly in conflict with one another. To return to Australia, last month, the honorary Consulate of India in Brisbane was vandalised by Khalistanis, who even posted their flag on the building. That this happened just a few days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Australia was even more galling. In a recent briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We strongly condemn such attacks by extremist elements ... We conveyed our firm rejection of the so-called Khalistan referendum and politically motivated exercises by extremist elements.” A concerted and coordinated but multipronged response must be put in place to counter the Khalistan menace. The problem is not merely local or regional to Punjab but is also cross-border and international. There is possibly a drugs angle and a deeper, well-funded anti-India network behind it. Therefore, a consistent yet differential response is needed. This must be largely political in Punjab, with the police ensuring law and order whenever needed. Abroad, a strong diplomatic, economic, and counter-narrative pushback is required. The enemies of India scarcely realise what a mighty enterprise the Indian state is. It cannot be vanquished, let alone undermined easily. Unless it chooses to be inactive and internally divided, as was the case earlier. Amritpal and his associates cannot be allowed to run amok or command a parallel administration using religious rhetoric to inflame sentiments. The Indian state must shut down hostile Khalistani operatives by using all the administrative, diplomatic, economic, strategic and military means at its command. We must, once again, overcome the Khalistani offence by promoting the attractiveness of India that is Bharat, both at home and abroad. (Views are personal) Makarand R Paranjape Professor of English at JNU (Tweets @MakrandParanspe)