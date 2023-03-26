Indian princes of peace in olden days

Nanditha Krishna By

Pallava king Paramesvaravarman (eighth century CE) had no heirs. So a delegation went to Kambujadesa (Cambodia) to find an heir. The natural choice was a descendant of Bhimavarman, brother of Simhavishnu, father of Mahendravarman I and who had re-established the Pallava kingdom. Bhimavarman had migrated to Kambujadesa, married a local woman and settled there. The Khmer rulers of Cambodia had ancient ties with Tamil Nadu. From “Chakravartin” Jayavarman II (eighth century), founder of Kambujadesa, to Suryavarman II (twelfth century), who built Angkor Wat, to the fall of the civilisation in the fifteenth century, they styled themselves as Devaraja (divine rulers), with the royal appendage varman, and were followers of Vedic Dharma, with occasional forays into Buddhism. Their rise coincides with the disintegration of the Pallavas.

To return to Bhimavarman’s descendants, Hiranyavarman Kadavakula of Champa had four sons. The Kanchi delegation offered the throne to any one of them. The 13-year-old fourth son accepted the offer and returned to Kanchipuram where he was crowned Nandivarman II Pallavamalla in 731 CE. Nandivarman was an ardent devotee of Vishnu and a contemporary of Thirumangai Alvar. He was a great patron of learning who renovated old temples and built several new ones, including the magnificent Vaikuntha Perumal temple in Kanchipuram. Surrounding the main sanctum sanctorum is an open courtyard and a pillared passage, with carvings in relief, including the coronation of Nandivarman. These carvings include people with distinct south-east Asian features, including Nandivarman himself, and Hiuen Tsang (Xuanzang), the Chinese visitor to Kanchi. Nandivarman is described as “one who was born to raise the prestige of the Kadava family”, a title of the Pallavas known as Kaduvettiyars---who destroyed/cleared forests, which they did to introduce food production.

In neighbouring Laos, a Tamil inscription says, “King Kanaka Pandya was as righteous as Yudhishthira; Bhagirata in protecting his subjects; Arjuna in conquering enemies; Indradyumna in performing yagnas; as kind as Sibi; follower of Vedic dharma as Vishnu; dispenser of justice as Kanakapandya; as stable as the Himalayas and majestic as the ocean”. Thus were the ancient kings of India remembered in faraway Champa.

Kulotunga Chola was the son of Rajaraja Narendra and Amangai Devi, daughter of Rajendra Chola. His paternal grandmother was Kundavai (of PonniyinSelvan fame), daughter of Rajaraja I, sister of Rajendra I and spouse of Vimaladityan Chalukya of the Eastern Chalukyas. Kulotunga maintained diplomatic relations with south-east Asia. He became the ruler of Srivijaya (Indonesia), including Kedah in the Malay peninsula. He restored order in Srivijaya, conducting expeditions to Srivijaya to help the Sailendra king, who had sought Rajendra Chola’s help. A 1079 CE inscription in a Taoist temple in Guangzhou (China) declares Kulotunga, King of Chulien (Chola), to be the supreme chief of the Land of San-fo-tsi (Srivijaya).

According to Tan Yeok Seong, editor of the Srivijayan inscription of Canton, Kulotunga ruled both the Chola and Srivijaya kingdoms. Kulotunga maintained trade relations and cultural contacts established by Rajaraja Chola I and Rajendra Chola I. Kulotunga’s accession “marked the beginning of a new era and ushered in a period of peace and benevolent administration”. He avoided war and evinced a true regard for the well-being of his subjects. He had a long and prosperous reign with unparalleled success and laid the foundation for the empire’s well-being for the next 150 years.

Even stranger is the story of the Chola kings of Çebu in the Philippines. Çebuwas an Indian raja mandala (kingdom) founded by Sri Lumaya, a minor Chola prince sent by the Cholas to establish an outpost, but rebelled, married a local woman and established an independent kingdom, defending the country from Moro Muslim raiders and slavers from Mindanao, and establishing peace. The capital of Çebu was Singhapalaor “Lion City”.

He was succeeded by his youngest son Sri Bantug and later by his grandson Sri Humabon, who made the region into an important trade centre. A period of peace and prosperity prevailed. But Ferdinand Magellan, the Portuguese-born explorer sent by the Spanish King Charles V, forcibly converted Humabon and his wives to Catholicism. Magellan was later killed in the Battle of Mactanin 1521, and Catholicism was obviated. Sri Humabon was succeeded by Sri Tupas. Çebu preserved its roots through language and religion.

The kingdom was destroyed in 1565 during the reign of Raja Tupas by the conquistador Miguel Lopez de Legazpi, who arrived with the missionary friar Andres de Urdaneta on Çebu, and founded the first Spanish settlement and Catholic mission.

A terrible period of inquisition and forced conversions followed, sanctioned by the Pope. Sri Tupas was forcibly converted, baptised as Felipe Tupas and then killed. Çebu became the Spanish capital of the southern Philippines until the Spaniards declared Manila the new capital in 1595. The Cholas left several cultural, economic, political and religious influences in the Philippines. Among these is the 9th century Laguna copper plate Sanskrit inscription in Kawi (Pallava) script, sculptures of a golden Tara, Shiva and Ganesha.

These men were princes of peace and ambassadors of faith who crossed the seas and substituted war with culture. That makes them unique.

In neighbouring Laos, a Tamil inscription says, "King Kanaka Pandya was as righteous as Yudhishthira; Bhagirata in protecting his subjects; Arjuna in conquering enemies; Indradyumna in performing yagnas; as kind as Sibi; follower of Vedic dharma as Vishnu; dispenser of justice as Kanakapandya; as stable as the Himalayas and majestic as the ocean". Thus were the ancient kings of India remembered in faraway Champa. Kulotunga Chola was the son of Rajaraja Narendra and Amangai Devi, daughter of Rajendra Chola. His paternal grandmother was Kundavai (of PonniyinSelvan fame), daughter of Rajaraja I, sister of Rajendra I and spouse of Vimaladityan Chalukya of the Eastern Chalukyas. Kulotunga maintained diplomatic relations with south-east Asia. He became the ruler of Srivijaya (Indonesia), including Kedah in the Malay peninsula. 