An extraordinary tale of loss and recovery

Renuka Narayanan

Buddha Poornima is on May 5 and I would like to retell one of the most popular jatakas in Southeast Asia, the Mahajanaka Jataka. The jataka is vividly illustrated on the walls of Cave One at Ajanta. It was told to the bhikkus by the Buddha himself at the forest retreat of Jetavana in northern Uttar Pradesh.

The Bodhisattva or Buddha in a previous life was Prince Mahajanaka. The tale goes that growing up, he was constantly teased as “the widow’s son”. Janaka was sick of being called that. He and his mother lived in the house of a priest and his wife. His mother called the priest “Brother”.

He confronted his mother, saying, “Mother, tell me the truth. Who is my father?”

Seeing his resolution, his mother said, “Your father Aritthajanaka was the king of Mithila. His brother Polajanaka killed him in battle. You were in my womb at that time. To save you, I decided to run away. I had heard of the city of Kalachampa sixty leagues away and wanted to go there to be safe. As I sat by the road, an old man with a cart came by. He promised to take me there and kept his word.

I walked into town and found a public hall to sit in. There, I was noticed by the priest that I call Brother. He was touched by my plight and offered me shelter. He and his wife looked after me with love and care. You were born safely to me. Polajanaka would have killed me otherwise, to kill you.”

“So I am really a prince? Mother, one day I will take back my father’s kingdom,” swore Janaka.

Janaka grew tall, strong and well-coordinated, and developed the ability to stay focused without losing his nerve. When he was sixteen, he decided to take the next step. “You can’t raise an army without money,” he thought, and told his mother that he would go across the sea to Suvarnabhumi (Thailand) to earn money as a trader.

After just a few days at sea, the ship he was on ran into a violent storm. Planks gave way from its sides and water rushed in. Janaka did not panic. He filled his stomach with stored wheat cakes and fruit. He covered himself with oil to stay warm in the water. He went up the mast and held on tightly to it. The ship sank but the mast was thrown beyond the circle of danger.

Janaka swam and floated for seven whole days. There was no sign of land but he refused to give in to despair. On the seventh day, he suddenly found a fairy being calling to him from the air.

“O man, there is no land for miles. Why have you kept going when there is no point?”

“At least I won’t die feeling bad that I didn’t try,” retorted Janaka.

“I like that. Who are you?”

“Prince Janaka of Mithila.”

“I will help you, for I am Manimekhalai, the guardian of seafarers.”

So saying, the goddess swooped down and took Janaka in her arms. She carried him to Mithila where she laid him in the royal park, and flew away. Janaka fell into a deep slumber.

Polajanaka died that very moment in the palace. Left without a king, for Polajanaka had no sons, the ministers decided to fall back on an ancient custom. They sent out the royal chariot to go around town. Whoever it stopped by, if worthy, would be the new king.

They soon saw that the horses had stopped by Janaka. They woke him up and offered him the crown. When Janaka told them who he really was, they cheered with joy and decided to crown him ‘King Mahajanaka’, which was his grandfather’s name. Janaka sent for his mother and the priest and his wife to witness his coronation. His heart, however, felt strangely cold. He had recovered his father’s lost throne but it could not bring back his father.

The people of Mithila were ecstatic over the return of their rightful king. “None of this would have happened if I had not been strong those days in the sea,” thought Janaka with a shudder of relief.

One day, when not quite thirty years old, Janaka decided to spend a morning in the royal gardens. He entered seated on the royal elephant. Near the gate grew two mango trees. One was laden with ripe fruit while the other had none.

Janaka plucked a ripe mango from atop his elephant and found it very sweet and refreshing. “I will have more on the way back,” he thought.

But when he returned, he was shocked to see that the fruiting tree was now a pitiful sight. All its fruit was gone and its branches were battered and broken. The fruitless tree, on the other hand, stood unviolated.

“What happened?” he thundered and the gardener stepped out, trembling. “O king, once the people saw that you had plucked a fruit from this tree, they fell on it and plundered it,” he said.

Janaka was moved to the core. “This world is like the fruiting tree,” he thought with sudden, new sadness. “It creates its own ruin, whereas the fruitless tree lives serenely. So too must be the life of an ascetic without worldly bonds.”

Back at the palace, Janaka could not stop thinking about this new realisation. The feeling of detachment from his royal life grew stronger and stronger until one day, with his usual directness he decided to act on it.

Unmindful of his family’s tears, his ministers’ dismay or his people’s grief, Janaka cut off his long hair and laid aside his royal finery. He put on a sanyasi’s ochre robe. “I have done my best, and fulfilled all my worldly duties. I never gave up. Now I will go my way and find my soul,” he thought. He walked out of Mithila towards the holy city of Kashi and was never heard of again. But the jataka remains to haunt us.

Renuka Narayanan

Slug: Faithline

(shebaba09@gmail.com)

