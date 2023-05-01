China’s crucial role in West Asia’s changing dynamics

Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty By

China’s brokering of the Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement and the recent summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping signal China’s ambition and rising influence. Xi said publicly in Moscow that both countries were driving geopolitical changes after 100 years. Putin concurred. Receptivity to China’s mediatory role has increased. China’s attempt to play peacemaker in Ukraine would require prising away Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy from the West and persuading him to enter into a dialogue with Russia.

Shia Iran and Sunni Saudi Arabia severed their diplomatic ties in January 2016, after the Saudi Embassy in Tehran was stormed by Iranian mobs protesting against the execution of Nimr al-Nimr, a prominent Saudi Shia cleric who was a critic of the Saudi regime. Iran-Saudi rapprochement began after the 2019 attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, allegedly by Iran. Before China stepped in, Iranian and Saudi officials met in Iraq five times during 2020–2022. In late March this year, Muhammad bin Salman [MbS], the Saudi Crown Prince, invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh, an offer the latter accepted.

These developments clearly indicate that MbS, the de facto ruler on behalf of his father King Salman bin Abdulaziz, is re-crafting his country’s foreign policy, keeping in mind the shifting geopolitics and not being a dutiful and subservient American ally. The Iranian-Saudi rapprochement may soon be followed by another similar move between Saudi Arabia and Syria. This track is being mediated by Russia, giving Russia and China greater influence in West Asia. Saudi-Syria ties were severed in 2012 following Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s heavy-handed response to the so-called “Arab Spring” that inspired political protests and Assad’s military actions during the Syrian civil war.

Arab countries are beginning to set aside bilateral and regional rivalries. Other Arab countries like Jordan and Oman have also been supportive of this rapprochement. There is a growing consensus to bury past estrangements and move towards re-establishing diplomatic ties. Earlier, Saudis patched up a diplomatic spat with Qatar. The Gulf countries have begun setting aside long-standing differences with Turkey, and conflicts in Libya, Yemen and Syria have shown signs of cooling down. The USA, despite its overwhelming military presence and assets in the region, has been caught off guard. The CIA chief rushed to Saudi Arabia to engage the Saudis.

With China’s growing economic and energy ties with Arab countries, it was inevitable that Saudi Arabia would seek to diversify its foreign policy options, leveraging ties with China.

A major share of the oil produced by the six Gulf monarchies flows to the East, in stark contrast to the past when the main flow was to the West. China’s trade has also grown way beyond that of its trade with the West. China signed investment agreements across 34 sectors with Saudi Arabia during Xi Jinping’s visit in December 2022. It has refused to take sides in the Ukraine war and spurned President Biden’s suggestion to increase oil production to dampen the growing price of oil.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have opted to work with Russia in the OPEC plus framework and with the USA over oil production and prices. The American-led policy of sanctions has no takers outside the Western group.

Despite its waning influence, the US still remains the dominant military power. In the near future and beyond, the USA will remain the primary security guarantor, with its naval presence and military bases in the region. According to Pentagon data, the USA has about 54,000 troops spread over Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Jordan, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Oman, the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain. In seven of these countries, there are American military bases, with the largest one in Qatar. The American Fifth Fleet is based in Bahrain. Moreover, the US still remains the only country to influence Israel-Palestine negotiations because it is the only country to exercise influence over Israel, though there is no possibility of change in the Israeli-American alliance.

The Abraham Accords, signed in September 2020, normalised ties between Bahrain, Morocco and UAE. Sudan later joined the Accord. This was a major breakthrough in the region’s geopolitics and certainly a moment of triumph for Israel and the USA. The latter was clearly the prime mover behind the Accords. It fulfilled one of Israel’s long-cherished objectives of acceptance among Arab countries, at least partially, and was a setback for Iran. A strong motive among Gulf counties is the fear of Iran which has covertly attempted to destabilise these countries. Saudi Arabia did not join. Oman and Qatar have maintained nearly de jure ties with Israel over several years but did not join.

Normalisation of ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia may not be good news for Israel, since it dilutes the opposition to Iran, complicates Israeli-Saudi formal normalisation and impedes Israel’s efforts to form an anti-Iran regional coalition. China’s rising profile in the region will lead to lower American influence as countries in the region pivot towards China, their main energy and trading partner, investor and potential arms supplier, thereby giving China greater profile and clout in the region. Israel, too, is China’s third-largest trading partner and the second-most important source of defence technologies.

One can expect to see China playing a larger role in West Asia. China is not burdened with any colonial or imperial historical baggage and has avoided taking sides in regional disputes. It has navigated into a more neutral position on the Palestinian issue which is no longer central in the geopolitics of the region. Though China has gradually upped its role as security provider by sending naval ships for anti-piracy operations, it still remains wary of stepping into intra-regional conflicts and reluctant to put boots on the ground. It is, therefore, still marginal in terms of relative influence on security.

Will the region become another laboratory for great power politics? Will China’s growing geopolitical role begin a new “Great Game” in West Asia? Cold logic would dictate that China’s role should not be hyped up. China may have facilitated the Iran-Saudi Arabia entente, but the initial impulse came from the two countries, and they will retain the agency to mould ties. As of now, the agreement seeks to restore the status quo in ties, which in itself is a forward step but far from resolving tensions that run deep.

Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty

Former Secretary in MEA, and a former Ambassador who has served in India’s Embassies in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Israel. Visiting Fellow at ORF, Delhi

(pr.chakravarty@gmail.com)

Saudi-Syria ties were severed in 2012 following Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's heavy-handed response to the so-called "Arab Spring" that inspired political protests and Assad's military actions during the Syrian civil war. Arab countries are beginning to set aside bilateral and regional rivalries. Other Arab countries like Jordan and Oman have also been supportive of this rapprochement. There is a growing consensus to bury past estrangements and move towards re-establishing diplomatic ties. Earlier, Saudis patched up a diplomatic spat with Qatar. The Gulf countries have begun setting aside long-standing differences with Turkey, and conflicts in Libya, Yemen and Syria have shown signs of cooling down. The USA, despite its overwhelming military presence and assets in the region, has been caught off guard. The CIA chief rushed to Saudi Arabia to engage the Saudis. 