Embargoed: A K’taka election results copy in advance

The Karnataka Assembly elections are exactly a week away. That’s all the more reason to indulge in the grand tradition of speculation that all polls lovingly foster. The fraud of pretending to get into the minds of millions to decipher the choices they will make, or have made, in the deepest recesses of their mind, sitting in the most private corners of their home, is a rather innocuous one. It is happily permitted in the name of democracy. It is an enjoyable game that can be advertised as a freebie of the ‘free world’.

The underlying truth, however, is that projecting numbers of who is winning and who is losing is another form of forwarding well-honed narratives and prejudices of the season, while the actual process of voting is infinitely more complex. At one point, my former editor, Vinod Mehta, decided to never run opinion polls. This was after he had got a few of them horribly wrong. He understood it to be worse than playing the stock market or T20 cricket or going to the racecourse. It put everything at stake, especially credibility.

Anyway, after this self-deprecatory exercise, let’s not resist the temptation but try another route by answering two significant questions. One: If the Bharatiya Janata Party is swept away in Karnataka, what could the specifics and contexts of its defeat be? Two: If the Congress party does not get a majority on its own, what will the possible explanation on May 13 be when results crawl out of the voting machines?

These could be among the top reasons we’ll speculate ten days from now if the BJP is unable to retain power in the state:

1. Quota reworking that the party tried perhaps did not go down well. It tried to please all but, in the end, pleased none. Basavaraj Bommai of 2023 is likened to Veerappa Moily of 1994, when the Congress misjudged quotas.

2. The Lingayats as a community were angered because the party attempted to split them between the Panchamasali subsect and the rest. A charge that was heaped on the Congress in the 2018 election when it pushed for a separate religion status to Lingayats.

3. The Lingayats thought the party showed the door to B S Yediyurappa rather unceremoniously and that there was little hope for the community without him at the helm. Perhaps Yediyurappa himself did not get too involved in the polls although he made the right noises.

4. The Brahmin versus Lingayat (read Santhosh versus Yediyurappa) narrative perhaps gained ground. The ambition of B L Santhosh, a Brahmin, may have drained the party’s hopes.

5. Indifferent ticket distribution may have hurt the party’s chances. There was no pattern or narrative to who was given the ticket and for what reason. In the process of ticket distribution, the party forgot its own narrative against dynastic politics, corruption, rowdy elements, money power, etc.

6. The Hindutva rhetoric did not offer sufficient air cover. It was toned down months ago: the hardcore BJP voter perhaps thought this was hypocritical. There was dissidence even in the coastal districts—stereotyped as the state’s Hindutva laboratory.

7. Too many ‘prabharis’ spoiled the broth, with Arun Singh, D K Aruna, Dharmendra Pradhan, Annamalai, Mansukh Mandaviya doing poll management. Perhaps coordination between them became a casualty.

8. The party’s plea to entrust (rather handover) the state to Narendra Modi and forget about everything else may have offended regional pride and aspirations. Perhaps the ‘double engine’ argument sounded too clever by half.

9. The BJP could not make inroads into the Vokkaliga belt because it attacked former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda or provoked the faux Nandini versus Amul debate or foisted a false narrative related to Tipu Sultan’s death.

10. The karma of Operation Lotus may have caught up with the party. The 17 who crossed over from other parties to prop up the BJP government in 2019 may have upset the loyal BJP worker with their power, aggression and influence.

11. Narendra Modi could not make any impact with his road shows and rallies.

12. The BJP top leadership wanted to change the political game in Karnataka permanently, and therefore let matters slip under the existing set of state leaders. They will perhaps install a new set of leaders now.

Now, to top logic that may deny Congress the opportunity of forming a government on its own:

1. It lazily hoped that it would win by default because the BJP had floundered badly.

2. The absence of a national narrative for the party.

3. Competition between top Congress leaders for the CM’s chair may have led to undercutting votes.

4. Perhaps big leaders like Siddaramaiah did not appear very confident, reflected in the way he went round the state in search of a constituency.

5. They may have failed to project a big development dream for the state and create enough reservoirs of hope. Their ‘guarantee’ schemes may have sounded commonplace.

6. A majority of the Muslims may have ignored them, and the oppressed Dalits (in greater numbers) may have decided to stick with the BJP. The OBC communities (except for a couple of them in a 100-odd list) may have failed to see a future in the Congress party.

7. The party was perhaps overly enthusiastic in ‘welcoming Lingayats home’ and forgot to woo other communities. Perhaps people like Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi who crossed over from BJP became a serious liability.

8. In the Cauvery basin area, Vokkaligas mostly remained loyal to Janata Dal Secular and its patriarch H D Deve Gowda. The JDS may have snatched away a good chunk of the anti-BJP anger votes.

9. The party’s status quo on tickets did not go down well. It was all about the party’s old elite.

10. Beneficiaries of government welfare schemes remained loyal to the Modi regime.

11. Corruption as a narrative may not have had any traction. After all, D K Shivakumar, the party president, has faced serious charges over the years and also went to jail. For Congress to hurl corruption charges at the BJP was perhaps a defensive move.

12. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra had little effect and his disqualification did not accrue victimhood.

Sugata Srinivasaraju

Senior journalist and author

(sugata@sugataraju.in)

These could be among the top reasons we'll speculate ten days from now if the BJP is unable to retain power in the state: 1. Quota reworking that the party tried perhaps did not go down well. It tried to please all but, in the end, pleased none. Basavaraj Bommai of 2023 is likened to Veerappa Moily of 1994, when the Congress misjudged quotas. 2. 