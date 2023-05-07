Mixing caste and sports shames ‘Bhavya Bharat’

Prabhu Chawla By

Athletes are a nation’s pride and joy. Politics thrives on false pride and ploy. The scandalous sight of cops grappling on the lawns of New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar with female wrestlers protesting sexual harassment by a powerful BJP politician is a matter of national shame. If Olympic sportspersons who have brought India worldwide honour can be sacrificed on the abasing altar of caste politics, the hope for a new India becomes a fragile flame flickering in the darkness of a medieval, casteist mindset, which has been a slur on our society and polity for centuries. Instead of treating the issue as a cry for justice by the victims against their tormentor, the controversy has been converted into a war of words between Thakur and Jats. It is being fought in the fractious universe of social media between caste champions from both sides. Suddenly, community-based handles like Jat Association, Jat Samaj, and Thakurs of India, etc., have popped up on Twitter and Facebook, swearing loyalty to the nation and accusing each other of betraying Bharat during the Mughal and British rule. Such harmful handles with fewer than 50,000 followers get activated during political battles. Over half a dozen Indian wrestlers have been striking on the streets for the past few months for punitive action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the 66 year old Thakur president of the Wrestling Federation of India, for the past 12 years. They accuse him of sexually assaulting female wrestlers even while they were striving to win medals for the country. Led by Olympians like Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, the protesters claim that seven of their group, including a minor, filed a complaint against Singh a few months ago. But no visible action was taken by the authorities, including the Sports Ministry.

While they continue to sit on an indefinite dharna, their battle for justice has, as usual, acquired caste and political dimensions. A couple of self-appointed Thakur well-wishers took it upon themselves to defend Singh, aka the Don of the East and a six time Lok Sabha MP. The Thakur Association fired the first caste missile against the wrestlers, mostly from the Haryana Jat community. They took their cue from Singh’s statement: “The entire world knows that all these women are from the Mahadev Wrestling Academy and (Congress leader) Deepender Singh Hooda is the patron of that akhada.” Soon, various Thakur organisations took to social media, calling the agitating wrestlers traitors. The Jat Association tweeted back in Hindi: “If this wrestler is a Jat. So, who was the traitor Jaichand who brought the Mughals to the country? Who was the Gwalior royal family who betrayed the queen of Jhansi and the country? Who was Akbar’s general Man Singh?” Not in a mood to lose an argument, Thakurs of India retorted: “When your turn is over, have the ability to answer my questions. (1) Who was the one who rubbed his nose in front of the Mughals in the Battle of Ghaseda? (2) Which king of Bharatpur used to go to the Jaipur court to mark attendance? (3) What were Surajmal’s relations with the Jadon dynasty?” They even claimed that Thakurs led by BJP MP and Olympic shooter Rajyawardhan Singh Rathore have won more medals for India than Jats since Independence. The latter hit back by tweeting: “The movement of women wrestlers is being forcibly linked to Jat society. Abusive words are being written for Jat society by the youth of society, and mothers and sisters are being abused. In such a situation, standing with society is the only religion. If you say bad words for Jat society, then history books will be overturned, and what has never been written till now will also be written.”

Traditionally Rajputs and Jats have been at loggerheads for ages. Rajputs claim royal lineage, while only a few kings in North India, particularly in Rajasthan, Western UP and Haryana, were Jats. It is not surprising that Singh got Thakur sympathy despite his tainted record. He had been arrested under TADA, betrayed the BJP during the no confidence motion by the Congress in 2008 and is an accused in many criminal cases. But his caste carries more weight than his criminal talents. It stands between justice for the girls and jail for the don. Delhi Police is taking its own sweet time even after registering two FIRs against Singh: one under the draconian POCSO Act. Normally, police across the country would arrest such accused persons immediately. But Singh still enjoys full freedom to act and activate his caste card and party supporters. In the beginning, sports enthusiasts were shocked when PT Usha, a recently nominated Rajya Sabha MP and the first woman Chief of the Indian Olympic Association, chastised the agitating wrestlers. It sparked a vicious backlash against her insensitive remarks. Prominent sports persons such as Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Sania Mirza strongly castigated the establishment for treating the sportswomen shoddily. Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who belongs to Haryana, asked the authorities to take quick action: “It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen.”

Cynically, the opportunistic political parties saw an opportunity in the players’ pain. Non-BJP Opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and leaders from the South, reached Delhi to offer the girls support and attack the government. Jantar Mantar became a battlefield where players were being cheered not for winning medals but for causing embarrassment to the BJP, whose cheerleaders countered with a media blitz to derail and defame the agitation. The government symbolically took over WFI instead of forcing Singh to quit his post. With both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah away campaigning in Karnataka, the BJP officially maintained a cryptic silence. Elections are due in Rajasthan later this year, followed by the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Haryana. While Rajputs dominate and dictate the poll outcome in Rajasthan, the Jat community calls the shots in Haryana. The BJP is caught between the two martial castes. Today it is sports, not politics, that has acquired the ugly colours of caste. Powerful persons promoting prurient political productions beat the feats of champions and demoralise heroes who represent India’s soft power at home and abroad. Maiming a monstrous Singh would prevent the mauling of India’s image.

