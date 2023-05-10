Missing in The Kerala Story: Barbarians at the door

C P Surendran By

The great question that a movie like The Kerala Story (or The Kashmir Files) raises is not of free speech: the good liberal would not ban it; the not-so-good, like M K Stalin or Mamata Banerjee, would. The great question movies of this persuasion raise is: Do they help you grapple with the violence and intolerance they so graphically portray? The Kerala Story, well shot, fails on this count. We leave the theatre frightened and, therefore, cruel because the ‘barbarians’ are at the door.

To begin with, The Kerala Story should have been A Kerala Story. The story of a few women who, with their male partners, went on their own accord to join ISIS. Shalini, Geetanjali, Nimah and Bhagyalakshmi are almost devoid of agency. This was not the real case: there was a strong element of volition in their conversion.

But if you showed that, they would not be free of the blame. The one-dimensionality of the characters contributes to the predictability of the action. This does not help. Mainly because the movie begins at a UN incarceration centre on the Iran-Afghanistan border, showing Shalini has already survived her ordeal. The action is shown in a series of flashbacks. The movie then begins with the climax.

There are many scenes of assault, rape and slaughter. Anyone with even superficial exposure to the ISIS video clips and literature would agree that nothing shown in the movie is imaginary.

In a social media note, Ullekh N P, an illustrious journalist, quotes Lynne O’ Donnel, an Afghan affairs reporter, saying that ISIS could not have run a jail for 32,000 women (as first claimed by the movie makers) in Afghanistan because the US had the writ of the place.

True, but I see it as consistent with the methodology of the movie itself, so the project becomes more apocalyptic. It is the same need at work in seeing Kerala as a whole under the Love Jihad threat; a character says: ‘Kerala is going to be an Islamic State.’ Unlikely, Sir.

At the time the movie is set, around 2014, admittedly, a minuscule number of marriages came to be known as Love Jihad. But The Kerala Story seems to imply that a handful of marriages of this kind are powerful enough to augur the end of the booming matrimonial industry of the property-conscious Keralites, Marxism notwithstanding.

Since the assumption of the BJP to power in 2014, the nature of Indian cinema has changed. At Inox, for instance, the build-up to the movie was quite symbolic. The screen came alive at first with the patriotic fervour and momentous music of Ayega India, showcasing the country’s achievements in various walks of life, a much more rousing and potent version of the ancient Indian News Review—the pedestrian Nehruvian propaganda.

Ayega India was followed by the teaser of Adipurush, a movie based on the Ramayana, whose pacifist Maa Nishaada sentiments clearly have evolved to a martial conclusion in a Prabhas, who seems to have developed biceps even in his ears. The accompanying music praising Lord Ram was warlike.

The next in the nature of things was the trailer of IB 71, an Indo-Pak war movie, in which Vidyut Jammval, the equally muscled up soldier-hero, informs Anupam Kher, his seemingly witless superior, of his plans for the utter rout of Pakistan.

And now, we are set for The Kerala Story. It all works to a script.

As it happened, the book I took to the theatre to read in the lobby was J M Coetzee’s Waiting for the Barbarians. It is about an elderly magistrate in a frontier colony of an ‘Empire’ threatened by the ‘Barbarians’, summoning from his challenged spiritual reserves a kind of courage and kindness in the face of the compulsive colonial need to have an enemy at the door; and his painful discovery—subject to prolonged torture and abasement—that the rulers are even more barbaric than the primitive enemy they must maim and kill. It is the fear that makes them cruel. The fear also enables them to define a purpose and meaning to their life: power. Without the enemy, they are lost.

The novel is a sustained and saddening feat, managing to salvage for its sensual and sinning protagonist a sliver of grace in his fallen state. He does not belong to either the Empire or the Barbarians. His heroism, shown most strikingly in his love for a blinded and mostly silent Barbarian girl (who cannot return it on account of tribal taboos), is quite meaningless because nothing comes of it save a manifestation of his cussed fidelity to his personal values— a preference of his friend to his nation. Indeed, the only time he feels rested enough to fall asleep is when he washes the broken feet of the girl.

The novel ends with him coming across children building an imperfect snowman in the square of the ruined town: “This is not the scene I dreamed of. Like much else nowadays, I leave it feeling stupid, like a man who lost his way long ago but pressed on along a road that may lead nowhere.” It is in the magistrate’s desolation that we experience our catharsis. That is what art does. It goes against the grain. It humanises.

The Kerala Story fails on this count. It is not the movie we would like to watch, say, with our Muslim friends. Perhaps that’s why it is such a success. It speaks something about our times. And us.

C P Surendran

One Love and the Many Lives of Osip BPoet, novelist, and screenplay writer. His latest novel is

(cpsurendran@gmail.com)

Mainly because the movie begins at a UN incarceration centre on the Iran-Afghanistan border, showing Shalini has already survived her ordeal. The action is shown in a series of flashbacks. The movie then begins with the climax. There are many scenes of assault, rape and slaughter. Anyone with even superficial exposure to the ISIS video clips and literature would agree that nothing shown in the movie is imaginary. In a social media note, Ullekh N P, an illustrious journalist, quotes Lynne O' Donnel, an Afghan affairs reporter, saying that ISIS could not have run a jail for 32,000 women (as first claimed by the movie makers) in Afghanistan because the US had the writ of the place. True, but I see it as consistent with the methodology of the movie itself, so the project becomes more apocalyptic. 