Reintroducing playfulness in science

Shiv Visvanathan By

Sometimes a small news item commands a different sort of attention than the confetti of election news. The other day it was reported that the government had decided to rationalise the number of autonomous scientific institutions. The word ‘rationalise’ is an intriguing one. It was popularised by the great German sociologist, Max Weber, and evokes a sense of control and predictability as the very requirement of governance. What one misses during the process of rationalisation is the spirit of play, the ecology of surprises, and a sense of soulfulness of an activity like science.

When science is managerialised and instrumentalised, it becomes Big Science, and what one misses are the diversities of research clusters, especially PhD programs. Big Science as organised hubris confronts a village of Little Sciences as play. When one thinks of play and playfulness, one thinks of legends like C V Raman, K S Krishnan and J C Bose. Play is the catalyst of creativity. Rationalised play becomes a mere game, an instrumentalised rule game with predictable results. Play adds to the unexpected and research in life. Play provides different music to the rhythms of knowledge. I remember Raman dismissing the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) when it was inaugurated, by labelling it “as tombs for the burial of scientific instruments”. Play summons the child in you, sometimes literally. A few years ago, the Raman Institute had a program where children were apprenticed to leading scientists. I remember a 10-year-old strutting around with notes, claiming he was studying blackholes.

K S Krishnan captured the same spirit. I recollect a story about him driving through the gates of the National Physical Laboratory (NPL). Krishnan stopped his Studebaker car and rushed down to stop the felling of a tree. He wanted to know why it was being cut. The architects explained that it looked asymmetrical. Krishnan stopped and looked thoughtfully. He then said, “I too have studied symmetry. You create symmetry not by cutting a tree but by planting another one.” For Krishnan, science policy was a dismal science of governance that ruined the playfulness of science. I remember a time in the 1950s when Nehru would rush down to the NPL canteen to talk science with Krishnan. This sense of play is missing now that science has become a huge investment. Physicist Ernest Rutherford once insisted, “The Americans have money, we don’t, therefore we need to think.” Play triggered all forms of talk, from heuristic to fantasy. One misses this today.

One managed with less as one improvised. I remember in the early years at the Raman Institute, diamonds were difficult to obtain. The scientists borrowed them from their wives’ earrings and created a new realm of science. Play allows for improvisation. The culture of jugaad was once part of the playfulness of science.

Play called for a different kind of accountability from science policy. Mistakes were not punished. I remember the distinguished scientist C V Seshadri saying, “Tell me your most interesting mistakes, and I will tell you what kind of science you are doing.” Play adds a different metaphysics of time to science. There is a story about Russian botanist and geneticist Nikolai Vavilov. When he was in Cambridge, he observed that his colleague was deeply empiricist. In his very Russian accent, Vavilov claimed, “X has no phi-lo-sophee.”

Recently, I was reading Patrick Geddes’ letter to Sister Nivedita about the proposed Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore. Geddes wanted a playful science, a hybrid science which would syncretise two cultures. Like Bose, he wanted a civilisational science that was playful, not a nationalist science that would become jingoist. Playfulness is one of the great bulwarks against the demands of a nation state. For Bose, colonisation and nationalisation are elements which playfulness in its plurality must resist. This is why Geddes said that science should emerge from childhood myths, creating a fecundity of hypotheses.

I remember sitting as a college boy listening to a conversation between scientists including my father, meteorologist C Ramaswamy and astrophysicist Chandrashekhar. It moved between archeology and meteorology. They rattled on for four hours, only stopping for coffee. My grand-aunt wickedly added that even science stopped before filter coffee. She said, “Look at them, quarrelling like happy sparrows over some hypothesis.” One wishes one heard more stories like this.

I feel a sense of anxiety when government committees attempt to modify the autonomy of institutions. They literally destroy the ecology of science. A scientist, once editor of Current Science, explained it to me. He said that science gave a sense of style to cities like Calcutta and Bangalore. The sense of science added to the freedom of the city. Today’s committees can destroy both cities and science. He meant that a governmentalised science would make the city more bureaucratic. His prescient comments have the immediacy of obituary today.

People overplaying the nation state often forget that the real dreams of Indian nationalism were visions of childhood and science. This was true of Gandhi, Tagore, Geddes, Besant and Raman. They dreamt a different science. A science with a different spirit which this regime seeks to clericalise through governmental committees. Protecting autonomous science is a guarantee against clericalised science. This is a promise we need to make to the future. Play and freedom make science and democracy liveable and possible.

This is a task for civil society to keep such worlds of childhood alive. Destroying both the childhood and playfulness of science by clericalising them might be one of the unstated crimes of this regime. I was dreaming for a moment: Imagine a K S Krishnan, a Satish Dhawan, a Raman and a Chandrashekhar chuckling and annotating the Kasturirangan Report.

Science is too precious to be left to clerks and regimes. One needs a playful sense of science to retain a playful attitude to power. One is reminded of a story from the early years of the Nazi era by Austrian journalist Robert Jungk. A scientist worriedly asks his colleague whether the Nazis had damaged science. The latter replies abruptly that they can’t as it doesn’t exist anymore.

The last paragraph is an addendum to this essay. The man who popularised the idea of play in academics was the Dutch historian Johan Huizinga. He was a Sanskrit scholar who used the Sanskrit idea of leela to outline the culture of medievalism. A playful man, he was dean of the University of Utrecht. When the Nazis demanded he fall in line, he chose to go to the camps. The idea of play seems to be haunted by tragedy in this era.

Shiv Visvanathan

Social scientist associated with THE COMPOST HEAP, a group researching alternative imaginations

(svcsds@gmail.com)

Sometimes a small news item commands a different sort of attention than the confetti of election news. The other day it was reported that the government had decided to rationalise the number of autonomous scientific institutions. The word ‘rationalise’ is an intriguing one. It was popularised by the great German sociologist, Max Weber, and evokes a sense of control and predictability as the very requirement of governance. What one misses during the process of rationalisation is the spirit of play, the ecology of surprises, and a sense of soulfulness of an activity like science. When science is managerialised and instrumentalised, it becomes Big Science, and what one misses are the diversities of research clusters, especially PhD programs. Big Science as organised hubris confronts a village of Little Sciences as play. When one thinks of play and playfulness, one thinks of legends like C V Raman, K S Krishnan and J C Bose. Play is the catalyst of creativity. Rationalised play becomes a mere game, an instrumentalised rule game with predictable results. Play adds to the unexpected and research in life. Play provides different music to the rhythms of knowledge. I remember Raman dismissing the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) when it was inaugurated, by labelling it “as tombs for the burial of scientific instruments”. Play summons the child in you, sometimes literally. A few years ago, the Raman Institute had a program where children were apprenticed to leading scientists. I remember a 10-year-old strutting around with notes, claiming he was studying blackholes. K S Krishnan captured the same spirit. I recollect a story about him driving through the gates of the National Physical Laboratory (NPL). Krishnan stopped his Studebaker car and rushed down to stop the felling of a tree. He wanted to know why it was being cut. The architects explained that it looked asymmetrical. Krishnan stopped and looked thoughtfully. He then said, “I too have studied symmetry. You create symmetry not by cutting a tree but by planting another one.” For Krishnan, science policy was a dismal science of governance that ruined the playfulness of science. I remember a time in the 1950s when Nehru would rush down to the NPL canteen to talk science with Krishnan. This sense of play is missing now that science has become a huge investment. Physicist Ernest Rutherford once insisted, “The Americans have money, we don’t, therefore we need to think.” Play triggered all forms of talk, from heuristic to fantasy. One misses this today. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); One managed with less as one improvised. I remember in the early years at the Raman Institute, diamonds were difficult to obtain. The scientists borrowed them from their wives’ earrings and created a new realm of science. Play allows for improvisation. The culture of jugaad was once part of the playfulness of science. Play called for a different kind of accountability from science policy. Mistakes were not punished. I remember the distinguished scientist C V Seshadri saying, “Tell me your most interesting mistakes, and I will tell you what kind of science you are doing.” Play adds a different metaphysics of time to science. There is a story about Russian botanist and geneticist Nikolai Vavilov. When he was in Cambridge, he observed that his colleague was deeply empiricist. In his very Russian accent, Vavilov claimed, “X has no phi-lo-sophee.” Recently, I was reading Patrick Geddes’ letter to Sister Nivedita about the proposed Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore. Geddes wanted a playful science, a hybrid science which would syncretise two cultures. Like Bose, he wanted a civilisational science that was playful, not a nationalist science that would become jingoist. Playfulness is one of the great bulwarks against the demands of a nation state. For Bose, colonisation and nationalisation are elements which playfulness in its plurality must resist. This is why Geddes said that science should emerge from childhood myths, creating a fecundity of hypotheses. I remember sitting as a college boy listening to a conversation between scientists including my father, meteorologist C Ramaswamy and astrophysicist Chandrashekhar. It moved between archeology and meteorology. They rattled on for four hours, only stopping for coffee. My grand-aunt wickedly added that even science stopped before filter coffee. She said, “Look at them, quarrelling like happy sparrows over some hypothesis.” One wishes one heard more stories like this. I feel a sense of anxiety when government committees attempt to modify the autonomy of institutions. They literally destroy the ecology of science. A scientist, once editor of Current Science, explained it to me. He said that science gave a sense of style to cities like Calcutta and Bangalore. The sense of science added to the freedom of the city. Today’s committees can destroy both cities and science. He meant that a governmentalised science would make the city more bureaucratic. His prescient comments have the immediacy of obituary today. People overplaying the nation state often forget that the real dreams of Indian nationalism were visions of childhood and science. This was true of Gandhi, Tagore, Geddes, Besant and Raman. They dreamt a different science. A science with a different spirit which this regime seeks to clericalise through governmental committees. Protecting autonomous science is a guarantee against clericalised science. This is a promise we need to make to the future. Play and freedom make science and democracy liveable and possible. This is a task for civil society to keep such worlds of childhood alive. Destroying both the childhood and playfulness of science by clericalising them might be one of the unstated crimes of this regime. I was dreaming for a moment: Imagine a K S Krishnan, a Satish Dhawan, a Raman and a Chandrashekhar chuckling and annotating the Kasturirangan Report. Science is too precious to be left to clerks and regimes. One needs a playful sense of science to retain a playful attitude to power. One is reminded of a story from the early years of the Nazi era by Austrian journalist Robert Jungk. A scientist worriedly asks his colleague whether the Nazis had damaged science. The latter replies abruptly that they can’t as it doesn’t exist anymore. The last paragraph is an addendum to this essay. The man who popularised the idea of play in academics was the Dutch historian Johan Huizinga. He was a Sanskrit scholar who used the Sanskrit idea of leela to outline the culture of medievalism. A playful man, he was dean of the University of Utrecht. When the Nazis demanded he fall in line, he chose to go to the camps. The idea of play seems to be haunted by tragedy in this era. Shiv Visvanathan Social scientist associated with THE COMPOST HEAP, a group researching alternative imaginations (svcsds@gmail.com)