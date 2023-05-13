Karnataka results: Caste arithmetic and a new rainbow social coalition

The Old Mysore region saw the clear play of the caste factor. The Vokkaliga vote saw a three-way split, with the Janata Dal (S) and the Congress drawing the lion’s share with a small slice siding with the BJP. What is critical to explain the good performance of the Congress is the role of the rainbow social coalition of Non-Dominant Backward Castes, Dalits, Tribals and Muslims that it was able to garner the support of besides the Vokkaligas. The fact that the party did not declare a Chief Ministerial candidate to ensure the rainbow coalition remains in place needs to be kept in mind. Both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar represented important social groups whose support was vital for the party. While the BJP also increased its vote share in this region, the steep fall of the Janata Dal(S) vote and the bulk of that moving to the Congress not only benefited the new ruling party but adversely affected the chances of BJP candidates.