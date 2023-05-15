The Kerala Story: Demands seeking its ban baseless

A Surya Prakash By

The decisions of the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court not to entertain petitions seeking the ban of the film The Kerala Story must be welcomed because otherwise, we would be heading towards an irretrievable breakdown of democratic traditions in the country. Only recently, the higher judiciary refused to intervene when some members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sought similar injunctions against a song — Besharam Rang — in Shahrukh Khan’s movie Pathan. Similarly, there have been instances in the past when some Hindi films sought to ridicule Hindu godmen, but the courts refused to intervene.

The Kerala Story is a movie that highlights terrorism and entities like ISIS, and the message of this film is central to the survival of democracy in the country. Yes, it targets terrorist groups who promote barbaric practices in the name of religion. Every Indian who longs for the survival of a secular, democratic and liberal society in India will have to call out all such forces. Freedom of expression is not a one-way street and there cannot be two sets of approaches to issues dealing with different religions.

However, several attempts were made to stop the release of the movie. Initially, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the petitions and asked the petitioners to approach the Kerala High Court. The high court also refused to intervene in the matter. It said a competent authority—the Central Board of Film Certification—has seen the film and found it suitable for public exhibition. When the petitioners approached the Supreme Court yet again, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the bench had applied its mind. How many times will this be challenged? Significantly, the court said that one must be “careful about staying films”. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also told a public rally in Karnataka that the film exposed the ugly side of terrorism and its consequences for society.

In any case, many years ago when the Sangh Parivar raised the issue of “Love Jihad”, the Hindu middle class which had been fed on a staple pseudo-secular diet from the days of Jawaharlal Nehru mocked the idea and laughed at those who used such terms. However, with the passage of time, it is now accepted even by Hindus who squirm at the idea of being identified as Hindus, that this is now a reality in Kerala and some other states and regions like coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, the Christians in Kerala who joined the Muslims in ridiculing the Sangh Parivar’s “fake narrative” are now called upon to revisit the issue in the wake of allegations that Christian girls are now falling into the “Love Jihad” trap.

In 2010, V S Achuthanandan, the then chief minister of Kerala, said that the Popular Front of India (PFI) planned to Islamise Kerala “using money and marriages”.

Around that time, the Kerala High Court also ordered a probe into allegations of there being an organised racket in conversions. In 2012, the then chief minister Oommen Chandy informed the state Assembly that 2,667 young women had been converted to Islam in the state since 2006, most of whom were Hindus and some Christians. In fact, one of the three girls “trapped” in the movie is a Christian — in fact, an adherent of the Roman Catholic Church.

Having seen the film, this writer would like to say that while some individuals claiming to represent Muslims are finding the film objectionable, they must know that there is much in the movie that can offend Hindus and Christians as well. For example, in the film, a Muslim protagonist—Asifa—who is tasked to trap the Hindu and Christian girls in her hostel, tells her hostel mates and all those watching the movie what she thinks of Hinduism and Christianity. She says, unlike her God, the Hindu gods are helpless. Rama was helpless when Ravana abducted his wife and even took the help of a Vaanar (monkey) to rescue her. Krishna is famous for his Rasleela, casting a glad eye on the girls all the time, and there is a god who is carrying his ailing wife all around Bharat in search of help.

She then turns to the Christian and says, “When Jesus was crucified, your God did nothing to help him.” She goes on to say: “This being the ‘fate’ of your gods, how can they ever help you?” The Hindu and Christian girls are simply not equipped to counter the Muslim girl’s vicious propaganda against their religious beliefs. But, it does not end there. Asifa then goes on to tell them that only Allah can save them and protect them. The brainwashing continues. In another situation, she instigates an attack on the girls in the marketplace and while consoling them, talks about the virtues of the hijab. Wear the hijab and Allah will protect you from molestation and rape, she says. From then on, all the girls switch to the hijab.

Asifa tells the Hindu girls, Shalini and Geetanjali, that they are “kafirs” fit for the hellfire. The girls panic. How do we save ourselves, they ask. Only Allah can save you, says Asifa, provided you convert to Islam. There are repeated contemptuous remarks about Hinduism while exalting the virtues of Islam. One girl is told to spit on her “kafir” father and demand her share of the property because it is not a sin to make such demands on “kafirs”. Finally, one of the girls, who is fully brainwashed, returns home after converting to Islam and tells her communist father: “I am ashamed to be a Hindu.” In the movie, Shalini lands up in ISIS territory. Geetanjali hangs herself after her Muslim boyfriend releases her nude pictures when she gets out of his clutches, and the Christian girl is repeatedly raped and runs from pillar to post for help.

All this in a nation where the Hindus constitute one billion and 80% of the population. Yet, they and the Christians remain tolerant and silent. And who are those who are complaining? Some alleged defenders of Islam! At this rate, we will have to say, “Democracy khatre me hai!”

The market will decide if it is not up to the mark. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also told a public rally in Karnataka that the film exposed the ugly side of terrorism and its consequences for society. In any case, many years ago when the Sangh Parivar raised the issue of "Love Jihad", the Hindu middle class which had been fed on a staple pseudo-secular diet from the days of Jawaharlal Nehru mocked the idea and laughed at those who used such terms. However, with the passage of time, it is now accepted even by Hindus who squirm at the idea of being identified as Hindus, that this is now a reality in Kerala and some other states and regions like coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, the Christians in Kerala who joined the Muslims in ridiculing the Sangh Parivar's "fake narrative" are now called upon to revisit the issue in the wake of allegations that Christian girls are now falling into the "Love Jihad" trap. 