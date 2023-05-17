The revolving dorrs of oil politics

The Ukraine war-induced G7 sanctions were feared to cast a shadow on this ‘cordiality’. It was not to be so. Oil slipped in to provide succour! With a mere 1% share in India’s crude oil imports before the Ukraine conflict, Russian oil constituted 34% of the import basket in March 2023. While the Urals comprised 80% of India’s Russian oil imports in January 2023, it fell to 70% in March, expressive of contracting imports from Russia.