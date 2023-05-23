Changing dynamics: When the city is the new village

Harish Bijoor By

In the beginning, there was the village. And then came the city. And then there was the village again. All over again. Life is cyclical. I am in the midst of an ongoing study comprising a sample size of 84,630 people who live in Indian villages. This is a study that has been going on for the last nine years. I study the same set of villages and, more or less the same set of villagers, and watch. The idea is to study the changing or the unchanging patterns (for that matter) of the Indian villager, village life, society and inclinations—political, economic, religious and social. The output is monthly, rich and loaded with insight.

For the purpose of this article, I pick just one facet of an Indian village: its geography. How is a village laid out? Who lives where? And do people move from one segment of the pre-defined village to another? What allows for this transition? And what doesn’t? How did all this happen and fall into place?

Even as I answer some of these questions through my ongoing study in Indian villages, I must say that I have conducted parallel research across villages in Indonesia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa and China. I have compared data sets, both qualitative and quantitative. Voila! Not very strangely, the world is flat. What I find in terms of the geographical layout of a village, I find common not only in India, but across all countries mentioned as test cases—with smaller sample sizes of investigation of course. Take it with a pinch of salt for sure (but not a shovel), as my sample size covers a miniscule 5,640 villages out of 6,43,920 villages that dot the landscape of India.

Back to the original point then. How is a village laid out? Typically and traditionally, caste is a very important part of the fabric of an Indian village. It all, therefore, begins with caste. And gone are the days of single-caste villages in India.

Today, every village is a mixed village, with the Brahmana, Kshatriya, Vaishya and Shudra segments of caste-based society living together in harmony. Those from the sub-castes thrive in the very same ecosystem as well. When you add religion to this mix, there is a way of further segmenting who lives where. Ghettoisation is still not a trend you can pinpoint in the village. Thankfully.

There is a method to the segmentation of the dwelling areas of various groups. Either by design or conscious happenstance, different castes tend to live in different segments of the Indian village. Houses are laid out literally in concentric circles that radiate from the center of the village. And the center of the village is where the village well is. The traditional village well, that large peepal tree under which the panchayat used to sit (and still sits in many cases), and the primary temple of the village—are all magnet landmarks defining the epicentre of the village.

Not very strangely, the village gets divided into the Brahmana, Kshatriya, Vaishya and Shudra parts rather seamlessly. Typically, to the naked eye, all this is not visible at all, and neither is it an oft-spoken-about topic. The village is, however, divided. And not as united and mixed as one would imagine it to be. At least in terms of caste, and most certainly in terms of the attendant wealth and power that each of these castes boasts of.

The ones who live closest to the traditional assets of the village like the village well, the temple and the primary (and in some cases sacred) tree of the village are those who are seen to be opinion leaders in the village ecosystem. In many cases, these are the temple priests, the teachers, and those who follow similar vocations. Many of them are not as rich as those who live in surrounding areas today, but geography defines clout and power. Clout and power of opinion for sure that flow from one generation to the next.

Those who then live in the periphery of this core are those who belong to the Kshatriya and Vaishya segments and, in the outermost periphery of the village, live those who belong to the Shudra segment. The more you are distanced from the primary village assets, the lower the social status. Ouch. This hurts. This pinches. This pains. Even to write.

None of this has been made to happen in recent years. The Indian village has been there for far too long. Been there for far too long to care for social niceties or political correctness. Let me allow the point to rest. And simmer in our psyches.

Now let me fly into the big city of today. Is there such a similar geographic division of the big city? What about in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Hyderabad , Kolkata or Bengaluru? Thankfully no. Not yet.

But wait. I wish to make a point. A politically incorrect point even. Big cities are creating their own geographic segmentation of society. Let me pick Bengaluru. The city has two parts to it. An old part of the city and a newer one. Typically, one would say that the older areas are in the heart of the city and the newer parts are in the periphery. While Chamrajpete and Chickpete are the older parts, the new parts are Bellandur and IT hubs like Whitefield. But that would be an overt simplification, wouldn’t it?

Look closely though. Feel the pulse of what is changing. There is a covert segmentation of the city taking place on the basis of affordability and money power. Take the home rentals market in Bengaluru. The boom in prices is in some central localities, and equally in the areas close to the IT corridor. And when I use the term IT, I use it loosely to represent our traditional IT companies, ITES, Biotech, our startups, online enterprises of every kind, R&D establishments of global MNCs, and more.

Affordability is today redefining the emergence of geographies which seek similar types of occupants. While traditional salaries from traditional professions are quite unable to bear the bite of new rental inflation, folks who work for the superleagues of new-age companies are able to grin and bear it all. The city in turn gets divided based on profession. Without sinking into another politically incorrect discussion, I would just ask us to sit up and smell the coffee. Sit up and watch the city as it changes. As it morphs.

In many ways, the big city is the new village. The village of yore, as it fell into place in the good or bad old days.

Harish Bijoor

Brand Guru and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc

(harishbijoor@hotmail.com)

Even as I answer some of these questions through my ongoing study in Indian villages, I must say that I have conducted parallel research across villages in Indonesia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa and China. I have compared data sets, both qualitative and quantitative. Voila! Not very strangely, the world is flat. What I find in terms of the geographical layout of a village, I find common not only in India, but across all countries mentioned as test cases—with smaller sample sizes of investigation of course. Take it with a pinch of salt for sure (but not a shovel), as my sample size covers a miniscule 5,640 villages out of 6,43,920 villages that dot the landscape of India. Back to the original point then. How is a village laid out? Typically and traditionally, caste is a very important part of the fabric of an Indian village. It all, therefore, begins with caste. 