National Curriculum Framework and the gaps in the system

The draft National Curriculum Framework 2023 (NCF 2023) openly acknowledges that the school assessment process debilitates rather than nurtures the abilities of students. The 10th and 12th board exams are especially culpable of stressing out students. These high-stake exams give a feeling to students and parents that life is determined by the 10th or 12th exams, each written in three hours’ time. It comes down to ‘upcoming exams’, ‘ongoing exams’ and ‘past exams’ determining the relationship between parents and their children. What potential and merit do these tests have in evaluating students’ talents? Though the draft NCF 2023 attempts to provide an answer, its effectiveness must be determined after implementation.

The views put forward in the draft NCF 2023 about the board exams have already triggered discussions. An important reason is the self-critical assessment that NCF 2023 made about board exams. Board examinations have failed in their primary task of assessing the various abilities of students. Instead, they ended up measuring students’ ‘ability to mug up content’. Of course, this is an age-old and popular criticism about examinations.

It will not be an exaggeration to say that a student who prepares like this, with minimum intelligence, will probably score higher in science exams than Newton or Einstein. Parents believe it is their responsibility to ‘prepare’ their child. Often, this even leads to physical abuse, affecting the parent-child relationship, sometimes with long-term bad effects.

Board exams are only at the end of the year. In this regard, the suggestions of the draft NCF 2023 are generally acceptable but require more precision in their implementation. The main suggestion is that board exams should become a means of measuring the achievement of the outcomes stated in the curriculum. Board exams are written tests. Not all abilities can be measured with a written test. In that case, evaluations through internal assessments become very important.

There are allegations that schools are generous in awarding internal marks so that the pass percentage remains high. Intense competition among schools to ensure a high pass percentage may spoil the true spirit of internal evaluation. This necessitates a system to ensure equitable distribution of internal marks. Mechanisms like external examination boards to revalidate the internal marks awarded by teachers to students are essential for fair evaluation.

The draft NCF 2023 states that an important responsibility of the examination boards is to develop and implement assessment tools that aid in accurately measuring the skills and abilities required to complete the curriculum. This includes a variety of skills and competencies that cannot be measured through customary written tests. This necessitates evaluation tools which can assess the students’ varied skills through both written and other means.

But the examination boards of various states and CBSE do not have a research wing to develop such tools. Examination boards are just bureaucratic offices. For board exams to become an accurate and fair measure of students’ skills and abilities, the assessment will have to be derived on the basis of a systematic research process, every year.

The second suggestion is having two board examinations for 10th and 12th grade to prevent stressed students from pinning all their hopes on one exam. Will reforming board exams from one exam to two help reduce exam stress? Can a student be allowed to write board exams only once or are they allowed to write twice? If allowed to write both exams, children will be under pressure to take both. A child who gets 99 marks will take the second test to make up for a missed mark. Similarly, a student who passes the exam with a reasonable score may also be pressured to attempt it again. However, it is the students who score low that deserve to take the second exam. Still, what is the remedy for this double stress, especially for low performers?

Another suggestion of NCF 2023 is on-demand board examinations, as envisioned by NEP 2020. This will be applicable to secondary school students. Parents and teachers craving for better performance of their wards would advise them to delay taking the board exam if it is on-demand. Students will think, “When should I demand an examination during the academic year?” Until the syllabus is fully covered at school, students will not demand board exams. So there will be hardly any takers for the board examinations until the last quarter or till the whole syllabus is completed. This means that the demand for board exams will start only after completion of syllabus, that is, by the end of the academic year. So, this would not differ much from the existing examination system.

In spite of all the alluring suggestions by NCF 2023, the scaling down of test anxiety seems to be a chimera. NCF may consider splitting the board exams into smaller connected units and distributing them over the entire period of secondary schooling, i.e., 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades. This would facilitate spontaneous assessments of students in their schools.

In spontaneous assessments, children are evaluated by well-trained teachers using scientific tools in natural school settings. Board exams will start from the very first day of the secondary schooling of a student. Reducing the weightage for year-end written examinations, spontaneous assessments rely heavily on the fair and just evaluation by teachers. Teachers as fair evaluators are the cornerstones of the spontaneous assessment system. The scores derived through this procedure must be validated through the support of an external team of experts who make multiple visits to the school during the academic period. It will help change the perception that excellence in board exams can only happen through ‘writing’ and with herculean ‘preparation’.

Prof Amruth G Kumar

Professor and Dean, School of Education, Central University of Kerala

(amruth@cukerala.ac.in)

Board examinations have failed in their primary task of assessing the various abilities of students. Instead, they ended up measuring students' 'ability to mug up content'. Of course, this is an age-old and popular criticism about examinations. It will not be an exaggeration to say that a student who prepares like this, with minimum intelligence, will probably score higher in science exams than Newton or Einstein. Parents believe it is their responsibility to 'prepare' their child. Often, this even leads to physical abuse, affecting the parent-child relationship, sometimes with long-term bad effects. Board exams are only at the end of the year. In this regard, the suggestions of the draft NCF 2023 are generally acceptable but require more precision in their implementation. The main suggestion is that board exams should become a means of measuring the achievement of the outcomes stated in the curriculum. 