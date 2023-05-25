Politics of the right vs rite of judiciary

P R Kumaraswamy By

Since its founding in 1948, Israel has built its international image and reputation on its democratic credentials. Despite arguments and differences over the status of its Arab minority population, no comparable states in the Middle Eastern region can compete with, let alone better, Israel. Thus, the international community largely accepted Israel’s credentials as it has been surrounded by hereditary monarchs, autocratic rulers and military dictators. If the experiments with democracy have considerably diluted the secular character of Türkiye, confessional politics have exposed rather than strengthened democracy in Lebanon. Thus, over a century after the demise of the multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious Ottoman Empire, with all its imperfections and shortcomings, Israel symbolises and represents democracy, or the lack of it, in the Middle East.

From the beginning, deep political divisions and social cleavages consolidated democracy in Israel. The popular maxim ‘Two Israelis and three political views’ symbolises this diversity and division essential for its success. Though during the pre-state era, most Jews emigrated from non-democratic environments, their strive for nation-building was accompanied by the need to cooperate and co-opt diverse stands of opinion.

The post-1948 diversity witnessed unstable coalitions wherein no political party or alliance could secure the simple majority of 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset. As a result, periodic changes of governments and frequent elections came to mark Israeli democracy and its fragility. Thus, in 75 years, Israel had 24 elections (with an average survival rate of just over three years) and 37 governments (with an average longevity rate of just two years).

The Israeli democracy took a definite turn in 1977 when the electorate ended the monopoly of the Labour Party and voted the right-wing Likud to office; since then, the Likud has dominated, and often controlled, the political space through ideological convergence and tactical understanding with religious parties, who were once staunch allies of Labour Zionism. The political shift also reflected and manifested in increasing political instability, the shrinking of the labour and left parties, and the emergence of diverse centralist parties, with Blue and White and Yesh Atid being the latest avatars.

Deep disagreements and differences over key aspects of individual and social life have marked the heterogeneity of Israeli polity. Issues such as civil-military relations, the role of religion in personal lives, religious-secular schism, contests over the economic model and the vexed peace process became the battlegrounds for diversity. Often these differences resulted in differing strategies in addressing national security challenges; Netanyahu’s inability to pursue a robust military strategy vis-à-vis the Iranian nuclear programme, for example, is partly due to severe differences within the military-security establishment.

Against these divisions and disagreements, the Israel democracy drew its strength from the virulently independent and assertive judiciary. While they could ignore and even belittle critical international opinions, Israeli governments must submit to the judiciary and its increasing activism since the early 1990s. The absence of a written Constitution enabled greater judicial activism, especially during the tenure of Aharon Barak as the president of the Supreme Court during 1995–2006. Like its counterparts in the West, the Israeli judiciary preferred and prioritised Israel’s democratic credentials over the narrow sectoral agenda of the political class. Gender parity in the military, accountability of elected officials, the fight against political corruption, gender-sensitive social norms, an equitable military draft, etc., were largely spurred by judicial moves.

These, in turn, generated anger among a significant section of Israeli society, especially those representing the right-wing and religious groups who understood and identified the liberal judiciary with the left and hence a threat to their long-term survival. Curbing the judiciary’s power, thus, became the new fulcrum for the right-religious alliance. There is also a personal dimension to this fight against the judiciary: Prime Minister Netanyahu and leader of the Shas party Aryeh Deri face corruption charges.

Netanyahu, who heads the narrow 64-member ruling coalition, is facing increasing pressures from his coalition partners. Religious parties are adamant on two core issues: One, the return of Deri to the cabinet after he was forced to quit by the judiciary days after Netanyahu assumed office last December. The second and equally emotive issue for the religious voters is securing a clear and indefinite exemption for the yeshiva students from military service which is compulsory for all Jewish men and women.

As events during the last week of April indicated, even solemn occasions like national day celebrations could not dampen or sidestep deep divisions within the country over Netanyahu’s determination to make the judiciary the appendix of the executive. Popular and elected politicians rarely tolerate, let alone enjoy, judicial autonomy, especially when the latter demands accountability and the rule of law. Netanyahu is no exception and seeks to emulate former US president Donald Trump and fill the judiciary with conservative persons. This, in turn, led to popular protests since early January.

One might narrowly interpret these protests as signs of continuing political instability, the weakening of Netanyahu’s authority and sidestepping of critical national security and foreign policy issues facing the country. Indeed, Israel’s relations with the outside world have taken a backseat, and as an internal report prepared by senior members of the foreign ministry indicated, these protests and their rationale have negatively impacted Israel’s diplomatic fortunes in several Western capitals.

Having bought some time by temporarily suspending his proposal to transform the judiciary, Netanyahu recognises that abandoning his plan will undo his coalition. He is already facing the heat from his far-right allies, who demand more assertive and aggressive policies towards Israeli Arabs and Palestinians in the occupied territories. They also demand increased settlement activities.

Though opinion polls predict a resounding victory for the opposition, the protesters—from diverse sections, age groups, social strata and geographic locations—clearly show that the battle is not over until the reforms are scrapped. Israel is heading towards a more tumultuous and hotter summer.

P R Kumaraswamy

Professor at JNU. Teaches contemporary Middle East​

(kumaraswamy.pr@gmail.com)

Thus, in 75 years, Israel had 24 elections (with an average survival rate of just over three years) and 37 governments (with an average longevity rate of just two years). The Israeli democracy took a definite turn in 1977 when the electorate ended the monopoly of the Labour Party and voted the right-wing Likud to office; since then, the Likud has dominated, and often controlled, the political space through ideological convergence and tactical understanding with religious parties, who were once staunch allies of Labour Zionism. The political shift also reflected and manifested in increasing political instability, the shrinking of the labour and left parties, and the emergence of diverse centralist parties, with Blue and White and Yesh Atid being the latest avatars. Deep disagreements and differences over key aspects of individual and social life have marked the heterogeneity of Israeli polity. 