India passively watches Pakistan’s travails unfold

The fact that the Indian establishment would view with equanimity the mayhem in Pakistan that at one point seemed heading toward a colour revolution would have come as a surprise. But, quintessentially, it only showed that although the relationship stands barricaded, it has become predictable and somewhat ‘stable’. The comfort level is appreciable that Pakistan will weather this storm, as it has done many a storm previously—and some of them had proved to be hurricanes.

A paradox which is seldom understood in the broader public domain in our country is the degree of New Delhi’s comfort level with the Pakistani generals and that country’s army as an institution. How easy it is for a former head of R&AW to pair with his erstwhile ISI counterpart to reminisce in a single book! Seriously, the Pakistani military can be regarded as a cautious and conservative institution that is averse to risk-taking, and its commitment to Pakistan’s stability and security has remained unwavering.

The most abstruse question today would be India’s apparent apathy vis-à-vis Imran Khan. On the face of it, Imran Khan claims to represent the forces of change, and there is no denying that Pakistan badly needs ‘change’ to get out of the cul-de-sac in which the political class has consigned it. But a deep dive will reveal the complexities, as Imran Khan is anything but a one-dimensional man.

Imran Khan is the charioteer of an unwieldy coalition comprising diverse elements ranging from pro-Taliban Islamists to disenchanted ex-faujis and tens of millions of restive youth heaving with frustrations and fired up by aspirations. How the froth would taste when the fermentation is complete is anybody’s guess. What happens in such uncertain situations is often that the most organised group gains ascendance. In an analogous situation, Iran’s example showed how the ‘fedayeen’ were drawn from groups with both Marxist and religious tendencies—Tudeh Party, in fact, and its various splinter groups even joined the ulama in broad opposition to the Shah’s regime and successfully rallied a society that was at once traditional, conservative, rural and also industrial, modern, and urban—but the leadership of the revolution came into the hands of the religious establishment, which ultimately appropriated state power. Why would any sensible Indian want a similar fate for Pakistan?

In such a paradigm, the Indian establishment will militate against revisionist thinking. Inevitably, the thinking within the security establishment, in particular, will be that the right attitude toward unfolding events—the situation is still evolving—should be, pragmatically speaking, one of hedonistic egoism. Indeed, what would make the Indian establishment happiest will be whatever provides us with the most net pleasure. From the vicious manner in which External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tore into Bilawal Bhutto, Delhi may have inadvertently conveyed a preference for the Sharifs. The animosity toward Bilawal was quite out of proportion, but it might have been for two reasons.

First, there is no question that Bilawal crossed a red line by finger-pointing at Prime Minister Narendra Modi while on a visit to the US instead of doing the right thing by tipping his hat to a senior politician, keeping all options open. Whatever might have been his motivations—the young man likely got carried away by the effusive welcome from his American counterpart Antony Blinken—there was no real need to have been so very acerbic.

Second, in India-Pakistan folklore, at least, Bhutto and Gandhi families have enjoyed a rare chemistry. And today, it is not only a legacy to be inherited but also generational. That may well be an exaggerated notion, but the present ruling elite must be extremely sensitive about it—although there is nothing stopping them from emulating the consistent pattern of the Gandhi family striving to enrich government-to-government relations with enduring friendships at a personal level with the political aristocracies in India’s neighbourhood.

Going forward, however, the status quo is going to be an untenable proposition. Beyond being a hackneyed cliche, it is foolhardy to imagine that the more Pakistan seems to change, the more it remains the same. It is a dynamic and vibrant society on a rising curve of disillusionment with the entrenched power brokers, furious about misgovernance, corruption, economy and so on. It is plain to see that there is no appeal within Pakistan anymore for a politically expedient argument that Indians secretly incubated this potentially terminal illness. Imran Khan is spot on to raise the warning that the spectre of disintegration haunts Pakistan.

What complicates matters today is that the neocons in the Biden administration goofed up, faced with the advent of a new cold war, by repeating the usurpation of power in the Fifties to harness Pakistan’s strategic location to the West’s advantage in the prevailing bipolar global setting. In the Pakistani context, the famous statement by Karl Marx holds immense relevance: ‘History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.’

The Biden administration could have used diplomacy to preserve American interests while allowing Pakistan the space to navigate its interests too. There were seamless possibilities. Imran Khan remains the most westernised Pakistani politician currently. The US refused to engage with him while aligning with India. The Afghan war posed a huge impediment, but a new beginning was always possible. Imran Khan could have been an optimal interlocutor, given his rapport with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

A government under the Sharifs or Bilawal will operate in a phenomenally changed regional setting. To recall the prescient words of late American statesman and strategic thinker Zbigniew Brzezinski in his celebrated book The Grand Chessboard, ‘America’s emergence as the sole global superpower now makes an integrated and comprehensive strategy for Eurasia imperative. … The world’s most populous aspirants to regional hegemony, China and India, are in Eurasia, as are all the potential political or economic challengers to American primacy. … Collectively, Eurasia’s potential power overshadows even America’s. Eurasia is the world’s axial supercontinent.”

The recent Pakistan-China-Afghanistan ministerial in Islamabad, attended by foreign minister Qin Gang, and the inaugural China-Central Asia Summit at Xi’an, chaired by President Xi Jinping, underscore that China will push back, in concert with Russia.

The most abstruse question today would be India's apparent apathy vis-à-vis Imran Khan. On the face of it, Imran Khan claims to represent the forces of change, and there is no denying that Pakistan badly needs 'change' to get out of the cul-de-sac in which the political class has consigned it. But a deep dive will reveal the complexities, as Imran Khan is anything but a one-dimensional man. Imran Khan is the charioteer of an unwieldy coalition comprising diverse elements ranging from pro-Taliban Islamists to disenchanted ex-faujis and tens of millions of restive youth heaving with frustrations and fired up by aspirations. How the froth would taste when the fermentation is complete is anybody's guess. What happens in such uncertain situations is often that the most organised group gains ascendance. 