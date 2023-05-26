Karnataka polls will not derail BJP’s agenda of nation building

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan By

The BJP never loses an election. It either wins or learns. Since the time of Jansangh, defeat has been translated into learning and has been one of the main political discourses of the party. The BJP has not been defeated, which is reflected in the people’s mandate regarding vote share. While the BJP has maintained a similar vote share since 2018, the Congress, in contrast to its earlier humdrum performance, has achieved stronger consolidation. However, the BJP graciously conceded defeat and accepted the people’s mandate with utmost humility. Victories and defeats are parts of the electoral process, and no party is immune to them. The BJP has begun deeper introspection and analysis of the shortcomings.

The party had a good agenda as it went to the polls—the development mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. The double engine government had brought many initiatives which improved the lives of the common person and the dignity of women like the Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Kisan Samman, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health Card, building toilets, etc. Probably the party could have been better at effectively communicating this to the electorate.

Preliminary analysis of the electoral mandate has yielded quite a lot of takeaways. It is important to note that despite the seat difference, the BJP’s overall vote share has more or less stood the same between 2018 and 2023, at around 36%. This indicates that the voters still trust the BJP and have faith in us. In terms of an absolute number of votes, the BJP has gained an additional 8 lakh votes compared to 2018.

While the vote share has come down in the northern part of the state, it has improved in the southern parts of Karnataka. For instance, in Greater Bengaluru, which comprises the BBMP region, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara, the BJP’s vote share has improved significantly in this election—from 34.11% in 2018 to 42.19% in 2023, marking an 8.08% increase. We’ve gained additional seats as well. In the Old Mysore region, too, covering Mandya, Hassan, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, the BJP’s vote share has jumped by 2.63%, from 18.67% in 2018 to 21.29% in 2023.

In the southern Karnataka region, comprising Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura and Kolar districts, the BJP has gained. It has recorded an impressive gain of 4.78% vote share, from 17.48% in 2018 to 22.26% in 2023. With this increase in vote share in the south, the party is confident that they’ve set the wheel in motion to increase the number of seats in these regions, which were hitherto traditional JDS and Congress bastions.

The party witnessed a setback in Central Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka, both in vote share and seats, and has put its thinking hat on already to figure out why. However, contrary to some analysts’ belief, the Lingayats have not en masse left the BJP. Since the time Congress let down Shri Veerendra Patil, they made the BJP their home and continue to do so. However, the stronger consolidation of the minority votes towards Congress did dent the BJP’s prospects. The BJP fell short of consolidating the Scheduled Caste votes to expected levels—leading to a loss of seats across Karnataka.

It is also believed that the BJP paid the price for its social engineering strategies, but they were not made in electoral interest. The party delved into the reservation issue keeping the people’s best interests in mind. It wanted to give a higher representation to communities left behind socially, economically and politically, thereby empowering them.

Several other factors influenced the election results. Among them is the electorate’s choice to exercise the NOTA option, which dwarfed the margin of victories in many key constituencies of the BJP. The party stood a good chance of winning in Jagalur, Sringeri, Mudigere, Malur, and Gandhinagar, to name a few. But opposition candidates scraped through with a few hundred additional votes.

The BJP probably also lacked a coherent campaign strategy. It should have set the agenda months ahead of the election. But since it was the ruling party, administration and governance gained primacy, especially in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The party was more focused on putting the state back on the development track. So, the official electoral campaign kick-start was late, giving Congress the head-start advantage.

The BJP, confident of having given a good administration, failed to sense the lack of enthusiasm amongst its core voters. The party did get complacent beyond a point.

In a bold move, the BJP denied tickets to many sitting MLAs and fielded many fresh faces as it believes in giving opportunities to honest, humble grassroots workers. This can happen only in a party like the BJP. However, the party failed to strengthen or empower these candidates electorally, owing to paucity of time.

Well, as it is said, it is not how we fall but how we get back up again. Yes, the morale is low among the cadre, but the party is making a collective effort to reverse this. We may be down, but we are definitely not out. Going forward, the party will work as a constructive opposition by keeping the government in check. The party will hold the incumbent government accountable. We will take to the streets and voice the issues of the masses. The 2023 election is an isolated incident that does not reflect the BJP’s performance or strength. This defeat should not dampen our spirits and morale. The leadership is strengthening the party at the grassroots level and making it a potent force for the upcoming local body elections. And the BJP will shortly start preparations for the 2024 parliamentary election.

Our aim is to repeat the performance in the 2019 general election. The party is chalking out strategies to roll out an effective campaign, primarily focusing on the Central government’s performance and its positive impact on the life of the common person. Gaining maximum seats in Karnataka and empowering our beloved leader and PM Narendra Modi to take our country to much greater heights is the responsibility of every BJP karyakarta in the state.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan

BJP MLA, Malleshwaram Assembly Constituency and former Deputy Chief Minister

The double engine government had brought many initiatives which improved the lives of the common person and the dignity of women like the Ujjwala Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Kisan Samman, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health Card, building toilets, etc. Probably the party could have been better at effectively communicating this to the electorate. Preliminary analysis of the electoral mandate has yielded quite a lot of takeaways. It is important to note that despite the seat difference, the BJP's overall vote share has more or less stood the same between 2018 and 2023, at around 36%. This indicates that the voters still trust the BJP and have faith in us. In terms of an absolute number of votes, the BJP has gained an additional 8 lakh votes compared to 2018. While the vote share has come down in the northern part of the state, it has improved in the southern parts of Karnataka. 