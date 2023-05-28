Embracing modernity, honouring heritage

Bibek Debroy and Aditya Sinha By

Moving beyond colonial legacies is crucial for countries in order to reconcile with their past and to foster an environment for independent, self-driven progress. Postcolonial literature, such as Things Fall Apart by Chinua Achebe, vividly portrays the devastating impact of colonial rule on the cultural and social fabric of society, reminding us that the echoes of the colonial era continue to shape the present. This underscores the need for countries to consciously steer their national narrative towards an identity that is intrinsically rooted in their unique history and culture.

India’s decision to construct a new Parliament building represents a tangible move towards such a renegotiation. The new structure is not just a nod to the country’s ancient architectural traditions, but it’s also a symbol of breaking free from the shackles of the past, seeking to assert India’s distinct identity and confidence in the world. Far from being a mere monument, it is a confluence where the collective aspirations of 1.4 billion people find representation and voice, underlining the spirit of democracy that transcends the colonial past towards a vibrant, inclusive future.

Decoupling from the vestiges of colonial influence isn’t the sole motive behind constructing the new building. The antiquated structure’s transformation into an operational labyrinth has crippled efficiency. Observing Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha staff wedged into confined rooms substantiates the pressing need for change. Both houses are overstretched, allowing no space for expansion, with ministerial offices suffering from poor planning and lacking essential services. With the conventional lifespan of a building being roughly 70–80 years, the existing building has considerably exceeded this, further emphasising the call for a new structure. In 2012, the then Speaker of Lok Sabha, Meira Kumar, approved the new Parliament building. Unfortunately, the UPA government didn’t act on it.

The existing Parliament building, which originally housed the Imperial Legislative Council, confronts numerous issues, severely compromising its functionality and stability. Approaching its centenary, the building’s deteriorating infrastructure and declining amenities are testament to the relentless wear of time and neglect, with the issues exacerbated by constant retrofitting and overwhelming upkeep. Initially not planned for a bicameral legislature, the building was stretched beyond its capacity, with the addition of two floors in 1956 and a library later.

A modern Parliament necessitates cutting-edge technological systems, yet the building’s audio-visual system is archaic, and the acoustics in all halls require substantial upgrades. From an accessibility standpoint, there is only one entrance equipped with a ramp, and no accessible toilets are present within the premises, which clearly contradicts the principles of inclusivity and accessibility.

Another profound concern pertains to the building’s safety standards. The structure was built when Delhi was categorised as a Zone-II region for earthquakes; however, Delhi now falls under Zone-IV and is poised to transition to Zone-V. Hence, the existing Parliament is not earthquake-safe. Additionally, the building does not comply with modern fire safety regulations, thereby endangering lives and critical national operations.

The new Parliament building addresses all these issues. In an unprecedented fusion of grandeur and functionality, the newly conceived Parliament building is primed to epitomise India’s democratic ethos, and is slated for completion before the projected parliamentary expansion in 2026. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers are marvels of modern infrastructure and technology, with the innovative use of national symbols adding a layer of cultural reverence. A digitised voting system, well-engineered acoustics, and state-of-the-art audio-visual systems ensure effective legislative proceedings. Each chamber flaunts enlarged seating capacities and specific accessibility provisions, creating a conducive environment for parliamentary dialogues.

The heart of this building is the Constitution Hall and Gallery, a space that encapsulates India’s constitutional history and national spirit. Its awe-inspiring aesthetic, from the celestial ceiling to the Foucault’s pendulum, encapsulates the gravity of India’s constitutional ethos and its progression.

The new Parliament building is not only a testament to India’s commitment to democracy and inclusivity but also a nod to sustainable construction practices. Energy efficiency measures and strict environmental safeguards ensure the building’s long-term viability, making it a monumental testament to the evolution of Indian democracy.

Furthermore, the architectural vernacular mirrors the iconic Central Vista buildings, using similar materials such as red and white sandstones, and featuring 90 pillars along its external facade. Traditional Indian architectural elements like jalis and carvings, alongside opulent furnishings and carpets, weave an intricate narrative of Indian heritage.

While we are at heritage, it is worthwhile to mention the Sengol. The Sengol, a central symbol of the Tamil Chola Empire tradition, carries significant historical and ethical implications. This ‘stick of righteousness’, vested in the hands of the newly appointed ruler, connotes an affirmation of virtuous and ethical governance, a concept highly esteemed in ancient Tamil texts. Sengol stands for ‘Dharma Danda’, the rod of dharma, as opposed to ‘Raja Danda’, the rod of punishment. It is less a symbol of royalty and more about virtuousness. It serves as a timeless reminder of the nation’s commitment to uphold the principles of dharma, as established in the Tamil tradition. The revival of this rich heritage symbolises India’s enduring commitment to virtue and fairness as it navigates its democratic journey.

Despite its significance, the Sengol and its accompanying ceremonies in ancient India have unfortunately faded from India’s institutional memory. In a profound gesture that intertwines the past, present and future, the government is invoking India’s rich heritage during the inauguration of the new Parliament building. During Parliament’s inauguration, the deeply spiritual strains of Shaivite hymns from the sacred Thevaram text will set the tone, and 21 adheenams from Tamil Nadu will witness the transfer of the historic 75-year-old golden sceptre from the Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam mutt head to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is deeply disconcerting to acknowledge that the Sengol, a powerful artefact steeped in India’s historical tradition and ethical principles, has languished in undeserved obscurity. Consigned to a nondescript glass box amidst an assortment of personal items and gifts belonging to Nehru at the Allahabad Museum, the Sengol, emblematic of our nation’s struggle for Independence and the ensuing commitment to virtuous governance, has tragically been relegated to the status of an innocuous golden walking stick. The lack of recognition and reverence for the Sengol is an inadvertent yet poignant commentary on our collective memory and the value we accord to our rich cultural heritage.

Defying the fetters of colonial vestiges, the government is sparking a powerful revival. A renewed India is emerging, grounded in its vibrant heritage yet stepping confidently into modernity. The new Parliament building stands as a resolute symbol of this resurgence—a grand monument to our past, a contemporary nod to our present, and an audacious beacon illuminating the path to a future intrinsically Indian.

Bibek Debroy

Chairman, EAC-PM

Aditya Sinha

Additional Private Secretary (Policy & Research), EAC-PM

(tweets @bibekdebroy)

(tweets @adityasinha004)

