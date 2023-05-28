Report card of, by, and for Kerala government

C P Surendran By

When I was a kid, I was given to daydreaming and playing truant from school. When the progress card came, there was nothing but to improve it by means of an eraser and ink, and I was, of course, caught. What I should have done was to get professional help, fake the signatures well, hold a party, and get my friends to come on stage and talk about my academic brilliance. One must always defraud with dare.

On May 20, the Pinarayi Vijayan government released a progress report to great celebration. The 308-page report evaluated his government’s performance in the last two years in power.

This is the seventh year in a row that Vijayan is governing the state as chief minister. Naturally, the book written by the government, dedicated to the government, congratulated the government. What else will it do? Which party in power would say they have done a bad job? How can such an exercise be of any use to anyone?

The report is in Malayalam. The English version might come out later. Almost every single page is prophetic in tone; it is all going to happen in the near future. The foreword of the report is by Pinarayi Vijayan himself, as was the case in the last report, too. It says most of the 900 promises that the Marxist Party made to the people at the time of the election have been fulfilled by the government or are on their way to being fulfilled. The document is authored by the Information and Public Relations Department. It is vanity publishing at its best.

At the release function in Thiruvananthapuram, before a packed audience of ministers, bureaucrats, party leaders and party functionaries, Vijayan released his own progress card, having passed every test with distinction.

Kerala spares no occasion to claim superiority over other states of India. Intellectually, culturally and socially, Malayalis spontaneously overflow with powerful feelings for themselves. The comments on social media are full of imaginative invective and sarcastic barbs at what they consider generally to be the backward bhakt culture of heartland India.

Yet, no one seems much troubled when a progress report—a report of the state, by the state, and for the state—is projected as a critical evaluation document. Why is it not seen in any way different from the noises of exultation emanating from the Modi government?

Unlike the last progress report, which opened with the traditional field of agriculture, the current document begins with the steps taken or being taken to create 20 lakh jobs in the field of technology. The substance of the chapter is mostly made up of promises and intentions. This is roughly the approach of subsequent topics like digital industries, startups, and other technological initiatives. Much the same applies to tourism, non-resident Keralites, traditional industries, urban development, cash crops, etc.

A progress report surely must be not about objectives but about the realisation of the goals. The make-belief that the LDF government is the dream of the masses needs to be resisted to counter the default notion that only the Left has the monopoly over the progress agenda.

Often the treasury does not have the money to pay the salary of its employees. Employment generation continues to be a problem despite finding mention in the progress report.

In India just now there is competition among political parties in welfarism, which could be mistaken for governance. In this, Kerala leads. At the same time, the unit rates of essentials like water have gone up appreciably. The power unit rates have been revised and are set for a further upward revision. Most vegetables and staples are imported from neighboring states.

The main opposition in the state, the Congress party, makes a great din about corruption, but in holding the government responsible in daily, transactional governance, they have been less than rigorous. To be fair, the party protested against the progress report. The state Congress party leader V D Satheesan—very articulate, very energetic— said that his party will present a charge sheet against the LDF government before the people and put the Vijayan government on a public trial.

That is not likely to be of much use. The Vijayan government pretty much does what it pleases, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi does at the Centre, and the personality cult—Vijayan is almost on every second hoarding on Kerala roads—shows he has many things in common with the prime minister, who is famously in love with himself in all his many splendid versions, from urbane to rustic.

That a state like Kerala has come to a stage where a PR spectacle is seen as the basis for political discourse is fascinating in itself. Because, as I said, if the same exercise had been undertaken by say, the Yogi Adityanath government, the progressive Kerala would have had a field day in thumping its chest and trolling.

It could be that governance has come to be a bit of a joke in the state and that the people know it. As long as Gulf remittances are in place, what the state might actually want is broader roads for bigger cars and lesser tax on the petrodollar. The rest is PR and literary festivities. The latter has assumed pandemic proportions. Naturally. Every second Keralite you meet on the road is a poet.

C P Surendran

Poet, novelist, and screenplay writer. His latest novel is One Love and the Many Lives of Osip B

