The curious case of Ravana’s mother

Do you too wonder sometimes about what became of the minor characters in the epics? I was particularly intrigued by the fate of Ravana’s mother, Kaikesi. Her story is mentioned by Valmiki in the Yuddha Kandam of the Srimad Ramayanam and in the later addition to his work called the Uttara Kandam by an unknown person. Kaikesi is called Nikasha in the Bengali Ramayana of Krittibas Ojha (1381–1461). Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa narrated a brief parable about her in the 19th century. Her name hardly comes up in discourse but this retelling is an attempt to talk more about her:

When they brought Ravana’s body home to the palace from the battlefield, a great wail went up in the women’s quarters, led by his queens Mandodari and Dhanyamalini. In the commotion, nobody noticed that Nikasha, the old queen, slipped out of the palace and began to make her way to the hills outside the city.

“Halt!” A troop of Vanara soldiers suddenly blocked Nikasha’s path. “Who are you and where are you running away to? Come with us to Rama,” they said and marched Nikasha off to the battlefield where Rama and Lakshmana sat with Ravana’s brother Vibhishana.

“Mother! What are you doing here?” exclaimed Vibhishana and went forward to bring her to Rama.

Lakshmana looked at Nikasha in surprise. Dropping his voice, he said to Rama, “Look at this old woman. She has lost her sons and grandsons, but she’s running away because she wants to live longer even now.”

“Lakshmana, be respectful. Let us hear what she has to say,” said Rama. The brothers stood up to receive Nikasha. Rama looked at her silently.

She was of medium height and slender build. Her silky white hair was elegantly arranged and her clothes were in muted good taste. She had beautiful cheekbones and delicate hands and feet. So this was Ravana’s mother. Rama could not relate this proud, slim woman to bull-like Ravana and outsize Kumbhakarna. And then he looked into Nikasha’s eyes. They burned black with an inner fire.

“Queen Mother, I apologise for my soldiers. Please do not be afraid. You are perfectly safe and so are your daughters-in-law and palace women. I entrust you to Vibhishana’s care,” said Rama gently.

Nikasha looked back at him and inclined her head regally.

“Queen Mother, what made you leave the palace and set off on your own?” asked Rama.

Nikasha hesitated at first but found her voice. “Rama, I thank you for your care. But you will not believe why I ran away,” she said in a sweet, low voice—the voice of the seductress who had trapped the noble rishi Vishravas in marriage as a young woman, directed by her exiled demon king father Sumali and her shrewd mother Ketumati.

“Tell me, Mother.”

“Rama, if I had wished, I too could have drowned in sorrow at the death of my sons and grandsons. And I was furious that Lakshmana disfigured my daughter Surpanakha. But when I heard the full story, the right and wrong of it became clear to me. If she had not charged at Sita to kill her, Lakshmana would not have drawn his sword on her. He spared her life.

Later, I pleaded with Ravana, as did Vibhishana, to return Sita to you and save Lanka from calamity. But he would not listen. Vibhishana, being a man, could leave the palace, fly over the sea and come to you. It was I who advised him to seek refuge in you after Ravana humiliated him for urging Sita’s return. But how could I go, Rama?”

“I understand, Mother. But why did you leave now?”

“Rama, I marvel at you. You gave up everything. And your wife stayed loyal to you despite every threat and every temptation. I wanted to live longer to see what else you would do.”

Lakshmana could not help but let out a snort of disbelief. After Kaikeyi, he did not trust senior queens, especially the mother of Ravana. But Rama flung up his hand to stop him. “Mother, we will stay in touch. Please return to the palace now and live peacefully in Vibhishana’s care.”

Nikasha was led away by the guards. She almost hated herself for admiring Rama. But she could not deny that Rama was the better person. Nikasha’s grief was made worse by the shame that she had failed to bring up Ravana correctly.

Rama was the first man she fully respected. How could she atone for her mistakes and win his respect? Nothing, she realised, would change her unhappy life unless she took positive steps. She would wait until after Vibhishana’s coronation to put her plans to work.

Mindful of Rama’s words, Vibhishana entrusted the women’s quarters to Nikasha’s care. The Queen Mother held morning meetings every day with her daughters-in-law. She gave each one a project to undertake for the welfare of Lanka’s battered subjects. She made trips to the countryside to gather news so that Vibhishana could take appropriate action where needed.

Unknown to anyone, she dedicated everything she did to Rama. This gave her charitable work an inner focus and a sense of reparation for the havoc wreaked by Ravana on his people. The years rolled by and Nikasha lived for the times when messengers came to Lanka bearing greetings and gifts from faraway Ayodhya.

One day the shattering news arrived that Rama had taken jalasamadhi, death by drowning, in the River Sarayu. Nikasha went very quiet when told of it by a weeping Vibhishana. “O Rama, my life came out of its darkness because of you,” she mourned. “I have no wish to live now. Who will cure me of this grief? I will live on till my time comes, thinking of you.”

Nikasha resolutely passed her remaining years in engagement, not seclusion, chanting Rama’s name daily. In this quiet way, she made peace with her existence and lived a life of dignity and service until she too died one day, taking Rama’s name with her last breath.

