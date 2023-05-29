The Kerala Story: Divisive agendas in guise of free speech

Kapil Sibal By

The printed word, as an art form, is far less effective than moving images, which are emotive and a feast for the eyes. Stories, both fact and fiction, often reflect conversations that evoke and stay etched in impressionable minds. Moving images may be screened with the intent to inform, to tell a story not so far told, or to weave a story around fiction, to deceive, indoctrinate or perhaps use the art form as a propaganda tool. All this, in the name of free speech, a fundamental right protected by the Constitution; although no right, including free speech, is absolute.

With the screening of the Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, this art form is exploited for ends that have little to do with art and more to do with ideological indoctrination. The timing of such releases just before or in the midst of an election raises questions that need to be answered.

The Kerala Story, released just before Karnataka went to the polls, portrays the plight of Hindu and Christian women in Kerala being allured to embrace Islam and thereafter join ISIS. The narrative is such that it is likely to evoke emotions and breed hatred towards a community which is seen as conspiring to convert women for serving the cause of terrorists.

The producers claimed, and this was also included in the teaser, that 32,000 women in Kerala were the victims of such conversions. When challenged in the Kerala High Court, the makers of the film readily agreed to remove the teaser but asserted that it is a true story of three women who, from different parts of Kerala, had converted. The Kerala High Court, without even seeing the contents of the film to ascertain what it seeks to propagate, refused to pass an interim order against its screening.

The judiciary should be extra cautious when a film, allegedly fictional, propagates a communally divisive agenda, especially in the context of an impending election.

As a first step, judges should see the film to assess for themselves the nature and quality of its content. Any other process would be unfair from the standpoint of fair play. After all, the right to free speech is not absolute.

Even though it is a fundamental right, it is subject to reasonable restrictions, namely, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign countries, public order, decency and morality, contempt of court, defamation, incitement to an offence, and sovereignty and integrity of India.

A judge who has not seen the film, in all fairness, should not pass an order one way or the other. If a film is screened without seeing its content, it could cause incalculable harm; the damage would have been done by the time the challenge to its screening is heard on merits. I say this because some of the scenes and dialogues in the film are inherently and intentionally divisive and abhorrent. I refer hereunder to some of these scenes and dialogues:

In one scene, Muslim clerics and Muslim men talk about luring Hindu women, converting them and convincing them to go to Syria for jihad. “If necessary, impregnate them,” they are heard saying.

In another scene, the father of one of the main characters in the film, Gitanjali, suffers from a heart attack after seeing her wearing a hijab. Asifa Ba, another character, is seen asking Gitanjali to visit her father in the hospital saying that her father is a non-believer and “a non-believer’s sin will not end till the time you don’t spit on him”. The film then shows Gitanjali spitting on her father.

Prime Minister Modi, in his electoral speech at Bellary, alluded to the changing nature of terrorism, which, he said, The Kerala Story highlighted, being based on one such terrorist conspiracy in Kerala. This statement by the Prime Minister, during the course of an election, assumes significance for two reasons. One, it endorses fiction as fact, for these events never happened. Two, it attempts to, for political gain, exploit the divisiveness inherent in the story. The statement of the Prime Minister may encourage thousands of young minds to go and watch the film believing its contents to be true.

Such films are not an art form but pure propaganda. They are part of a narrative that pitches ‘us’ against ‘them’— an emotive polarisation which is at the heart of the BJP’s political strategy, both in state elections and in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The reckless endorsement of The Kerala Story by high constitutional authorities tends to impact our polity in a way that destroys social equanimity. The real issues affecting the people like massive unemployment, poverty, hunger, price rise and the daily travails of living are sidelined. It is the proverbial ‘us’ versus ‘them’ which helps ensure electoral outcomes for those who exploit the ‘us’ against ‘them’.

The matter eventually reached the Supreme Court. During the course of the hearing, the attention of the court was drawn to some of the transcribed dialogues in the film. The court, while deciding to hear the matter in July 2023, asked the film producer to screen a disclaimer that the film is a fictionalised account, not backed by any authentic data with respect to allegations of mass conversion or for that matter, any other established figure of conversion of 32,000 women.

To further exploit the so-called art form, a minister of this government went to the extent of saying that those who oppose this film are supporting ISIS.

To me, this statement reflects an intent to harm. Unfortunately, the ruling class swears by it. The producers now admit it is fiction. And those who oppose are supporters of ISIS!

(Views are personal)

Kapil Sibal

(Tweets @KapilSibal)

Senior lawyer and Member of Rajya Sabha.

As Counsel in the Supreme Court, he opposed the screening of The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story, released just before Karnataka went to the polls, portrays the plight of Hindu and Christian women in Kerala being allured to embrace Islam and thereafter join ISIS. The narrative is such that it is likely to evoke emotions and breed hatred towards a community which is seen as conspiring to convert women for serving the cause of terrorists. The producers claimed, and this was also included in the teaser, that 32,000 women in Kerala were the victims of such conversions. When challenged in the Kerala High Court, the makers of the film readily agreed to remove the teaser but asserted that it is a true story of three women who, from different parts of Kerala, had converted. The Kerala High Court, without even seeing the contents of the film to ascertain what it seeks to propagate, refused to pass an interim order against its screening. 