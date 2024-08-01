AI and the Magna Carta of internet

In the mid-1990s, as the number of American homes accessing the internet was growing, there was concern about the potential negative impact of sexual content online. Dubbed the ‘Great Internet Sex Panic’, it led to the introduction of Communications Decency Act in 1995 to address the perceived threat of pornography taking over the web.
The Act was the first federal attempt to define as a crime the use of computers to send ‘indecent speech’ or offensive material to others, and the US Supreme Court later partly struck down a majority of the provisions relating to indecent speech as being unconstitutional. The Act, however, proved central to the rise of the Silicon Valley and modern internet. Hidden within the Act was a consequential part, section 230, that protects online platforms from being held legally responsible as the ‘publisher or speaker’ of third-party content. As a result, it has facilitated business models of tech giants currently dominating the internet.
Before section 230, internet firms encountered the risk of users utilising their services to engage in illicit activities, potentially leading to legal liability for facilitating such unlawful behaviour. Section 230, known as the Magna Carta of the internet, provides “good samaritan” protection from civil liability to service providers for third-party information carried by them but does not shield them from responsibility for information they have created or activities unrelated to third-party content.
For instance, the law has been used to safeguard service providers such as social media companies against legal actions arising from their choices to transmit or remove user-generated content. In India, unlike section 230, section 79 of the Information & Technology Act, 2000 says internet service providers are immune for hosting third-party data, information, or communication, provided they observe ‘due diligence while discharging [their] duties’—provided under IT Rules.
As the world stands on the precipice of a new era in artificial intelligence, the rapid advancement of large language models (LLMs) is poised to disrupt multiple industries. These are stochastic parrots that engage in convincing chatter without genuine comprehension. They are trained using extensive datasets, which allows them to accurately identify, translate, anticipate, or create text or other forms of information.
However, they can also make things up, hallucinate, and often generate content that makes untrue factual claims. This isn’t a problem of bad inputs but rather a function of the way the LLMs that underpin AI work. They also challenge existing legal frameworks and force us to re-evaluate the boundaries of liability. Will these LLMs be considered information service providers? Or will operators of LLMs be held directly liable for the content generated?
The legal interpretation of section 230 in the US or section 79 of India’s IT Act as a potential defence against claims arising from LLM outputs has not been settled by courts. However, it is likely courts may be called upon to resolve this matter soon. If these sections are to be relied on, the nature of the LLM and its function may end up deciding whether or not the good samaritan exemption becomes applicable. Some LLMs that act like retrieval engines (such as Perplexity) may rely on being similar to Google and not considered as content generators.
However, in the case of LLMs that generate creative content, the answer may not be straightforward. If the new content includes statements or information not present in its training data, these may be perceived as completely new information. However, at the same time, these LLMs generate content based on particular prompts and inputs and may be comparable to the autocomplete feature in search engines.
Advocates for expanding the good samaritan exemption contend these models function as advanced content curation systems, similar to search engines or social media feeds, which display material according to user input. They argue that imposing legal responsibility on operators will impede innovation and deter the advancement of positive AI applications. On the other hand, critics argue that LLMs exhibit distinctions compared to conventional service providers. Instead of simply serving as a platform for user-generated content, these models autonomously produce content, which gives rise to worries over the possibility of mass distribution of false information, offensive language, or copyrighted material.
The complexity of this discussion is heightened by the obscure nature of LLMs, which frequently lack clarity regarding their training data, algorithms and decision-making processes. While some have argued for a tiered system of liability, where operators would be held to higher standards of accountability but still maintain some protections, the operators may most likely be excluded from claiming the exemptions. . Further, the exemption under section 79 is only applicable when the information is “made available by third parties” and “transmitted or temporarily stored or hosted” by the service provider.
Regardless of legal outcomes, the operators of AI systems have a moral duty to act responsibly by being open on the functioning of the AI, proactively mitigating potential biases and equipping users with tools to identify and report harmful content. As we explore this uncharted territory, one thing is certain: the era of LLMs has begun, and the established legal and regulatory frameworks that have governed the internet for many years are now facing a fundamental challenge.
(Views are personal)
(saaisudharsans@gmail.com)
Saai Sudharsan Sathiyamoorthy | Advocate, Madras High Court