AI and the Magna Carta of internet

In the mid-1990s, as the number of American homes accessing the internet was growing, there was concern about the potential negative impact of sexual content online. Dubbed the ‘Great Internet Sex Panic’, it led to the introduction of Communications Decency Act in 1995 to address the perceived threat of pornography taking over the web.

The Act was the first federal attempt to define as a crime the use of computers to send ‘indecent speech’ or offensive material to others, and the US Supreme Court later partly struck down a majority of the provisions relating to indecent speech as being unconstitutional. The Act, however, proved central to the rise of the Silicon Valley and modern internet. Hidden within the Act was a consequential part, section 230, that protects online platforms from being held legally responsible as the ‘publisher or speaker’ of third-party content. As a result, it has facilitated business models of tech giants currently dominating the internet.

Before section 230, internet firms encountered the risk of users utilising their services to engage in illicit activities, potentially leading to legal liability for facilitating such unlawful behaviour. Section 230, known as the Magna Carta of the internet, provides “good samaritan” protection from civil liability to service providers for third-party information carried by them but does not shield them from responsibility for information they have created or activities unrelated to third-party content.

For instance, the law has been used to safeguard service providers such as social media companies against legal actions arising from their choices to transmit or remove user-generated content. In India, unlike section 230, section 79 of the Information & Technology Act, 2000 says internet service providers are immune for hosting third-party data, information, or communication, provided they observe ‘due diligence while discharging [their] duties’—provided under IT Rules.