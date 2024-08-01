The arctic route: Russian ties and western worries

The Arctic Polar Sea Route, often referred to as the Northern Sea Route (NSR), has emerged as a significant focus of global maritime interest due to the increasing accessibility of Arctic waters resulting from climate change. Recent discussions between Indian and Russian officials, including a high-level meeting in Vladivostok in March 2024 and subsequent negotiations, underscore a strategic shift towards deeper cooperation. This evolving route, while promising for nations like India and Russia, stirs significant concern among Western nations.
In March 2024, Indian and Russian officials convened to discuss a broadening partnership in Arctic shipping. Their agenda prominently featured the operationalisation of the Eastern Maritime Corridor, a proposed shipping lane linking Russia’s Far East to Chennai. This corridor is seen as a significant enhancement to the NSR, which has been gaining traction as a viable alternative to traditional routes.
India, although currently engaged more modestly with Arctic shipping compared to China, is keen on leveraging this route to enhance connectivity. The NSR, instrumental in moving substantial volumes of cargo from Russia’s Arctic port of Murmansk, could offer India a strategic advantage, particularly in securing Russian oil and gas resources.
The route’s promise
The NSR presents a compelling alternative to the Suez Canal, reducing the sailing distance between Europe and Asia from 21,000 km to 13,000 km. For India, this route offers reduced transit times and potential cost savings. However, compared to China, already extensively using the NSR, the distance savings for India might be less pronounced. Nonetheless, India’s interest in the NSR aligns with its broader strategy to diversify supply chains and develop alternative transport corridors, especially in light of ongoing global disruptions and sanctions on Russian energy exports. During the first seven months of 2023, India was responsible for 35 percent of the 8 million tonnes of cargo transported by the NSR, primarily consisting of coal and crude oil.
India’s involvement in Arctic shipping could extend beyond trade. The bilateral cooperation agreement with Russia includes training Indian seafarers for Arctic navigation, a crucial step given the complex conditions in polar waters. This collaboration could also open avenues for Indian firms in shipbuilding, as Russia seeks to capitalise on the economic opportunities presented by the NSR’s expansion.
Geopolitical considerations
Russia’s strategic interest in the Arctic is multifaceted. The NSR is central to Russia’s plans to enhance its global trade routes and reduce reliance on chokepoints like the Suez Canal and the Strait of Malacca. The NSR’s development, supported by substantial investments in icebreaker tech and infrastructure, aims to boost traffic volumes significantly. Russia announced ambitious plans to increase traffic tenfold by 2035 and engaged in joint ventures with global logistics companies to achieve this goal.
The NSR offers substantial economic benefits for Russia by enhancing its logistics capabilities and global trade position. It shortens the shipping distance between Europe and Asia, which translates into a transit time shorter by 10 to 15 days, which can significantly decrease shipping costs. For instance, the cost of transporting a container from Europe to Asia via the NSR is estimated to be around 20 percent lower compared to the traditional route. This efficiency boost enhances Russia’s Arctic ports’ economic viability, encouraging investments in infrastructure such as icebreakers and port facilities. In 2023, cargo traffic through the NSR reached over 35 million tonnes, a significant increase from previous years, underscoring its growing importance in global trade.
Furthermore, it does have a significant impact on India. For example, a container shipping from Mumbai to Rotterdam via the NSR can cost approximately $1,500 less than the traditional Suez Canal route.
In 2023, India’s total exports to Europe amounted to over $50 billion, and even a small percentage increase in competitiveness could significantly boost trade volumes. Leveraging the NSR can help Indian companies avoid congestion issues at chokepoints like the Suez Canal, which experienced record delays in recent years. By incorporating the NSR into their logistics strategies, Indian businesses could gain greater reliability and efficiency in their supply chains.
Strategic responses
The Arctic’s warming climate and consequent reduction in ice cover present both opportunities and challenges for global shipping. While NSR offers a shorter and more efficient route, it also raises environmental concerns. The International Maritime Organization has implemented regulations to mitigate environmental impacts, such as the ban on heavy fuel oil in Arctic waters that will come into force in 2029.
Western nations are wary of the implications of the NSR’s development, particularly in light of Russia’s growing influence. The Arctic has become a new arena of geopolitical competition, with Russia and China positioning themselves as key players. This has led to increased scrutiny and strategic manoeuvres by Western powers, concerned about the potential dominance of Russia and China over this critical route.
The Arctic’s evolving shipping landscape also highlights the broader strategic contest between Western powers and Russia. As the NSR becomes more commercially viable, it could reshape global trade patterns and influence international relations. The potential for increased traffic and economic activity underscores the need for a coordinated global response to manage the environmental and geopolitical challenges associated with this maritime frontier.
The recent developments in India-Russia cooperation reflect a strategic shift towards leveraging the NSR for enhanced trade and connectivity. For India, it offers opportunities to diversify its supply chains and secure vital energy resources, while also fostering broader bilateral ties with Russia.
However, the implications of the NSR’s development extend beyond these bilateral relations. Western nations are closely monitoring the Arctic’s transformation, as it represents a new frontier of geopolitical and economic competition. The evolving dynamics of Arctic shipping will undoubtedly influence global trade patterns and international relations in the years to come, making it a critical area for strategic attention and policy development.
