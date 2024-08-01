The arctic route: Russian ties and western worries

The Arctic Polar Sea Route, often referred to as the Northern Sea Route (NSR), has emerged as a significant focus of global maritime interest due to the increasing accessibility of Arctic waters resulting from climate change. Recent discussions between Indian and Russian officials, including a high-level meeting in Vladivostok in March 2024 and subsequent negotiations, underscore a strategic shift towards deeper cooperation. This evolving route, while promising for nations like India and Russia, stirs significant concern among Western nations.

In March 2024, Indian and Russian officials convened to discuss a broadening partnership in Arctic shipping. Their agenda prominently featured the operationalisation of the Eastern Maritime Corridor, a proposed shipping lane linking Russia’s Far East to Chennai. This corridor is seen as a significant enhancement to the NSR, which has been gaining traction as a viable alternative to traditional routes.

India, although currently engaged more modestly with Arctic shipping compared to China, is keen on leveraging this route to enhance connectivity. The NSR, instrumental in moving substantial volumes of cargo from Russia’s Arctic port of Murmansk, could offer India a strategic advantage, particularly in securing Russian oil and gas resources.

The route’s promise

The NSR presents a compelling alternative to the Suez Canal, reducing the sailing distance between Europe and Asia from 21,000 km to 13,000 km. For India, this route offers reduced transit times and potential cost savings. However, compared to China, already extensively using the NSR, the distance savings for India might be less pronounced. Nonetheless, India’s interest in the NSR aligns with its broader strategy to diversify supply chains and develop alternative transport corridors, especially in light of ongoing global disruptions and sanctions on Russian energy exports. During the first seven months of 2023, India was responsible for 35 percent of the 8 million tonnes of cargo transported by the NSR, primarily consisting of coal and crude oil.

India’s involvement in Arctic shipping could extend beyond trade. The bilateral cooperation agreement with Russia includes training Indian seafarers for Arctic navigation, a crucial step given the complex conditions in polar waters. This collaboration could also open avenues for Indian firms in shipbuilding, as Russia seeks to capitalise on the economic opportunities presented by the NSR’s expansion.