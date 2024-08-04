Hard questions before Sri Lanka’s presidential poll

Political battle lines are being drawn as Sri Lanka prepares to elect the country’s 10th executive president on September 21. The election secretariat will accept nominations on August 15 for one of the toughest political battles, the first to be held after the island’s economic collapse.

The government has played coy for long, employing delaying tactics despite elections being due. First, the local authorities’ elections due in 2023 were postponed citing lack of funds. Next, a fundamental rights petition that sought an order to halt a presidential election until the Supreme Court delivers its interpretation on the date of the presidential poll was dismissed by a five-member bench. The government recently introduced the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, viewed as a blatant attempt to postpone polls. Days ago, the government suffered a significant setback when court granted leave to proceed for nine FR petitions that challenged the appointment of an IGP without due process and issued an interim order restraining him from functioning as IGP.

There is a massive gulf between 2020 and the 2024 elections. Gotabaya Rajapaksa rode a wave of nationalistic hype to be elected in 2020. This enthusiasm was swiftly doused when the island was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis, the worst in post-independence. The crashing economy brought other concerns to the fore; food, fuel, electricity, essential drugs, fertiliser and livelihoods, quickly replacing the nationalistic fervour with daily needs.

Despite the increasing popularity of the left-leaning National Peoples’ Power (NPP), there’s little hype around the 2024 polls. People are expected to elect a president who can redeem the debt-strapped island from the damning state of bankruptcy, a leader with foresight and the capacity for course correction. The prospects before them don’t augur well.