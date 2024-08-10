A homecoming for Indian indies

When Bauddhayan Mukherji went to Kolkata from Mumbai in early July to supervise the release of his Bengali production, Manikbabur Megh (The Cloud and the Man), he told his colleagues at Little Lamb Films to expect him back in seven days. It’s been six weeks and he has still not returned, happily overwhelmed by the steady, incremental success of his small, independent venture that few were willing to wager on.

It was released during the monsoons, not considered an opportune time for business. “But for a film about the bond between a man and a cloud, we wanted the audience to come out of the theatres and look up at the sky,” says Mukherji. The gamble appears to have paid off.

The debut directorial of Abhinandan Banerjee, Manikbabur Megh is a rumination in black and white on seclusion and companionship, life and death, that boasts of neither big stars nor popular songs. Despite that, it completed an unprecedented 25-day run last Sunday with a 780-strong audience in attendance at Kolkata’s Nandan theatre. This weekend, it opened in Pune and spread its wings to Chicago and Fremont in the US. The public love has come more than 2.5 years after its world premiere at Tallinn Black Nights and subsequent screenings in 38 international film festivals.

It’s a rare success story for a profound, meditative movie that bucks the dominant trend of Indian independent cinema not being able to find a passage back home despite garnering critical acclaim and awards abroad.

Indies have for the longest been deprived of a workable distribution and exhibition system that has always been risk-averse and heavily skewed towards mainstream commercial films. Even the OTT platforms are going back on their promise of diversified, independent content, and are demanding theatrical release of films before considering them for acquisition.