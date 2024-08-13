The other child of midnight strives to grow

This month’s events in Bangladesh have converged with introspection about Pakistan’s crisis-prone underperformance syndrome. In the past few years, there has been much angst about Pakistan’s trajectory, since comparisons with Bangladesh showed how glaring the contrasts had become. The juxtaposition is in many ways natural, given that the two were part of the same country till half a century ago.

In 1971, East Pakistan’s population was larger than the western wing’s. This demographic difference lay at the root of the political polarisation that ultimately broke up the country. Bangladesh has since successfully curbed its population growth, while Pakistan has not—it still has one of the highest population growth rates in the world. On a range of other economic and social indicators including per capita income, Bangladesh has outperformed Pakistan—for instance, its garments exports alone are greater than Pakistan’s total exports.

So what explains Pakistan’s predicaments? Some argue that at their root are questions of identity and how a state founded on the basis of religious denomination is insufficiently equipped to manage a range of challenges and diversities that Pakistan has been presented with before and after 1971.

In other perspectives, Pakistan’s present and future developments are compromised by its geopolitical ambitions and insecurities. Its revisionist postures on Kashmir predisposes Pakistan to a conflict-prone and suboptimal relationship with India to its east. Given the difference in size and other asymmetries, this more or less condemns Pakistan to living in a state of insecurity vis-a-vis India. The pursuit of equally flawed policies of strategic depth vis-a-vis Afghanistan creates permanent insecurities and conflict on its western borders. In brief, Pakistan’s structural problems can be traced back to its foreign policy and geopolitical approaches.

Yet others find the real trigger in the overbearing political role of its military, which has been a characteristic feature of Pakistan since the 1950s. French writer Voltaire’s expression about 18th-century Germany—“where some states have an army, the Prussian Army has a state”—could also have been written for modern-day Pakistan. The Pakistan Army has imparted to government policies the tendency to adopt excessively securitised approaches to the problems confronting the country. In the process, each of these problems has been further accentuated and amplified.

On every independence day, many in Pakistan have posed the question whether the role of the military will get curbed in some manner in the future, enabling a more balanced civil-military equation to emerge. So far, these hopes have been belied.

T C A Raghavan

Former High Commissioner to Pakistan and author of The People Next Door: The Curious History of India-Pakistan Relations

(Views are personal)